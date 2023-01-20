Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Cameron Norrie out after five-set defeat to Jiri Lehecka

Jamie Braidwood
·13 min read

Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.

It’s another big day for the American players at Melbourne Park: first Madison Keys faces Victoria Azarenka to kick off the night session on Rod Laver Arena, before the in-form Sebastian Korda takes on Daniil Medvedev, who continues his quest to reach a third consecutive Australian Open final. Earlier, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula remain on a collision course after straight-sets wins, while Iga Swiatek was in impressive form to thrash Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1.

It comes after a dramatic Thursday, as top seeds including Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud tumbled from the tournament.  Andy Murray staged an incredible comeback to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis in five hours and 45 minutes. Novak Djokovic advanced, but there is significant concern surrounding the nine-time champion’s hamstring injury. Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.

Australian Open 2023 LIVE - Latest scores and results

  • Cameron Norrie stunned by Jiri Lehecka in 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3 defeat

  • World number one Iga Swiatek cruises through 6-0 6-1 in just 55 minutes

  • Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula progress with straight-sets wins

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner set up fourth-round clash

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 4-6 Jiri Lehecka - Game, set and match!

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Jiri Lehecka had not won a match in the main draw of a grand slam in four previous attempts, but the 21-year-old is now through to the fourth round after stunning the 11th seed Norrie. Lehecka lost to Norrie in three close sets at the ATP tournament in Auckland last week.

Here he is: “It’s nothing I’m not used to,” he laughs. “I’m used to these types of matches and I knew that I could finally beat him. It was a great match. Cam is playing incredibly and I enjoyed that a lot.

“It’s tough to say because to find tactics on him is so tough. I learned to not give up, to fight for every ball, to grind, and I’m happy I’m through.

“I feel amazing. I feel ready for the next round. Last year was tough, playing four grand slams and never going through the first round. I knew I could play and I knew I could beat this guy. This is not the end.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 4-6 Jiri Lehecka - Game, set and match!

08:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant composed and aggressive play from Lehecka. It gets him to 40-0, three match points, and then Lehecka stays composed. He moves Norrie around the court and produces a cool drop shot that the British No 1 can’t pick up.

That’s a gutting defeat for Norrie, who looked to be in a commanding position when he took the third set.

But Lehecka deserves this - he played sensationally in the fourth and fifth sets, and lets out a huge roar after claiming the biggest win of his life!

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 4-5 Jiri Lehecka*

08:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Serving to stay in the match, Norrie holds on from 30-30 to put the pressure back on Lehecka.

Can the 21-year-old serve out what would be the biggest win of his life?

He sits with his eyes shut on the changeover.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 3-5 Jiri Lehecka

08:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie gets off to a great start with a lovely forehand winner, followed by a roar that Lehecka will have heard. But the 21-year-old moves into the net well to put away a forehand crosscourt, past Norrie.

Norrie then goes long - and ah, he will want this second-serve return back. Norrie nets on the forehand and Lehecka moves one step closer.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 3-4 Jiri Lehecka*

08:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Steely stuff from Norrie, as he unleashes on a forehand at 30-30 to thrash a winner past Lehecka! That was a huge point, and it ensures the pressure will be on Lehecka as he looks to serve this out. The Czech misses on a big forehand and suddenly it’s all very tense.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 2-4 Jiri Lehecka - Norrie breaks!

08:35 , Jamie Braidwood

A chance for Norrie! There is a glimpse of some tightness from Lehecka as he looks to close out the biggest win of his young career, as he nets on a simple forehand.

He follows it with an ace but can’t find a first serve on the next point. Norrie bides his time, and then Lehecka goes long!

Norrie is back in it.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 1-4 Jiri Lehecka* - Lehecka breaks!

08:31 , Jamie Braidwood

This is incredible from the 21-year-old Czech, who storms to a double break in the fifth set. Norrie faced a pressure point at 30-30 but caught the net with a limp forehand. Lehecka is just hitting it so cleanly, and whips a forehand winner onto the line to take a huge step closer towards the fourth round.

Norrie is in deep, deep trouble.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 1-2 Jiri Lehecka*

08:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie manages to stabilise - which he will take as Lehecka was looking confident and pushing for the double break at 30-30. Norrie will need to dig deep here as Lehecka is red-hot still in this fifth set.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 0-1 Jiri Lehecka* - Lehecka breaks!

08:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Remarkable. Lehecka steers a classy backhand winner down the line to take the opening break against the Norrie serve. What a turnaround this has been. Lehecka has won seven of the past eight games and Norrie now faces a huge fight to save his Australian Open campaign.

To make matters worse, Norrie has called for the trainer.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-6 Jiri Lehecka - Lehecka wins the fourth set!

08:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Gutsy from Lehecka! As he tries to serve it out, Lehecka is faced with two break points. But he battles back and then produces the ace out wide to bring up his first set point.

Norrie goes long on the return and into a fifth we go!

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-5 Jiri Lehecka* - Lehecka breaks again!

08:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Lehecka has really disrupted Norrie here, and the Briton is struggling with his second serve. Lehecka continues to attack Norrie’s uncertainty and the 21-year-old gets his reward with a double break.

He’ll serve for the set next.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-4 Jiri Lehecka

07:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Lehecka saves break point to hold his serve, finally consolidating his advantage. Norrie is under pressure now to stop this match going to a fifth.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-3 Jiri Lehecka* - Lehecka breaks again!

07:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow! Lehecka with the shot of the match to wrap up a third consecutive break of serve! Norrie opened the door with a double fault but Lehecka marches through with a forehand winner down the line! The match turns again!

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 1-2 Jiri Lehecka - Norrie breaks back!

07:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Response from Norrie - and what a stunning forehand winner this is! This should deflate any momentum Lehecka wanted to create. Norrie first frustrated the Czech with an exchange at the net, and then whipped the forehand winner crosscourt on break point. Impressive.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 0-2 Jiri Lehecka* - Lehecka breaks!

07:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Lehecka does it again! He broke Norrie in the opening game of the second set, and repeats the trick in the fourth! Brilliant return play from Lehecka, going after the serve, and he sends Norrie scrambling across the court. Then, Norrie can’t clear the net on the forehand, as Lehecka gets in front once more.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 0-1 Jiri Lehecka

07:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie goes on the attack to start the fourth set and has an early look at 0-30, but the Czech responds with an ace and then a composed volley. Lehecka then puts away the forehand winner and follows it in well with a good play at the net. Nice save.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 6-3 Jiri Lehecka* - Norrie wins third set

07:34 , Jamie Braidwood

The errors are starting to fly off the Lehecka strings, two straight returns go long of the baseline - the first an aggressive return, the second a floating chip - and it brings up three set points for Norrie.

He takes it after Lehecka stetches for a forehand, another shot long, and Norrie wraps up the third set in just 29 minutes. Plenty of control on display there, from the British No 1.

Australian Open 2023

07:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime moved into the fourth round with a battling 6-1 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

Auger-Aliassime will play the winner of this match between Norrie and Lehecka.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 5-2 Jiri Lehecka*

07:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie has flipped this scoreline around quite impressively. Lehecka will serve to stay in the set, next.

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 4-2 Jiri Lehecka - Norrie breaks!

07:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Norrie moves in well with Lehecka stranded in mid-court, and the backhand aimed at the Czech player leads to a put-away volley.

It sets up a chance at 0-30. Lehecka responds with a lovely inside-out forehand winner, but then Norrie stays patient in the rally and Lehecka slumps a backhand into the net.

Two break points: Lehecka goes searching for the inside-out forehand winner, but that’s too much. It’s wide and Norrie edges in front in this third set.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 2-1 Jiri Lehecka*

07:14 , Jack Rathborn

Straight forward hold from Norrie, to move ahead once more in the third.

Conserving his energy nicely there, both men take a drink and swap ends.

(AP)
(AP)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: *Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 1-1 Jiri Lehecka

07:12 , Jack Rathborn

Norrie capitalising on Lehecka’s second serve, a neat forehand winner down the line.

But the Czech’s serve is formidable there, moving to game point as Norries just skips across court, nothing he can do about those.

Then a forehand drifts wide from the Briton, 1-1 but a warning sign sent from Norrie as he threatened to break there.

Australian Open 2023: Swiatek to face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina

07:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Iga Swiatek should face a tougher test in Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last 16 after the big-serving Kazakh earlier upset last year’s losing finalist Danielle Collins.

“I’m super happy. It was a really difficult match. Danielle played really well,” Rybakina said.

“I started really well and Danielle raised her level in the second set. It was really close, just one break (from Collins, in the second set), so I knew I needed to start the third set really well.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-6 Jiri Lehecka - Lehecka wins second set!

07:03 , Jamie Braidwood

And that is very impressive indeed from the 21-year-old! He cruises to 40-15, bringing up two sets points, and Norrie nets on the sliced volley!

We’re all square.

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 3-5 Jiri Lehecka

07:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Jiri Lehecka has made an impressive start to this second set and races into a 5-2 lead after building on the opening break, in just 22 minutes.

Norrie holds to love, but Lehecka will have the chance to serve it out, next.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Tsitsipas and Sinner set up fourth-round clash

06:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas dispatched Tallon Griekspoor 6-2 7-6(5) 6-3 to move into the fourth round. The Greek has yet to drop a set in Melbourne and will play Jannik Sinner in the next round.

Sinner had a far less comfortable time, however, and became the latest player to fight back from two sets down in a 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-0 victory over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Tsitsipas and Sinner have played five times before, including in the quarter-finals here last year, when the Greek won in straight sets.

Sinner, 21, said: “I’m looking forward always for these kind of matches, knowing that he is one of the best players in the world. But I’ve changed a little bit for sure my game. It’s going to be hopefully a good match. We’ll see how it goes this year.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula progress

06:52 , Jamie Braidwood

American seventh seed Coco Gauff extended her 2023 win-streak to eight matches as the 18-year-old - who has not dropped a set this year - beat compatriot Bernarda Pera 6-3 6-2.

Jessica Pegula advanced after the American third seed comfortably beat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-0 6-2 in 65 minutes to set up a last-16 clash with former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

“I was playing aggressive when I had to but also playing smart. I learned a lot from the last time I played her (Kostyuk) .... She’s super talented and a great athlete,” Pegula said.

Australian Open 2023: Swiatek cruises through

06:49 , Jamie Braidwood

World number one Iga Swiatek humbled Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1 as the top seed cruised into the fourth round in just 55 minutes.

Bucsa drew the biggest roar from the crowd at Margaret Court Arena when she finally got on the board in the 12th game before Swiatek served out the match.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Cameron Norrie 7-6 0-3 Jiri Lehecka

06:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Australian Open as the third round gets underway in Melbourne. Cameron Norrie is in action and there is good news to wake up to, after the British No 1 rather grinds his way to the first-set tiebreak against the 21-year-old Jiri Lehecka.

However, the talented young Czech has broken to lead in the second set. We’ll bring you full updates and catch up with the latest scores and results around Melbourne Park.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

