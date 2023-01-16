Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Latest scores as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours.

Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her ankle last week, but moved well on the opening day of the tournament and produced an attacking performance to dismiss the German 6-3 6-2. The British No 1 will take on Coco Gauff next in a blockbuster clash between two teenage stars.

The first night session at Melbourne Park saw world No 1 Iga Swiatek survive a serious test against last season’s Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier. There was little to choose between the pair on Rod Laver Arena, with Niemeier serving for the second set only for Swiatek to fight back and claim a 6-4 7-5 victory. Daniil Medvedev, who was beaten by Nadal in last year’s final, will then take on Marcos Giron of the United States.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.

Australian Open LIVE: Latest scores and updates

Rafael Nadal opens title defence with win after Jack Draper hit by cramps in four-set battle

Emma Raducanu eases injury concerns with opening win over Tamara Korpatsch

Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in second round in first career meeting of teenage stars

‘Devastated' Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury

World number one Iga Swiatek overcomes Jule Niemeier 6-4 7-5

Cameron Norrie marches past wildcard Luca Van Assche 7-6 (3) 6-0 6-3

Kyle Edmund thrashed by Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-0 6-2 on Australian Open return

Harriet Dart out after letting lead slip in straight sets defeat to Jil Teichmann

Novak Djokovic trains amid hamstring injury concerns

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-1 6-2 Marcos Giron - Game, set and match!

12:39 , Jamie Braidwood

A comprehensive and swift victory for last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev, who had to save break points when serving it out to wrap up a thorough 6-0, 6-1 6-2 victory over Marcos Giron.

That was impressive from Medvedev, who finds himself only seeded seventh here, but that performance looked much stronger than that. There was some great tennis there from the Russian.

Australian Open: Maddison Keys safely through in three-set win

12:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Madison Keys is through after a three-set win over Anna Blinkova. A semi-finalist here last season, Keys, who is seeded 10th in the women’s draw, prevails 6-4 3-6 6-2 to join Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in the second round. It’s been a strong day for the Americans overall.

Australian Open: Musetti knocked out in fifth-set tiebreak

12:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Upset alert! There have been very few of them in the men’s draw today, but the 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti is out after losing a fifth-set tiebreak to the South African Lloyd Harris. That’s a tough defeat for the talented 20-year-old Italian, but a big win for Harris, who finds himself outside of the world’s top 200.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-1 5-2 Marcos Giron

12:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Another step closer for Medvedev, with Giron very much looking like a beaten man out there. He pushes a forward wide to bring up break point, as Medvedev steps in to clipped a crosscourt backhand winner onto the line. Lovely angle from Medvedev.

Australian Open: Auger-Aliassime recovers from slow start to defeat Pospisil

12:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Canadian sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime recovered from a set down to beat compatriot Vasek Pospisil 1-6 7-6(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 and reach the second round.

Meanwhile, the Australian Open set a new record for attendance on the opening day of the tournament, with 77,944 people across the day and night sessions.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-1 3-2 Marcos Giron

12:25 , Jamie Braidwood

But that’s sublime from Medvedev, who breaks in the fifth game of the third set to surely finish off Giron in this one. The Russian hits a couple of winners from 30-0 down, before chasing down Giron’s approach at the net. Medvedev pings it back into his body and Giron nets. That could be it.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-1 2-2* Marcos Giron

12:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Giron manages to get two games on the board at the start of this third set, and there is less pressure now with Medvedev in a comfortable position. The American has nothing to lose at this point.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-1* Marcos Giron

12:07 , Jack Rathborn

That’s 2-0 for Medvedev and he’s rolling.

Giron looks close to breaking point, machine-like tennis from the Russian.

He tops 200kmph for an ace. Two set points and the first is snagged.

A series of slices and then Giron chunks a forehand long. 2-0.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 4-1* Marcos Giron

12:01 , Jack Rathborn

Total control for Medvedev here.

Lorenzo Musetti has been given a scare by South African Lloyd Harris. The 17th seed is a break down in the fifth set, trailing 3-2.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev 6-0, *1-1 Marcos Giron

11:51 , Jack Rathborn

On the board! Giron battles for his first game of the match.

Meanwhile, as the action winds down today, look out for Ons Jabeur begins her campaign.

She’ll be up against Tamara Zidansek at around 08:00 GMT.

Then, we expect, Novak Djokovic looks to bury an injury scare when he takes on Roberto Carballés Baena.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 1-0* Marcos Giron

11:48 , Jack Rathborn

Superb from Medvedev, Giron can consider himself unlucky, he’s not played badly.

But this is pure hitting from the Russian.

And he’s grabbed a 1-0 lead on serve in the second too.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev *4-0 Marcos Giron

11:33 , Jack Rathborn

A gorgeous backhand down the line from Medvedev at a crucial moment just as Giron was switching up the pressure.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev *4-0 Marcos Giron

11:32 , Jack Rathborn

That cross court forehand is lethal from Medvedev and the serve is booming as it spins way out to Giron’s forehand.

Tough to control. Then an ace.

This is a statement from the Russian, but Giron is fighting, and at the third time of asking, smashes through his opponent at the net to force deuce.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev 3-0* Marcos Giron

11:26 , Jack Rathborn

It’s a straight forward hold for the Russian, who moves to 3-0.

Day Two’s order of play is out, look out for these Brits.

Dan Evans begins action on Court 7 against Facundo Bagnis from 00:00 GMT.

While Andy Murray is third on Rod Laver Arena before the break until the evening session.

The Scot will hope to upset 13th seed Matteo Berrettini.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev *2-0 Marcos Giron

11:19 , Jack Rathborn

BREAK!

Huge for Medvedev, who breaks at the first time of asking.

A nice buffer already against a gutsy Giron.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev 1-0* Marcos Giron

11:16 , Jack Rathborn

A positive start by Giron, who is looking to draw level with No 7 seed Medvedev at one apiece on serve.

Some real snap from the Russian with the forehand and Giron looking to match that firepower on the run.

Rafael Nadal praises Jack Draper and provides injury update

11:10 , Jack Rathborn

“I needed a victory, so that’s the main thing. Doesn’t matter the way. The most important thing today is a victory against a tough opponent,” Rafael Nadal said.

“To win against Jack, as I said before the tournament started, has been one of the toughest first rounds possible being seeded. We knew [it is] not going to be perfect, as I said the other day. [It] was not perfect.

“But to win against Jack, I need to do things well. I think I did things well. So satisfied with the victory because that’s give me the chance to play after tomorrow again.”

“Of course, when you break the abdominal twice, [it] takes a while to recover the confidence in the movement. I mean, [it] was difficult for me for a few months to put the ball high and go for the ball.

“When you break the abdominal, you start to protect yourself, putting the ball more to the left, trying to not do the movement, the full movement, with the abdominal.”

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a return against Britain's Jack Draper (AFP via Getty Images)

Australian Open: Emma Raducanu reacts to first round win

10:59 , Jack Rathborn

Emma Raducanu admits she “might as well enjoy” her second round win at the Australian Open after overcoming injury in the build-up to the grand slam.

The British No 1 overcame Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch (6-3 6-2) and the 20-year-old is thrilled after testing out her ankle 11 days after a twist in Auckland.

“I might as well just enjoy all the hard work we’ve done to get myself here,” said Raducanu.

“If anything, it’s not mental, it’s more physical and just playing, seeing how it is.”

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 7-5 Jule Niemeier - Game, set and match!

10:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek took time to get going but found her way past Jule Niemeier, beating the German 6-4 7-5 in the opening round of the Australian Open for a slightly unconvincing start as the firm favourite for the year’s first Grand Slam title.

In a rematch of their US Open fourth-round meeting where Swiatek battled from a set and break down to prevail, the Pole revved up her backhand to save two breakpoints before a nervy hold as Niemeier gave her little room to work the angles.

But the top seed targeted world number 68 Niemeier’s serve to grab the decisive break and with it the opening set, before surrendering serve early in the next only to hit back from 0-2 down to level at 5-5 and seal the victory.

Swiatek, backed to stamp her authority on the women’s game by winning the title vacated by the retired Ash Barty, continues her quest for a fourth major trophy when she meets Colombia’s Camila Osorio in the second round.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 7-5 Jule Niemeier - Game, set and match!

10:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Swiatek saved her best tennis for the end of both sets, but was in a tricky spot there with Niemeier serving for the second.

It was a serious examination of the world number one.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 7-5 Jule Niemeier - Game, set and match!

10:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s Swiatek: “Besides being really nervous, I really enjoyed that. I feel now it’s a totally different vibe and I’m happy to - almost - get a full house!

“I wanted to focus on myself because I know Jule can serve amazing. She put pressure on me but I had to think about how to push her back. I’m happy I kept this attitude and I’m happy I got through this match. The first match is always trick and Jule was a really tough first match.”

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 7-5 Jule Niemeier - Game, set and match!

10:36 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s brilliant from Swiatek, stepping across the Niemeier serve and hitting a clean winner down the line on the forehand.

It brings up 30-30 and Swiatek suddenly tightens her game, refusing to miss. Niemeier blinks on the forehand into the net and out of nowhere has match point.

And Swiatek gets it done! She clips the baseline with a looping forehand, and she escapes out of a tricky spot to win 6-4 7-5.

The world No 1 won four games in a row to turn the second set around. That’s what champions do.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-5 Jule Niemeier

10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

And Swiatek now rattles out a hold to love, suddenly reversing the pressure all on Niemeier. From serving for the set, she now has to serve to stay in the match.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 5-5 Jule Niemeier - Swiatek breaks

10:27 , Jamie Braidwood

A hesitant start from Niemeier sees the 23-year-old push a forehand long, but Swiatek goes wide on the backhand as she steps inside the baseline. That was a chance.

Brilliant return from Swiatek on the Niemeier second serve, attacking with the forehand across court, and the German can’t recover.

And that’s stunning defence from Swiatek, before turning the power against Niemeier on the forehand side!

Two break points: Niemeier’s serve is strong but Swiatek’s return clips the line! From there she takes charge and Niemeier goes long.

That was clutch, again, from Swiatek.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 4-5 Jule Niemeier

10:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Swiatek is taken to deuce by Niemeier, who went big on the return when facing game point, only to hit the net. It was worth a go, and the German will look to serve it out next and level the match. The first serve will be crucial, as Swiatek has been finding joy attacking the second.

Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas moves on to second round

10:20 , Jamie Braidwood

He needed a tiebreak after a rollercoaster third set, but third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is safely through to the second round after defeating Quentin Halys 6-3 6-4 7-6 (6).

Tsitsipas is often prone to switching off during best-of-five matches, but he got through here.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 3-5 Jule Niemeier

10:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Niemeier has found a lot of success by firing flat, heavy balls straight up the middle at Swiatek, and is able to get out of a hole at 0-30.

But then Swiatek attacks the Niemeier second serve, crushing the backhand winner down the line to bring up her first break point of the set.

Niemeier stays cool and connects with back-to-back winners on her serve, each set up by the serve.

She gets out of trouble with a brilliant serve down the T - a big hold, and now Swiatek will serve to stay in the second set.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 2-4 Jule Niemeier

10:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Impressive from Niemeier after facing deuce on her serve. She finds a bomb down the middle before putting away the forehand winner, and then on game point mixes it up with a deft drop shot. She’s still yet to face a break point in this second set.

Australian Open: Norrie shows his class against Van Assche in Melbourne

09:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie survived a close first-set battle against teenager Luca Van Assche before pulling away to ease into the second round of the Australian Open.

The British number one, seeded 11, has become a master of winning these early grand-slam matches and so it proved once again, a run of 10 straight games helping him to a 7-6 (3) 6-0 6-3 victory over a player ranked 143.

Norrie only arrived in Melbourne late on Saturday night after a heart-breaking loss to Richard Gasquet in the final of the ASB Classic in his home city of Auckland.

That gave him only one day to prepare for this match but he carried a lot of confidence from a run of six victories to start the season, including over Rafael Nadal, as well as his exploits of the last two campaigns.

By Eleanor Crooks

Australian Open: Cameron Norrie marches into second round

09:53 , Jamie Braidwood

After being taken to a tiebreak in the opening set, Cameron Norrie blitzes past 18-year-old wildcard Luca Van Assche 7-6 (3) 6-0 6-3 to advance to the second round.

A decent test for the Brit in the opening set, and then good work from there to see out the win in two hours and 22 minutes.

Up next, Norrie faces either Thiago Monteiro or Constant Lestienne, who are both unseeded.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 1-3 Jule Niemeier

09:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Swiatek has a look at Niemeier’s serve at 15-30, but then the errors add up and the German can claim the hold. Niemeier does not offer many opportunities on her serve.

Australian Open: Harriet Dart out after straight sets defeat to Jil Teichmann

09:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Harriet Dart was unable to capitalise on a good start against 32nd seed Jil Teichmann and is out of the Australian Open.

The British number two, playing in the main draw on ranking for the first time here, led the Swiss player 4-2 and should have broken again to lead 5-2.

But Teichmann fought back and was too solid for Dart in the second set of a 7-5 6-1 victory.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 0-2 Jule Niemeier - Niemeier breaks!

09:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Niemeier responds in the opening game of the second set! She had been pressing throughout the opener but finally gets the breakthrough. This hasn’t been convincing from Swiatek and Niemeier then rattles out the hold to love to consolidate it.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic injury latest

09:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Speculation is swirling around the fitness of Novak Djokovic after tournament organisers announced the world No 1’s practice session was cancelled earlier today.

Djokovic gets his bid for a 10th Australian Open title underway tomorrow but has been dealing with a hamstring problem since playing in the Adelaide International last week.

Djokovic has been seen on the practice courts today, however, as it turns out the session was rescheduled rather than cancelled.

The 36-year-old played down concerns he could be force to pull out of his first-round match before the tournament and said: “I’ve been struggling with that a bit, to be honest, the last seven days. But it’s hopefully not the major concern. So far I’ve been able to train, compete and play points, practice sets. So that’s a positive sign.

“Obviously, I’m being a bit more cautious. I’m not going full out on the training sessions, conserving the energy for next week. Hopefully it won’t cause an issue for me then.”

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 6-4 Jule Niemeier - Swiatek wins opening set

09:28 , Jamie Braidwood

And just like that, Swiatek strikes!

Niemeier had been pushing all set, but Swiatek finds the breakthrough after the German was asked to serve it out.

A brilliant backhand by Swiatek down the line brought two set points, and Niemeier nets on a volley from close to the net.

A crucial error - but that’s champion’s timing.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 5-4 Jule Niemeier

09:25 , Jamie Braidwood

It remains on serve at the Rod Laver Arena, but Niemeier continues to be the one asking the questions against Swiatek. The world No 1 has to surive a couple more pressure points on serve, as Niemeier again gets to deuce, but Swiatak’s forehand finds the corner. Niemeier is yet to face a break point, or deuce on her serve, but is now serving to try and stay in the opening set.

Australian Open: Auger-Aliassime hits back against Pospisil

09:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Felix Auger-Aliassime is living dangerously, but he levels the match against Vasek Pospisil at a set all after edging the second set on a tiebreaker 7-4.

The men’s third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is a set away from the second round after moving 6-3 6-4 up on Quentin Halys.

And Cameron Norrie has moved a break up in the third set against Luca Van Assche. He took the first two sets 7-6 6-0.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 4-3 Jule Niemeier

09:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Now, pressure on Swiatek as Niemeier forces a couple of break points with flat, heavy hitting towards the baseline. Swiatek responds well, controlling a difficult overhead into the corner. From there, she claims to hold to stay ahead in this opening set. The chance goes for Niemeier.

Australian Open: Azarenka wins battle of former champions

09:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Victoria Azarenka is the only former women’s champion remaining in the draw after battling past 2020 winner Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6(3).

Earlier, Petra Kvitova, runner-up in 2019, began her campaign by seeing off tricky first-round opponent Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6(3) 6-2.

Australian Open: Norrie cruising towards second round

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie was forced to a tiebreak by 18-year-old wildcard Luca Van Assche in the opening set, but there are no such issues in the second. Norrie serves up a bagel to take a big step towards the second round.

There’s less good news for Harriet Dart. After leading 4-2 in the first set, she now trails Jil Teichmann 7-5 3-0 in the second.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 3-2 Jule Niemeier

09:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Swiatek is warming up to this nicely, as the winners begin to flow from the world No 1’s racquet. We’re still yet to see a break point five games in.

Australian Open: Tiafoe prevails in gruelling test

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

American Frances Tiafoe was tested in his first-round encounter with Daniel Altmaier but eventually prevailed 6-3 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(6) in a gruelling match that lasted nearly three and a half hours.

Look at that fit, by the way.

Australian wildcard Jason Kubler claimed his first main-draw victory in Melbourne after seeing off Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Australian Open: Latest scores with Cameron Norrie in action

08:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie is racing through his second set and is now a double break up against the 18-year-old French wildcard Luca Van Assche. Norrie arrives into the Australian Open in good form after beating Rafael Nadal at the United Cup and reaching the final of the ASB Classic.

Australian Open: Edmund dismissed by Sinner on return

08:54 , Jamie Braidwood

It was not a happy return to the Australian Open for Kyle Edmund, who lost 6-4 6-0 6-2 to 15th seed Jannik Sinner on his comeback to Melbourne Park.

Sidelined for most of the last two years having undergone three knee operations, former semi-finalist Edmund was playing here for the first time since 2020.

As at the US Open, though, where he played Casper Ruud, the luck of the draw was not on Edmund’s side and Italian Sinner, one of the world’s best young players, proved far too strong.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 2-1 Jule Niemeier

08:52 , Jamie Braidwood

A couple of nervy moments on Swiatek’s serve as she faces some early pressure points from Niemeier. Swiatek swats away a forhand winner before forcing Niemeier into a couple of errors to earn the hold.

Australian Open: Latest scores with Harriet Dart in action

08:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Britain’s Harriet Dart has lost her opening set to the Swiss player Jil Teichmann 7-5. Dart was a break up in that one.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 1-1 Jule Niemeier

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

There is some big hitting alongside varied shots from both players so far, as Niemeier responds to take an opening hold. Niemeier reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last season, which she was unable to turn into ranking points.

Australian Open: Latest scores with Cameron Norrie in action

08:40 , Jamie Braidwood

British No 1 Cameron Norrie has won the opening set of his first-round match against the 18-year-old French wildcard Luca Van Assche, but he has needed an tiebreak to do it.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is also up a set against Frenchman Quentin Halys, while Felix Auger-Aliassime is looking to battle back after losing his opening set 6-1 to Canadian compatriot Vasek Pospisil. There’s a shock brewing there, but it’s on serve in the second.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek 0-0 Jule Niemeier

08:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Should be a good match this between Swiatek and Niemeier, who has the talent to climb the rankings this season. Swiatek battled back to win 2-6 6-4 6-0 in the US Open fourth round.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier

08:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Next up on Rod Laver Arena is Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier, as the world No 1 opens the first night session at the Australian Open. Swiatek beat Niemeier on her way to winning the US Open last season and said: “For sure, Jule, we played on US Open, and you saw how intense that match was, how tough. It’s not going to be easy. But on other hand, any match in Grand Slam is always more intense and more stressful than other tournaments. I’ll be ready for it. It’s nice also that we played not so long ago so I can take a lot from that match. Now I know how her ball feels on the racquet. So we’ll see. But she has the same.”

Rafael Nadal survives Australian Open scare as Jack Draper hampered by cramp

08:12 , Jamie Braidwood

When Rafael Nadal drew Jack Draper in the Australian Open first round, it was no secret that the Spaniard’s team felt he had been handed a nightmare opening match to start his title defence. As the 21-year-old Draper took the second set to level those early fears were beginning to turn into real concern, but in the hot afternoon sun in Melbourne the Briton’s chances were starting to melt away. Ambitions of a seismic upset were reigned in by cramps as Nadal was able to haul Draper back, but the defending champion will need to improve if he is to match his stunning exploits of last year.

He keeps those chances alive, at least, but they are beginning to look slimmer after an error-strewn performance broke out from a first set of decent quality. Draper more than held his own in the opener but Nadal’s level dropped dramatically in the second as the mistakes mounted. The world No 38 Draper took the first four games, settling to add further power to his physical game, but lost his momentum early in the third as he began to stretch out his legs and his movement suffered.

Rafael Nadal survives Australian Open scare as Jack Draper hampered by cramp

‘Devastated' Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The Australian Open was dealt a major blow when a “devastated” Nick Kyrgios announced his withdrawal ahead of his scheduled first-round match on Tuesday.

The Australian number one, considered one of the favourites after reaching his first grand slam singles final at Wimbledon last summer, had not played a warm-up event because of a knee injury.

He contested a charity match against Novak Djokovic on Friday and did not indicate his participation was in doubt, but he called an impromptu press conference on Monday afternoon.

“I’m devastated, obviously,” said Kyrgios. “It’s my home tournament. I’ve had some great memories here. Obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably.

“Then going into this event as one of the favourites, it’s brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back.”

Kyrgios’ physiotherapist Will Maher revealed a small tear in the Australian’s left meniscus had caused a cyst to develop, which will need to be removed surgically.

Australian Open: Raducanu happy injured ankle passed opening test

07:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Some news from early this morning, Emma Raducanu was pleased with how her ankle held up in her first match since picking up an injury in the build-up to the Australian Open, saying that getting on court had eased any lingering worries she had.

The 20-year-old sparked fears she could miss the year’s first Grand Slam after retiring hurt from her second-round match at the Auckland Classic.

“Everything I’ve done has been quite controlled in the last week,” 2021 US Open champion Raducanu told reporters. “So to test it out in a real match, and with the unpredictability and stuff, just getting used to it in the beginning.

“But it felt good.”

Raducanu wasted little time in reaching the second round, dismissing Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 6-2 to set up a showdown with French Open runner-up Coco Gauff.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 Draper - Game, set and match!

07:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Jack Draper was hobbled by cramp as he fell to a four-set loss against defending champion Rafael Nadal in the first round of the Australian Open.

The draw had handed the 21-year-old rising British star a blockbuster clash with his childhood idol on his debut at Melbourne Park, and an opportunity to really break through onto the world stage given Nadal’s poor form.

A run of six defeats from seven matches heading into the year’s first grand slam was the worst of his career and a tally of 45 unforced errors showed that this was far from vintage Nadal.

Draper looked capable of causing the upset when he took the second set on Rod Laver Arena but physical struggles have hampered his career so far and he began to cramp in the third set before hobbling through the final stages of a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 defeat.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 Draper - Game, set and match!

07:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s Nadal: “Last year was without a doubt one of the most emotional tournaments of my career. That has passed so we keep working! I’m very excited about this new beginning and happy to be back with a victory that I needed after the first matches of the year.

“If you put it in perspective of the past six months, it was a positive start. I played one of the hardest opponents I could get as a seeded player. He has a bright future.”

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 Draper - Game, set and match!

07:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Now can Nadal get over the finish line? Draper somehow smacks a backhand winner down the line to get to 30-30, and then another crosscourt to bring up break point! He couldn’t walk a moment ago...

Draper is just swinging for the fences now, and after Nadal saves to set up match point, a forehand goes long.

Nadal survives! The defending champion fights on, but that was a real test.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 5-1 Draper

07:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper can barely serve now. Nadal puts away a forehand winner, which Draper can’t move for, to bring up break point. Draper misses on the forehand and Nadal will now serve for the match.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 4-1 Draper*

07:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal holds to love, sealed with an ace that Draper barely moved for.

This is a shame, a real battle on Rod Laver seems to be heading for a fast finish.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 3-1 Draper - Nadal breaks

07:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Much better from Nadal, stepping into the crosscourt backhand to get to 30-30 on the Draper serve. On deuce, Nadal moves Draper around the court and then hangs on as Draper fires back. He launches the forehand onto the line, as Draper starts to suffer from cramp again.

On break point, Draper sends a backhand long, and he seems to be really struggling now. He can barely walk in between points.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 2-1 Draper*

07:12 , Jamie Braidwood

We haven’t had one of these for a while: a hold to love, as Nadal comes from a break down to lead in this third set.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 1-1 Draper

07:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper gets off to a confident start on serve but then Nadal whips an inside-out forehand to bring up an immediate break point.

Draper finds a big serve, which Nadal frames, but then the Spaniard produces two great volleys at the net to force another chance.

And that’s loose from Draper - he swings on a short forward but it lands wide. Nadal breaks back.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 0-1 Draper* - Draper breaks!

07:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal roared as he edged ahead on a brilliant rally in his opening service game, but Draper hangs around to battle back to deuce. There, Draper moves in well to put away the backhand volley, bringing up break point.

Nadal saves the first but is unable to get clear, as Draper forces a second and then third opportunity.

And there’s the break! What a start from Draper. Nadal drops and Draper comes in to put away the backhand winner.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 Draper

06:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper went off court at the end of the third, taking almost six minutes. Nadal is not amused but he stands a set away from a place in the second round.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 Draper - Nadal wins third

06:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal gets the opening point to put pressure on the Draper serve, and he responds by sending a wild forehand long - suddenly looking at 0-30.

Nadal nets on the forehand pass and then completely frames another forehand, but he discovers his power and accuracy on 30-30 to bring up set point.

Draper answers with an ace - and then another big serve, but he goes wide looking for the forehand winner.

Then Nadal turns defence into attack, catching Draper in midcourt to put the forehand pass into the open space.

Another set point now, and Draper is forced to push the backhand wide!

Huge moment as Nadal takes the third set.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 5-4 Draper*

06:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal turns to the serve and volley to try and mix things up, but rather gets away with his hold in the end. Draper’s movement is back and he is starting to crush the left-handed forehand once again, but a forehand on 40-30 is just long. Draper gets more treatement at the change of ends, this time on the left leg.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-4 Draper

06:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper’s first-serve percentage has dropped in this set but he finds a couple of big ones in this game to hold. The errors continue to flow off Nadal’s racquet, though, and the Spaniard finds himself in a proper match once again.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-3 Draper* - Draper breaks!

06:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Now then, has Draper’s treatment disrupted Nadal’s rhythm? Further errors from Nadal bring up two break points for Draper, and he takes the second to get back on serve in this third set.

Draper is moving better but the trainer continues to rub down his right leg.

Nadal looks incredibly frustrated.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-2 Draper

06:19 , Jamie Braidwood

The trainer worked on Draper’s right hamstring and the 21-year-old comes out to take the hold. Certainly looks like Draper is not giving this up without a fight.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 4-1 Draper

06:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper was shaking his head and stretching out his legs at the end of the last game.

He’s still competing, but a couple of errors sees Nadal take control from 15-30 - and the Spaniard completes the smash to earn the hold.

Here’s come the trainer for Draper...

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 3-1 Draper - Nadal breaks

06:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper is struggling now and calls for the trainer. To make matters worse, he is also facing two break points at 15-40.

He saves the first by putting away a volley at the net and then gets a let-off as Nadal booms a forehand long of the baseline.

Draper digs in when facing another break point, somehow returning a volley at the net that Nadal fired straight at him.

Draper is really struggling now. He limps to his towel as he makes a double fault on another break point, and Nadal gets the break.

Australian Open: Nadal 7-5 2-6 2-1 Draper*

06:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Draper had a slight chance on Nadal’s service game at 15-30 but the Spaniard pushes through to take the hold. There is some concern for Draper, though, as he points to his leg at the change of ends and indicates he is starting to cramp. It is a very hot day out in Melbourne.

Australian Open: *Nadal 7-5 2-6 1-1 Draper

05:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Australian Open, as defending Rafael Nadal takes on Britain’s Jack Draper in the opening round in Melbourne.

You join us early in the third set, after Draper hit back to level the match by breaking Nadal twice in the second. Nadal had come out firing to take the opening set but his level dropped at the start of the second, with Draper taking full advantage.

*denotes next server

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury

05:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Nick Kyrgios stunned the Australian Open by pulling out of the tournament because of a knee injury on Monday, ending local hopes that he might be able to end the nation’s long wait for a home men’s champion.

The 27-year-old, runner-up at Wimbledon last year, said he was “devastated” to have to withdraw after entering his home Grand Slam as one of the favourites.

Kyrgios was seeded 19th in Melbourne and was supposed to face Roman Safiullin in the first round on Tuesday.

Australian Open: Raducanu starts with convincing win to set up Gauff clash

05:51 , Jamie Braidwood

If there was a sense of the unknown as Emma Raducanu emerged on the opening morning of the Australian Open, left ankle strapped, it did not last for long. A convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch not only put any questions surrounding her fitness to bed, but featured some early flashes of Raducanu hitting fearlessly for the lines to suggest she has also arrived in Melbourne in a good place. It sets up a first meeting with Coco Gauff in the second-round, in what is a blockbuster clash of two teenage stars.

Raducanu will be relieved to have made it after her disrupted build-up to the first grand slam of the season, but apart from the tape around her left ankle there was little evidence of the injury the 19-year-old suffered in Auckland just 11 days ago. Raducanu’s training had been limited since rolling her ankle on the indoor courts at the ASB Classic, in what was a “freak injury”, and the only concern on the opening Monday at Melbourne Park was a slight wobble on her right ankle midway through the second set.

Gauff, the seventh seed, will offer much more of a test than what Korpatsch mustered at 1573 Arena, but Raducanu has had few wins on the grand slam stage to speak of since sensationally winning the US Open in 2021, let alone a victory that displayed such an aggressive, confident and attacking approach.

Emma Raducanu starts Australian Open with convincing win to set up Coco Gauff clash