Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates

Uche Amako
·14 min read
Emma Raducanu - Reuters/Loren Elliott
Emma Raducanu - Reuters/Loren Elliott

09:43 AM

Raducanu* 3-6, 5-5 Gauff (*denotes next server)

Third double fault by Gauff, 40-30. Then a backhand long makes it deuce. A pivotal moment here.

Set point Raducanu after another wayward forehand from Gauff. Bad miss by Raducanu after Gauff desperately tries to stay in the rally. The American's forehand is so shaky.

Great return by Raducanu and another error from Gauff, second set point. Raducanu gets a mid-court ball and inexplicably nets a drop shot. Completely the wrong shot at that point.

Good instincts at the net by Gauff after Raducanu goes at her again, ad Gauff. Raducanu pummels the Gauff forehand and the 18-year-old eventually breaks down.

Big first serve by Gauff and she finishes with an overhead winner, ad Gauff. Another first serve and she holds. Gusty tennis from Gauff. Will Raducanu rue those missed chances?

Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - GETTY IMAGES
Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - GETTY IMAGES

09:35 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Only the smallest of fist-pumps there as Raducanu holds to move 5-4 in front. She has been quite contained in her body language, and is also looking quite pained in her facial expressions. But her groundstrokes have been finding their mark more often.

09:34 AM

Raducanu 3-6, 5-4 Gauff* (*denotes next server)

Hugely important Raducanu holds to put scoreboard pressure on Gauff.

Corner to corner by Raducanu and finishes with a backhand winner, 15-15. More dynamic tennis by Raducanu and she finishes with a backhand volley winner, 30-15.

Gauff forehand into the net, 40-15. Gauff puts another forehand long and it really is game on now.

Three games in a row from Raducanu and Gauff will serve next to stay in the set.

09:30 AM

Raducanu* 3-6, 4-4 Gauff (*denotes next server)

Better from Raducanu as she races up to a drop shot by Gauff and finishes with a backhand winner up the line, 0-30.

Gauff double fault, three break points. Gauff is very tense.

Forehand into the net by Gauff. Raducanu breaks.

Game on?

09:28 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Gauff’s camp very animated as she outwits Raducanu with a lovely topspin lob. She has one of the biggest entourages with her parents, coaches and agents. It feels like there must be a dozen people in there, all giving a fist-pump. They’re in that mode where the finish line is in sight and they want her to stay focused on it.

09:27 AM

Raducanu 3-6, 3-4 Gauff* (*denotes next server)

Very cool lob by Gauff over the head of Raducanu, 30-15. Gauff forehand into the tramlines, 40-15.

Gauff steps in and rifles a forehand winner down the line, 40-30. Raducanu holds.

As long as Raducanu can stay in touching distance, she's still in with a chance.

09:23 AM

Raducanu* 3-6, 2-4 Gauff (*denotes next server)

Just a second ace of the match from Gauff, 30-15. And another ace to hold.

Pressure back on Raducanu.

09:21 AM

Raducanu 3-6, 2-3 Gauff* (*denotes next server)

Nice change up by Raducanu with a drop shot and Gauff nets, 15-15. Gauff backhand wide, 30-15.

All of sudden Raducanu looks OK again with a series of aggressive shots putting Gauff under pressure and drawing the error, 40-15.

And critically she holds after a miss from Gauff.

Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - SHUTTERSTOCK
Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - SHUTTERSTOCK

09:16 AM

Raducanu* 3-6, 1-3 Gauff (*denotes next server)

Raducanu appeared to be holding her abdominal area and wincing in the previous game. No trainer has been called she is on the ropes now.

Gauff holds to love very easily. Raducanu needed a fast start but its been the complete opposite.

09:14 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Raducanu has looked bright and up for this - which is not just a function of her colourful Nike kit - but her shoulders did slump a little there after a couple of double faults. The second of them was only 117kph which gives the impression that anxiety might be creeping in.

Alternatively, could there be another physical problem? She was touching her left side there.

09:12 AM

Raducanu 3-6, 1-2 Gauff* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu carelessly puts a forehand wide, 0-30. Double fault by Raducanu, 0-40.

She saves the first when Gauff nets a backhand. Gauff applies more pressure but nets a sliced backhand, 30-40.

Another double fault by Raducanu. Gauff breaks.

09:08 AM

Raducanu* 3-6, 1-1 Gauff (*denotes next server)

Terrible drop shot by Raducanu when she had the momentum in the rally, 30-15. Another prolonged rally and Gauff flicks a forehand wide, 30-0. Key point coming up.

Huge hitting from Gauff off the backhand side and Raducanu can't handle it, 40-30.

Another great rally, both players at their best, but Raducanu nets a backhand and that allows Gauff to hold.

09:04 AM

Second set: Raducanu 3-6, 1-0 Gauff* (*denotes next server)

Important game for Raducanu, needs to get off to a fast start to apply pressure.

To her credit she races to 40-0 in this game and she holds when Gauff nets a forehand return.

09:01 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Huge cheer as Raducanu finds the line with a forehand after a lovely cat-and-mouse rally. For the first time since she won the US Open, you feel as if she is just in a mode of “See ball, hit ball”, without other thoughts, injuries or pressures creeping in. But Gauff consolidates with a couple of solid points and that’s the first set.

Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - REUTERS
Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - REUTERS

08:59 AM

Raducanu* 3-6 Gauff (*denotes next server)

Raducanu goes for it with a forehand but just misses the sideline, 30-0. But she responds with a deep return and rushes Gauff into an error.

Another rushed forehand by Gauff flies into the tramlines. Big point coming up next.

Gauff sprays a backhand long after upping her aggression, break point. Big 'come on' from Gauff after hitting a cross-court backhand winner, deuce.

Second break point for Raducanu after Gauff stretches for a volley but can't get the ball over the net. Too good from Gauff as she drills a backhand down the line and Raducanu isn't able to get the ball back in play, deuce.

What a rally, saw a bit of everything but it ends with a forehand winner from Raducanu, third break point. Great serve by Gauff and Raducanu nets, deuce.

Raducanu return long, set point. Deep Raducanu return and Gauff flicks a backhand wide, deuce.

Raducanu on the attack but she pushes a forehand long, bad miss, second break point. Gauff first serve in and Raducanu nets.

Gauff wins the first set.

08:52 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

The crowd have been favouring Raducanu a little, but clearly enjoying the charismatic tennis on show from both players. It’s a little patchy but the better rallies are varied and full of energy

08:51 AM

Raducanu 3-5 Gauff* (*denotes next server)

Best point of the match by Raducanu, pushing Gauff left then right before flicking a backhand down the line, 30-0.

Another backhand winner by Raducanu against a flat-footed Gauff, 40-0. First return winner of the match goes to Gauff who rifles a 139km/h forehand past Raducanu.

Raducanu holds to force Gauff to serve for the set.

08:47 AM

Raducanu* 2-5 Gauff (*denotes next server)

Raducanu backhand pass for a winner, 15-30. Raducanu backhand long, 40-30. Wild forehand return by Raducanu and Gauff holds to end the streak of service breaks.

18 unforced errors for Raducanu, 10 for Gauff.

08:44 AM

Raducanu 2-4 Gauff* (*denotes next server)

Drop shot by Gauff, Raducanu goes straight at her with a backhand but Gauff shows great reactions to lob the Briton and she can't get the ball back in play.

Raducanu forehand long, 0-30. Great return by Gauff but Raducanu keeps composed and fires back a forehand which Gauff can't get back in play.

Two break points for Gauff as she gets Raducanu on the move and in difficulty, forcing the error.

Raducanu saves the first. Raducanu hits a series of deep groundstrokes but crucially makes a forehand error.

Gauff breaks.

Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - REUTERS
Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - REUTERS

08:37 AM

Raducanu* 2-3 Gauff (*denotes next server)

Looping backhand by Raducanu drops in and Gauff inexplicably leaves it, 0-30. Volley winner from Gauff, 15-30.

Followed by a forehand winner after setting up the point with a booming forehand.

Backhand return by Raducanu flies long, 40-30. Gauff attempts a drive volley but nets, deuce.

Break point Raducanu after Gauff nets a forehand. Missed opportunity for Raducanu as her backhand goes wide after slightly losing her balance.

Another great return by Raducanu forces Gauff into an error, second break point. Gauff double faults.

Raducanu breaks.

08:31 AM

Raducanu 1-3 Gauff* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu gets Gauff on the run but can't keep her forehand in play, 0-15. Brilliant cross-court backhand winner by Gauff, 0-30.

Raducanu goes for it with a forehand but pushes it long, three break points.

Raducanu saves the first. But not the second as Raducanu places a backhand into the net.

Gauff breaks.

08:26 AM

Raducanu* 1-2 Gauff (*denotes next server)

Chance for Raducanu here as Gauff puts another forehand long, 15-30. Raducanu goes on the attack and draws the error from Gauff, two break points.

First ace of the match by Gauff to save the first. A great second serve into the body from Gauff and Raducanu nets a forehand return.

Back-to-back returns into the net by Raducanu and Gauff holds.

08:23 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

It’s weirdly hazy in Rod Laver Arena, maybe the result of the pre-session show which had a country singer warming up the crowd. Did he have a smoke machine? You have to peer to see the ball.

08:23 AM

Raducanu 1-1 Gauff* (*denotes next server)

Double fault on the opening point for Raducanu. Nerves? She then sprays a forehand well long, 0-30.

Brave second serve by Raducanu leads to a return into the net by Gauff. Backhand into the tramlines from Gauff, 30-30.

First prolonged rally and Raducanu comes out on top as Gauff goes long with a forehand, 40-30.

And Raducanu survives that scare to hold when Gauff puts another forehand long.

Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - REUTERS
Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - REUTERS

08:18 AM

First set: Emma Raducanu* 0-1 Coco Gauff (*denotes next server)

Early sign of Gauff's power as she forces Raducanu to net in the first two points.

Raducanu gets her first point of the match when Gauff nets a backhand, 40-15. But the 18-year-old holds when Raducanu nets a backhand.

08:14 AM

Coin toss

Raducanu wins it and opts to receive serve. She likes to do that, putting the onus on her opponent.

08:09 AM

Here we go!

The two players walk onto court. Raducanu is the first on, still with her left ankle strapped. Gauff follows, wearing headphones.

Plenty of empty seats on RLA, hopefully, it will fill up soon.

08:06 AM

First match on Rod Laver Arena...

... for Raducanu. How will she react to playing on one of the world's biggest courts?

07:58 AM

John McEnroe on Raducanu

It will probably be the first time in a couple of years where Emma Raducanu won't be feeling the type of pressure she's been feeling since she won the US Open.

So that's probably a good thing, to allow her to be more free and do her thing, because to me she's the type of player, the type of person and the type of talent that we could use in the top 10. I think Coco is in the better position right now to make a deep run and I think it's going to be soon that she's going to win a major event, in the next year or two at the most. To me she goes in as a heavy favourite.

She seems to be playing better and better and serving more consistently than she has done. I would say that it's a match she should win, but a match that could put Raducanu back on the map again, which would be good for her.

Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - GETTY IMAGES
Australian Open 2023 live: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff score and latest match updates - GETTY IMAGES

07:50 AM

ICYMI: Nadal is out of the Australian Open

Overnight one of the biggest upsets of the tournament took place as an injured Rafael Nadal was beaten in three sets by world No 65 Mackenzie McDonald in Melbourne.

Read Simon Briggs match report here.

emma raducanu vs coco gauff australian open 2023 live score updates - SHUTTERSTOCK
emma raducanu vs coco gauff australian open 2023 live score updates - SHUTTERSTOCK

07:35 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to a mouthwatering showdown at the Australian Open between two of the best young players.

Emma Raducanu takes on Coco Gauff for a place in the third round after both eased through their opening match in Melbourne

This time last year, Raducanu was playing at her peak and riding a wave of unprecedented success after breaking through in 2021 and clinching the U.S. Open while Gauff was making strides and reaching the second week of Grand Slams.

But Raducanu failed to find consistency last year as she was ravaged by injuries and underwent several coaching changes to fall to 77th in the rankings, while Gauff reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros and now sits at number seven.

Gauff and Raducanu are seen as the torch-bearers of a new era of women's tennis following the retirements of Ash Barty and Serena Williams, with the organisers scheduling their clash for the prime-time slot in the night session at Rod Laver Arena.

Such is their star attraction at such a young age that top seeds Iga Swiatek and defending champion Rafa Nadal's matches have been relegated to the day session.

"I'm really looking forward to this match, I'm very up for it. Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she's playing well," said Raducanu, who overcame an ankle issue to advance.

"She's a great athlete with some big weapons... I think we're both good, young players, we're both coming through, part of the next generation of tennis really. It's going to be a great match."

While the entire hopes of a nation rest on Raducanu as the lone Briton left in the women's draw, Gauff said she is not under the same pressure as the 20-year-old with several Americans in Melbourne to share the load.

"Being from the U.K., the first British person to do something in a long time, probably is a lot more pressure than what I'm used to being an American," 18-year-old Gauff said.

Latest Stories

  • McDonald ousts injured Nadal at Australian Open

    Mackenzie McDonald enjoyed the biggest win of his career on Wednesday at the Australian Open with a straight sets defeat of the top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal. The 27-year-old American - ranked 65 in the world - won 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in two hours and 32 minutes against the 36-year-old Spaniard who had been struggling with a hip injury to advance to the third round in Melbourne.“He's an incredible champion," said McDonald. "He’s never going to give up, regardless of the situation, so ev

  • Murder accused from Afghanistan cries as he recalls death of parents and torture

    Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai is accused of murdering 21-year-old Thomas Roberts outside a Subway sandwich shop in Bournemouth.

  • Clippers' comeback cannot overcome Joel Embiid, 76ers

    Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, but Philadelphia's Joel Embiid scored 41 to lead the 76ers over the Clippers, 120-110, on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

  • Polar bear kills woman, boy in remote Alaska village

    A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers. Alaska State Troopers said they received the report of the attack at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reported. “Initial reports indicate that a polar bear had entered the community and had chased multiple residents,” troopers wrote.

  • Hampered by bad hip, Nadal out in 2nd Rd of Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday. The defending champion and No. 1 seed at Melbourne Park, Nadal injured his left hip and lost to Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round, abruptly ending his bid for a record-extending 23rd Gr

  • Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder, moved to medical prison

    Just around five months after being booked into a state prison, Gregory McMichael, one of three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility. McMichael has been moved from Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison, where he was booked on Aug. 23, 2022, to Augusta State Medical Prison, according to a recent listing by the Georgia Department of Corrections. Although this facility is sometimes used as a holding facility when inmates are transitioning to a new facility, it is also used for medical reasons.

  • Latest news bulletin | January 16th – Midday

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.View on euronews

  • Montreal-area municipalities vote to keep bilingual status

    The city councils of Kirkland and Otterburn Park and the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro voted Monday evening to maintain their bilingual status. The vote results, which in the case of Pierrefonds-Roxboro must still be confirmed by Montreal city council, mean the cities will be allowed to continue to communicate in both English and French and maintain a budget for bilingual services. Under Bill 96, the reform of Quebec's French language law that passed in June 2022, municipalities where

  • Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022

    A senior Ukrainian official blamed Russia on Tuesday for carrying out the bulk of more than 2,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine in 2022, speaking at a news conference that he said was itself delayed because of a cyberattack. The official, Yuriy Schygol, told reporters that his livestreamed conference was forced to start 15 minutes late because of a Russian hack, though he did not elaborate or present evidence for his assertion. During the news briefing, he said Ukraine had been hit by 2,194 cyberattacks in 2022, with 1,655 of those coming after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion.

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te