Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Latest scores with Iga Swiatek in action and Novak Djokovic injury update

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours.

Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her ankle last week, but moved well on the opening day of the tournament and produced an attacking performance to dismiss the German 6-3 6-2. The British No 1 will take on Coco Gauff next in a blockbuster clash between two teenage stars.

The first night session at Melbourne Park will see world No 1 Iga Swiatek begin her campaign against last season’s Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier. Swiatek is the reigning French Open and US Open champion and is the favourite looking to step into Ash Barty’s shoes. Daniil Medvedev, who was beaten by Nadal in last year’s final, will then take on Marcos Giron of the United States.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.

09:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Harriet Dart was unable to capitalise on a good start against 32nd seed Jil Teichmann and is out of the Australian Open.

The British number two, playing in the main draw on ranking for the first time here, led the Swiss player 4-2 and should have broken again to lead 5-2.

But Teichmann fought back and was too solid for Dart in the second set of a 7-5 6-1 victory.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 0-2 Jule Niemeier - Niemeier breaks!

09:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Niemeier responds in the opening game of the second set! She had been pressing throughout the opener but finally gets the breakthrough. This hasn’t been convincing from Swiatek and Niemeier then rattles out the hold to love to consolidate it.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic injury latest

09:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Speculation is swirling around the fitness of Novak Djokovic after tournament organisers announced the world No 1’s practice session was cancelled earlier today.

Djokovic gets his bid for a 10th Australian Open title underway tomorrow but has been dealing with a hamstring problem since playing in the Adelaide International last week.

Djokovic has been seen on the practice courts today, however, as it turns out the session was rescheduled rather than cancelled.

The 36-year-old played down concerns he could be force to pull out of his first-round match before the tournament and said: “I’ve been struggling with that a bit, to be honest, the last seven days. But it’s hopefully not the major concern. So far I’ve been able to train, compete and play points, practice sets. So that’s a positive sign.

“Obviously, I’m being a bit more cautious. I’m not going full out on the training sessions, conserving the energy for next week. Hopefully it won’t cause an issue for me then.”

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 Jule Niemeier - Swiatek wins opening set

09:28 , Jamie Braidwood

And just like that, Swiatek strikes!

Niemeier had been pushing all set, but Swiatek finds the breakthrough after the German was asked to serve it out.

A brilliant backhand by Swiatek down the line brought two set points, and Niemeier nets on a volley from close to the net.

A crucial error - but that’s champion’s timing.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 5-4 Jule Niemeier

09:25 , Jamie Braidwood

It remains on serve at the Rod Laver Arena, but Niemeier continues to be the one asking the questions against Swiatek. The world No 1 has to surive a couple more pressure points on serve, as Niemeier again gets to deuce, but Swiatak’s forehand finds the corner. Niemeier is yet to face a break point, or deuce on her serve, but is now serving to try and stay in the opening set.

Australian Open: Auger-Aliassime hits back against Pospisil

09:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Felix Auger-Aliassime is living dangerously, but he levels the match against Vasek Pospisil at a set all after edging the second set on a tiebreaker 7-4.

The men’s third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is a set away from the second round after moving 6-3 6-4 up on Quentin Halys.

And Cameron Norrie has moved a break up in the third set against Luca Van Assche. He took the first two sets 7-6 6-0.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 4-3 Jule Niemeier

09:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Now, pressure on Swiatek as Niemeier forces a couple of break points with flat, heavy hitting towards the baseline. Swiatek responds well, controlling a difficult overhead into the corner. From there, she claims to hold to stay ahead in this opening set. The chance goes for Niemeier.

Australian Open: Azarenka wins battle of former champions

09:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Victoria Azarenka is the only former women’s champion remaining in the draw after battling past 2020 winner Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6(3).

Earlier, Petra Kvitova, runner-up in 2019, began her campaign by seeing off tricky first-round opponent Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6(3) 6-2.

Australian Open: Norrie cruising towards second round

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie was forced to a tiebreak by 18-year-old wildcard Luca Van Assche in the opening set, but there are no such issues in the second. Norrie serves up a bagel to take a big step towards the second round.

There’s less good news for Harriet Dart. After leading 4-2 in the first set, she now trails Jil Teichmann 7-5 3-0 in the second.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 3-2 Jule Niemeier

09:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Swiatek is warming up to this nicely, as the winners begin to flow from the world No 1’s racquet. We’re still yet to see a break point five games in.

Australian Open: Tiafoe prevails in gruelling test

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

American Frances Tiafoe was tested in his first-round encounter with Daniel Altmaier but eventually prevailed 6-3 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(6) in a gruelling match that lasted nearly three and a half hours.

Look at that fit, by the way.

Australian wildcard Jason Kubler claimed his first main-draw victory in Melbourne after seeing off Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Australian Open: Latest scores with Cameron Norrie in action

08:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie is racing through his second set and is now a double break up against the 18-year-old French wildcard Luca Van Assche. Norrie arrives into the Australian Open in good form after beating Rafael Nadal at the United Cup and reaching the final of the ASB Classic.

Australian Open: Edmund dismissed by Sinner on return

08:54 , Jamie Braidwood

It was not a happy return to the Australian Open for Kyle Edmund, who lost 6-4 6-0 6-2 to 15th seed Jannik Sinner on his comeback to Melbourne Park.

Sidelined for most of the last two years having undergone three knee operations, former semi-finalist Edmund was playing here for the first time since 2020.

As at the US Open, though, where he played Casper Ruud, the luck of the draw was not on Edmund’s side and Italian Sinner, one of the world’s best young players, proved far too strong.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 2-1 Jule Niemeier

08:52 , Jamie Braidwood

A couple of nervy moments on Swiatek’s serve as she faces some early pressure points from Niemeier. Swiatek swats away a forhand winner before forcing Niemeier into a couple of errors to earn the hold.

Australian Open: Latest scores with Harriet Dart in action

08:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Britain’s Harriet Dart has lost her opening set to the Swiss player Jil Teichmann 7-5. Dart was a break up in that one.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 1-1 Jule Niemeier

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

There is some big hitting alongside varied shots from both players so far, as Niemeier responds to take an opening hold. Niemeier reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last season, which she was unable to turn into ranking points.

Australian Open: Latest scores with Cameron Norrie in action

08:40 , Jamie Braidwood

British No 1 Cameron Norrie has won the opening set of his first-round match against the 18-year-old French wildcard Luca Van Assche, but he has needed an tiebreak to do it.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is also up a set against Frenchman Quentin Halys, while Felix Auger-Aliassime is looking to battle back after losing his opening set 6-1 to Canadian compatriot Vasek Pospisil. There’s a shock brewing there, but it’s on serve in the second.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 0-0 Jule Niemeier

08:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Should be a good match this between Swiatek and Niemeier, who has the talent to climb the rankings this season. Swiatek battled back to win 2-6 6-4 6-0 in the US Open fourth round.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier

08:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Next up on Rod Laver Arena is Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier, as the world No 1 opens the first night session at the Australian Open. Swiatek beat Niemeier on her way to winning the US Open last season and said: “For sure, Jule, we played on US Open, and you saw how intense that match was, how tough. It’s not going to be easy. But on other hand, any match in Grand Slam is always more intense and more stressful than other tournaments. I’ll be ready for it. It’s nice also that we played not so long ago so I can take a lot from that match. Now I know how her ball feels on the racquet. So we’ll see. But she has the same.”

Rafael Nadal survives Australian Open scare as Jack Draper hampered by cramp

08:12 , Jamie Braidwood

When Rafael Nadal drew Jack Draper in the Australian Open first round, it was no secret that the Spaniard’s team felt he had been handed a nightmare opening match to start his title defence. As the 21-year-old Draper took the second set to level those early fears were beginning to turn into real concern, but in the hot afternoon sun in Melbourne the Briton’s chances were starting to melt away. Ambitions of a seismic upset were reigned in by cramps as Nadal was able to haul Draper back, but the defending champion will need to improve if he is to match his stunning exploits of last year.

He keeps those chances alive, at least, but they are beginning to look slimmer after an error-strewn performance broke out from a first set of decent quality. Draper more than held his own in the opener but Nadal’s level dropped dramatically in the second as the mistakes mounted. The world No 38 Draper took the first four games, settling to add further power to his physical game, but lost his momentum early in the third as he began to stretch out his legs and his movement suffered.

Rafael Nadal survives Australian Open scare as Jack Draper hampered by cramp

‘Devastated' Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The Australian Open was dealt a major blow when a “devastated” Nick Kyrgios announced his withdrawal ahead of his scheduled first-round match on Tuesday.

The Australian number one, considered one of the favourites after reaching his first grand slam singles final at Wimbledon last summer, had not played a warm-up event because of a knee injury.

He contested a charity match against Novak Djokovic on Friday and did not indicate his participation was in doubt, but he called an impromptu press conference on Monday afternoon.

“I’m devastated, obviously,” said Kyrgios. “It’s my home tournament. I’ve had some great memories here. Obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably.

“Then going into this event as one of the favourites, it’s brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back.”

Kyrgios’ physiotherapist Will Maher revealed a small tear in the Australian’s left meniscus had caused a cyst to develop, which will need to be removed surgically.

Australian Open: Raducanu happy injured ankle passed opening test

07:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Some news from early this morning, Emma Raducanu was pleased with how her ankle held up in her first match since picking up an injury in the build-up to the Australian Open, saying that getting on court had eased any lingering worries she had.

The 20-year-old sparked fears she could miss the year’s first Grand Slam after retiring hurt from her second-round match at the Auckland Classic.

“Everything I’ve done has been quite controlled in the last week,” 2021 US Open champion Raducanu told reporters. “So to test it out in a real match, and with the unpredictability and stuff, just getting used to it in the beginning.

“But it felt good.”

Raducanu wasted little time in reaching the second round, dismissing Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 6-2 to set up a showdown with French Open runner-up Coco Gauff.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 Draper - Game, set and match!

07:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Jack Draper was hobbled by cramp as he fell to a four-set loss against defending champion Rafael Nadal in the first round of the Australian Open.

The draw had handed the 21-year-old rising British star a blockbuster clash with his childhood idol on his debut at Melbourne Park, and an opportunity to really break through onto the world stage given Nadal’s poor form.

A run of six defeats from seven matches heading into the year’s first grand slam was the worst of his career and a tally of 45 unforced errors showed that this was far from vintage Nadal.

Draper looked capable of causing the upset when he took the second set on Rod Laver Arena but physical struggles have hampered his career so far and he began to cramp in the third set before hobbling through the final stages of a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 defeat.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 Draper - Game, set and match!

07:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s Nadal: “Last year was without a doubt one of the most emotional tournaments of my career. That has passed so we keep working! I’m very excited about this new beginning and happy to be back with a victory that I needed after the first matches of the year.

“If you put it in perspective of the past six months, it was a positive start. I played one of the hardest opponents I could get as a seeded player. He has a bright future.”

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 Draper - Game, set and match!

07:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Now can Nadal get over the finish line? Draper somehow smacks a backhand winner down the line to get to 30-30, and then another crosscourt to bring up break point! He couldn’t walk a moment ago...

Draper is just swinging for the fences now, and after Nadal saves to set up match point, a forehand goes long.

Nadal survives! The defending champion fights on, but that was a real test.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 5-1 Draper

07:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper can barely serve now. Nadal puts away a forehand winner, which Draper can’t move for, to bring up break point. Draper misses on the forehand and Nadal will now serve for the match.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 4-1 Draper*

07:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal holds to love, sealed with an ace that Draper barely moved for.

This is a shame, a real battle on Rod Laver seems to be heading for a fast finish.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 3-1 Draper - Nadal breaks

07:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Much better from Nadal, stepping into the crosscourt backhand to get to 30-30 on the Draper serve. On deuce, Nadal moves Draper around the court and then hangs on as Draper fires back. He launches the forehand onto the line, as Draper starts to suffer from cramp again.

On break point, Draper sends a backhand long, and he seems to be really struggling now. He can barely walk in between points.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 2-1 Draper*

07:12 , Jamie Braidwood

We haven’t had one of these for a while: a hold to love, as Nadal comes from a break down to lead in this third set.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 1-1 Draper

07:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper gets off to a confident start on serve but then Nadal whips an inside-out forehand to bring up an immediate break point.

Draper finds a big serve, which Nadal frames, but then the Spaniard produces two great volleys at the net to force another chance.

And that’s loose from Draper - he swings on a short forward but it lands wide. Nadal breaks back.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 0-1 Draper* - Draper breaks!

07:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal roared as he edged ahead on a brilliant rally in his opening service game, but Draper hangs around to battle back to deuce. There, Draper moves in well to put away the backhand volley, bringing up break point.

Nadal saves the first but is unable to get clear, as Draper forces a second and then third opportunity.

And there’s the break! What a start from Draper. Nadal drops and Draper comes in to put away the backhand winner.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 Draper

06:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper went off court at the end of the third, taking almost six minutes. Nadal is not amused but he stands a set away from a place in the second round.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 Draper - Nadal wins third

06:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal gets the opening point to put pressure on the Draper serve, and he responds by sending a wild forehand long - suddenly looking at 0-30.

Nadal nets on the forehand pass and then completely frames another forehand, but he discovers his power and accuracy on 30-30 to bring up set point.

Draper answers with an ace - and then another big serve, but he goes wide looking for the forehand winner.

Then Nadal turns defence into attack, catching Draper in midcourt to put the forehand pass into the open space.

Another set point now, and Draper is forced to push the backhand wide!

Huge moment as Nadal takes the third set.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 5-4 Draper*

06:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal turns to the serve and volley to try and mix things up, but rather gets away with his hold in the end. Draper’s movement is back and he is starting to crush the left-handed forehand once again, but a forehand on 40-30 is just long. Draper gets more treatement at the change of ends, this time on the left leg.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-4 Draper

06:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper’s first-serve percentage has dropped in this set but he finds a couple of big ones in this game to hold. The errors continue to flow off Nadal’s racquet, though, and the Spaniard finds himself in a proper match once again.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-3 Draper* - Draper breaks!

06:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Now then, has Draper’s treatment disrupted Nadal’s rhythm? Further errors from Nadal bring up two break points for Draper, and he takes the second to get back on serve in this third set.

Draper is moving better but the trainer continues to rub down his right leg.

Nadal looks incredibly frustrated.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-2 Draper

06:19 , Jamie Braidwood

The trainer worked on Draper’s right hamstring and the 21-year-old comes out to take the hold. Certainly looks like Draper is not giving this up without a fight.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-1 Draper

06:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper was shaking his head and stretching out his legs at the end of the last game.

He’s still competing, but a couple of errors sees Nadal take control from 15-30 - and the Spaniard completes the smash to earn the hold.

Here’s come the trainer for Draper...

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 3-1 Draper - Nadal breaks

06:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper is struggling now and calls for the trainer. To make matters worse, he is also facing two break points at 15-40.

He saves the first by putting away a volley at the net and then gets a let-off as Nadal booms a forehand long of the baseline.

Draper digs in when facing another break point, somehow returning a volley at the net that Nadal fired straight at him.

Draper is really struggling now. He limps to his towel as he makes a double fault on another break point, and Nadal gets the break.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 2-1 Draper*

06:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper had a slight chance on Nadal’s service game at 15-30 but the Spaniard pushes through to take the hold. There is some concern for Draper, though, as he points to his leg at the change of ends and indicates he is starting to cramp. It is a very hot day out in Melbourne.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 1-1 Draper

05:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Australian Open, as defending Rafael Nadal takes on Britain’s Jack Draper in the opening round in Melbourne.

You join us early in the third set, after Draper hit back to level the match by breaking Nadal twice in the second. Nadal had come out firing to take the opening set but his level dropped at the start of the second, with Draper taking full advantage.

*denotes next server

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury

05:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Nick Kyrgios stunned the Australian Open by pulling out of the tournament because of a knee injury on Monday, ending local hopes that he might be able to end the nation’s long wait for a home men’s champion.

The 27-year-old, runner-up at Wimbledon last year, said he was “devastated” to have to withdraw after entering his home Grand Slam as one of the favourites.

Kyrgios was seeded 19th in Melbourne and was supposed to face Roman Safiullin in the first round on Tuesday.

Australian Open: Raducanu starts with convincing win to set up Gauff clash

05:51 , Jamie Braidwood

If there was a sense of the unknown as Emma Raducanu emerged on the opening morning of the Australian Open, left ankle strapped, it did not last for long. A convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch not only put any questions surrounding her fitness to bed, but featured some early flashes of Raducanu hitting fearlessly for the lines to suggest she has also arrived in Melbourne in a good place. It sets up a first meeting with Coco Gauff in the second-round, in what is a blockbuster clash of two teenage stars.

Raducanu will be relieved to have made it after her disrupted build-up to the first grand slam of the season, but apart from the tape around her left ankle there was little evidence of the injury the 19-year-old suffered in Auckland just 11 days ago. Raducanu’s training had been limited since rolling her ankle on the indoor courts at the ASB Classic, in what was a “freak injury”, and the only concern on the opening Monday at Melbourne Park was a slight wobble on her right ankle midway through the second set.

Gauff, the seventh seed, will offer much more of a test than what Korpatsch mustered at 1573 Arena, but Raducanu has had few wins on the grand slam stage to speak of since sensationally winning the US Open in 2021, let alone a victory that displayed such an aggressive, confident and attacking approach.

Emma Raducanu starts Australian Open with convincing win to set up Coco Gauff clash