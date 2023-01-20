Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda latest score after Cameron Norrie crashes out

Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.

It’s another big day for the American players at Melbourne Park: the in-form Sebastian Korda takes on Daniil Medvedev, who continues his quest to reach a third consecutive Australian Open final. Earlier, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula remain on a collision course after straight-sets wins, while Iga Swiatek was in impressive form to thrash Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1. Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka came from a set down to beat 10th seed Madison Keys 1-6 6-2 6-1 and reach the fourth round.

It comes after a dramatic Thursday, as top seeds including Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud tumbled from the tournament. Andy Murray staged an incredible comeback to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis in five hours and 45 minutes. Novak Djokovic advanced, but there is significant concern surrounding the nine-time champion’s hamstring injury. Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.

Australian Open 2023 LIVE - Latest scores and results

Cameron Norrie stunned by Jiri Lehecka in 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3 defeat

Daniil Medvedev headlines Rod Laver against in-form Sebastian Korda

World number one Iga Swiatek cruises through 6-0 6-1 in just 55 minutes

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula progress with straight-sets wins

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner set up fourth-round clash

Australian Open boss defends schedule after Andy Murray’s 4am finish

Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-4 3-6 Frances Tiafoe

10:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Big Foe hits back! Frances Tiafoe loves a five-setter as much as a battle and the American gets the crowd on their feet to pull a set back against Karen Khachanov.

This could be an epic.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev 0-1 Sebastian Korda* - Korda breaks!

10:32 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s a proper statement from Sebastian Korda. He brushes off seeing three break points come and go, and then attacks Medvedev again, finishing off the backhand winner to take an early break.

If Medvedev didn’t know he was in a match, he does now. After 10 minutes, Korda takes his chance.

And now Medvedev has called the trainer! There’s something up with his right arm.

*denotes next server

Australian Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev 0-0 Sebastian Korda*

10:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Korda looks to take the game to Medvedev from the start. In an impressive start, he attacks the Medvedev second serve and takes control of the net. Medvedev backhand breaks down, and Korda gets an early break-point chance. He saves the first but another quickly follows - Korda takes a big swing on a backhand but goes wide.

Korda attacks again, though, stepping in to put away the volley at the net. But Medvedev saves another! This is an epic game.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda

10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go, the final match of the day on the Rod Laver Arena. Daniil Medvedev has made an assured start to his Australian Open campaign, as he looks to reach a third straight final in Melbourne, but faces his toughest test yet against Sebastian Korda.

The big-serving American is in form after reaching the Adelaide final, where he had a match point against Novak Djokovic before losing in three sets.

Australian Open 2023: Madison Keys 6-1 2-6 1-6 Victoria Azarenka - Game, set and match!

09:58 , Jamie Braidwood

What a performance from Victoria Azarenka! The 33-year-old turns the match around to defeat the in-form Madison Keys, and the two-time Australian Open champion gets through to the second week.

Keys had not lost a match this year and came out firing, but Azarenka used all of her experience to find her rhythm. She will face either Maria Sakkari or Lin Zhu in the fourth round.

Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-4 Frances Tiafoe

09:49 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a long way back for US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe, as well. The American now finds himself two sets down to Karen Khachanov as the Russian turns it around in the second.

Australian Open 2023: Madison Keys 6-1 2-6 0-5 Victoria Azarenka

09:47 , Jamie Braidwood

This is vintage from Azarenka! The Australian Open champion from 2011 and 2012 soars into a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, using the angles well to force Keys into the forehand error. She has won eight games in a row now, and Keys is in real danger.

Australian Open 2023: Madison Keys 6-1 2-6 0-3 Victoria Azarenka

09:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka uses all of her experience to take control of the the deciding set, breaking Keys’ serve and storming into a 3-0 lead in just 14 minutes. The 33-year-old pushes Keys back onto her backhand, and the American nets.

Australian Open 2023

09:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Jessica Pegula is oozing confidence at the Australian Open with the belief that she can beat anybody. Pegula cruised into the fourth round with a 6-0 6-2 win over Marta Kostyuk after similarly impressive straight-sets victories against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Jaqueline Cristian earlier in the week to stay on course to claim her maiden grand slam crown.

She also dismantled top-ranked Iga Swiatek and left the Pole in a flood of tears during the season-opening United Cup mixed team tournament which the Americans won.

“I definitely played very well against Iga,” Pegula told reporters. “I’ve also played a lot of great matches this week, as well. I’ve backed up my level. I think I can beat anybody.

“But again, in the moment, under pressure, with nerves, on a different stage, depending on the conditions that day or how they’re playing as well, that can always change and shift throughout a match.

“But, yeah, I feel very confident that my game is at a very, very high level right now.”

Australian Open 2023: Latest scores

09:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe are looking to keep the American party going in Melbourne.

After Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula advanced to the fourth round this morning, Keys is looking to join them and made a good start to take the first set 6-1 against Victoria Azarenka.

But the two-time Australian Open champion has hit back to the second set 6-2, so we’re heading for a decider on the Rod Laver Arena.

Meanwhile, Tiafoe lost the first set Karen Khachanov and was a break down to the Russian in the second. But Tiafoe has now responded and is a break up. Good match there.

Australian Open 2023: Craig Tiley defends schedule after Andy Murray’s 4am finish

09:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley has responded to criticism from Andy Murray after his marathon contest against Thanasi Kokkinakis finished at 4am, insisting there is “no need” to alter the tournament schedule despite the third latest match in tennis history.

Murray fought from two sets down to defeat Kokkinakis in an epic battle on Thursday, in what was the longest match of the 35-year-old’s career at five hours and 45 minutes. However, the fact that the match did not start until after 10pm in Melbourne and then continued into the early hours was criticised by Murray, who called the situation a “farce” despite his victory.

The late-night finish was also criticised by Martina Navratilova, who tweeted: “No other sport does this. It is essential we create better rules in tennis regarding the weather and starting times or cut-off times for matches.”

But Australian Open tournament director Tiley said organisers “don’t have many options” as they look to complete the schedule within 14 days. The opening days of the grand slam had been disrupted by heat and rain.

“You would expect from 7pm to 12pm (the evening session) in that five-hour window, you would get two matches,” Tiley said. “We also have to protect the matches. If you just put one match at night and there’s an injury, you don’t have anything for fans or broadcasters.

“At this point there is no need to alter the schedule,” he added. “We always look at it when we do the debrief like we do every year, we’ve had long matches before, at this point we’ve got to fit the matches into the 14 days so you don’t have many options.”

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie crashes out after five-set defeat to Jiri Lehecka

09:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie’s hopes of reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time ended with a five-set loss to Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka.

The British number one struggled initially in breezy conditions but looked to be on the right path when he opened up a two sets to one lead.

But 21-year-old Lehecka, ranked 71 in the world, battled back to take the second and Norrie took a medical timeout for treatment to his left knee early in the fifth set before falling to a 6-7 (8) 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-4 defeat.

It will be a big disappointment for Norrie, who beat Lehecka on his way to the final of the ATP tournament in his home town of Auckland last week and had started the season by defeating Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz at the United Cup.

In hindsight, Norrie may feel he played a little too much in the build-up, and he was not able to find the same form here that he showed in Sydney.

Czech tennis has largely been about a remarkable production line of female talent but Lehecka is one of a cohort of young men hoping to emulate the success of Tomas Berdych.

Report by Eleanor Crooks

Cameron Norrie crashes out of Australian Open after five-set defeat to Jiri Lehecka

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 4-6 Jiri Lehecka - Game, set and match!

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Jiri Lehecka had not won a match in the main draw of a grand slam in four previous attempts, but the 21-year-old is now through to the fourth round after stunning the 11th seed Norrie. Lehecka lost to Norrie in three close sets at the ATP tournament in Auckland last week.

Here he is: “It’s nothing I’m not used to,” he laughs. “I’m used to these types of matches and I knew that I could finally beat him. It was a great match. Cam is playing incredibly and I enjoyed that a lot.

“It’s tough to say because to find tactics on him is so tough. I learned to not give up, to fight for every ball, to grind, and I’m happy I’m through.

“I feel amazing. I feel ready for the next round. Last year was tough, playing four grand slams and never going through the first round. I knew I could play and I knew I could beat this guy. This is not the end.”

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 4-6 Jiri Lehecka - Game, set and match!

08:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant composed and aggressive play from Lehecka. It gets him to 40-0, three match points, and then Lehecka stays composed. He moves Norrie around the court and produces a cool drop shot that the British No 1 can’t pick up.

That’s a gutting defeat for Norrie, who looked to be in a commanding position when he took the third set.

But Lehecka deserves this - he played sensationally in the fourth and fifth sets, and lets out a huge roar after claiming the biggest win of his life!

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 4-5 Jiri Lehecka*

08:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Serving to stay in the match, Norrie holds on from 30-30 to put the pressure back on Lehecka.

Can the 21-year-old serve out what would be the biggest win of his life?

He sits with his eyes shut on the changeover.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 3-5 Jiri Lehecka

08:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie gets off to a great start with a lovely forehand winner, followed by a roar that Lehecka will have heard. But the 21-year-old moves into the net well to put away a forehand crosscourt, past Norrie.

Norrie then goes long - and ah, he will want this second-serve return back. Norrie nets on the forehand and Lehecka moves one step closer.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 3-4 Jiri Lehecka*

08:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Steely stuff from Norrie, as he unleashes on a forehand at 30-30 to thrash a winner past Lehecka! That was a huge point, and it ensures the pressure will be on Lehecka as he looks to serve this out. The Czech misses on a big forehand and suddenly it’s all very tense.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 2-4 Jiri Lehecka - Norrie breaks!

08:35 , Jamie Braidwood

A chance for Norrie! There is a glimpse of some tightness from Lehecka as he looks to close out the biggest win of his young career, as he nets on a simple forehand.

He follows it with an ace but can’t find a first serve on the next point. Norrie bides his time, and then Lehecka goes long!

Norrie is back in it.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 1-4 Jiri Lehecka* - Lehecka breaks!

08:31 , Jamie Braidwood

This is incredible from the 21-year-old Czech, who storms to a double break in the fifth set. Norrie faced a pressure point at 30-30 but caught the net with a limp forehand. Lehecka is just hitting it so cleanly, and whips a forehand winner onto the line to take a huge step closer towards the fourth round.

Norrie is in deep, deep trouble.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 1-2 Jiri Lehecka*

08:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie manages to stabilise - which he will take as Lehecka was looking confident and pushing for the double break at 30-30. Norrie will need to dig deep here as Lehecka is red-hot still in this fifth set.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 0-1 Jiri Lehecka* - Lehecka breaks!

08:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Remarkable. Lehecka steers a classy backhand winner down the line to take the opening break against the Norrie serve. What a turnaround this has been. Lehecka has won seven of the past eight games and Norrie now faces a huge fight to save his Australian Open campaign.

To make matters worse, Norrie has called for the trainer.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 Jiri Lehecka - Lehecka wins the fourth set!

08:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Gutsy from Lehecka! As he tries to serve it out, Lehecka is faced with two break points. But he battles back and then produces the ace out wide to bring up his first set point.

Norrie goes long on the return and into a fifth we go!

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-5 Jiri Lehecka* - Lehecka breaks again!

08:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Lehecka has really disrupted Norrie here, and the Briton is struggling with his second serve. Lehecka continues to attack Norrie’s uncertainty and the 21-year-old gets his reward with a double break.

He’ll serve for the set next.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-4 Jiri Lehecka

07:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Lehecka saves break point to hold his serve, finally consolidating his advantage. Norrie is under pressure now to stop this match going to a fifth.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-3 Jiri Lehecka* - Lehecka breaks again!

07:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow! Lehecka with the shot of the match to wrap up a third consecutive break of serve! Norrie opened the door with a double fault but Lehecka marches through with a forehand winner down the line! The match turns again!

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-2 Jiri Lehecka - Norrie breaks back!

07:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Response from Norrie - and what a stunning forehand winner this is! This should deflate any momentum Lehecka wanted to create. Norrie first frustrated the Czech with an exchange at the net, and then whipped the forehand winner crosscourt on break point. Impressive.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 0-2 Jiri Lehecka* - Lehecka breaks!

07:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Lehecka does it again! He broke Norrie in the opening game of the second set, and repeats the trick in the fourth! Brilliant return play from Lehecka, going after the serve, and he sends Norrie scrambling across the court. Then, Norrie can’t clear the net on the forehand, as Lehecka gets in front once more.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 0-1 Jiri Lehecka

07:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie goes on the attack to start the fourth set and has an early look at 0-30, but the Czech responds with an ace and then a composed volley. Lehecka then puts away the forehand winner and follows it in well with a good play at the net. Nice save.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 Jiri Lehecka* - Norrie wins third set

07:34 , Jamie Braidwood

The errors are starting to fly off the Lehecka strings, two straight returns go long of the baseline - the first an aggressive return, the second a floating chip - and it brings up three set points for Norrie.

He takes it after Lehecka stetches for a forehand, another shot long, and Norrie wraps up the third set in just 29 minutes. Plenty of control on display there, from the British No 1.

Australian Open 2023

07:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime moved into the fourth round with a battling 6-1 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

Auger-Aliassime will play the winner of this match between Norrie and Lehecka.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 5-2 Jiri Lehecka*

07:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie has flipped this scoreline around quite impressively. Lehecka will serve to stay in the set, next.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 4-2 Jiri Lehecka - Norrie breaks!

07:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie moves in well with Lehecka stranded in mid-court, and the backhand aimed at the Czech player leads to a put-away volley.

It sets up a chance at 0-30. Lehecka responds with a lovely inside-out forehand winner, but then Norrie stays patient in the rally and Lehecka slumps a backhand into the net.

Two break points: Lehecka goes searching for the inside-out forehand winner, but that’s too much. It’s wide and Norrie edges in front in this third set.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 2-1 Jiri Lehecka*

07:14 , Jack Rathborn

Straight forward hold from Norrie, to move ahead once more in the third.

Conserving his energy nicely there, both men take a drink and swap ends.

(AP)

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 1-1 Jiri Lehecka

07:12 , Jack Rathborn

Norrie capitalising on Lehecka’s second serve, a neat forehand winner down the line.

But the Czech’s serve is formidable there, moving to game point as Norries just skips across court, nothing he can do about those.

Then a forehand drifts wide from the Briton, 1-1 but a warning sign sent from Norrie as he threatened to break there.

Australian Open 2023: Swiatek to face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina

07:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek should face a tougher test in Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last 16 after the big-serving Kazakh earlier upset last year’s losing finalist Danielle Collins.

“I’m super happy. It was a really difficult match. Danielle played really well,” Rybakina said.

“I started really well and Danielle raised her level in the second set. It was really close, just one break (from Collins, in the second set), so I knew I needed to start the third set really well.”

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 Jiri Lehecka - Lehecka wins second set!

07:03 , Jamie Braidwood

And that is very impressive indeed from the 21-year-old! He cruises to 40-15, bringing up two sets points, and Norrie nets on the sliced volley!

We’re all square.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-5 Jiri Lehecka

07:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Jiri Lehecka has made an impressive start to this second set and races into a 5-2 lead after building on the opening break, in just 22 minutes.

Norrie holds to love, but Lehecka will have the chance to serve it out, next.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Tsitsipas and Sinner set up fourth-round clash

06:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas dispatched Tallon Griekspoor 6-2 7-6(5) 6-3 to move into the fourth round. The Greek has yet to drop a set in Melbourne and will play Jannik Sinner in the next round.

Sinner had a far less comfortable time, however, and became the latest player to fight back from two sets down in a 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-0 victory over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Tsitsipas and Sinner have played five times before, including in the quarter-finals here last year, when the Greek won in straight sets.

Sinner, 21, said: “I’m looking forward always for these kind of matches, knowing that he is one of the best players in the world. But I’ve changed a little bit for sure my game. It’s going to be hopefully a good match. We’ll see how it goes this year.”

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula progress

06:52 , Jamie Braidwood

American seventh seed Coco Gauff extended her 2023 win-streak to eight matches as the 18-year-old - who has not dropped a set this year - beat compatriot Bernarda Pera 6-3 6-2.

Jessica Pegula advanced after the American third seed comfortably beat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-0 6-2 in 65 minutes to set up a last-16 clash with former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

“I was playing aggressive when I had to but also playing smart. I learned a lot from the last time I played her (Kostyuk) .... She’s super talented and a great athlete,” Pegula said.

Australian Open 2023: Swiatek cruises through

06:49 , Jamie Braidwood

World number one Iga Swiatek humbled Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1 as the top seed cruised into the fourth round in just 55 minutes.

Bucsa drew the biggest roar from the crowd at Margaret Court Arena when she finally got on the board in the 12th game before Swiatek served out the match.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 0-3 Jiri Lehecka

06:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Australian Open as the third round gets underway in Melbourne. Cameron Norrie is in action and there is good news to wake up to, after the British No 1 rather grinds his way to the first-set tiebreak against the 21-year-old Jiri Lehecka.

However, the talented young Czech has broken to lead in the second set. We’ll bring you full updates and catch up with the latest scores and results around Melbourne Park.