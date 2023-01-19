Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray faces Thanasi Kokkinakis after Casper Ruud crashes out

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Andy Murray takes on home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round in Melbourne. Murray is looking to build on his sensational opening victory over Matteo Berrettini after the 35-year-old rolled back the years to claim a stunning five-set win against the 13th seed, his best result at a grand slam in half a decade.

Murray now faces the 26-year-old Australian Kokkinakis in what should be a lively encounter at the Margaret Court Arena. A former top-10 junior player, Kokkinakis’ promising career was disrupted by injury and he currently finds himself outside of the top 100, but he will have the backing of the home crowd as he looks to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the first time.

Earlier, American Jenson Brooksby upset second seed Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 to claim the biggest win of his career and reach the third round. Brooksby squandered three match points in the third set but regained his composure to send Ruud packing in just under four hours on Rod Laver Arena. Dan Evans is also through after an ill-tempered win overJeremy Chardy.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, takes on the French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the headline match on Rod Laver Arena. Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.

Australian Open 2023 LIVE - Latest scores and results

Andy Murray faces Thanasi Kokkinakis in Australian Open second round

Match scheduled last on Margaret Court Arena and set to start around 10:30 am GMT

Casper Ruud crashes out after Jenson Brooksby adds latest Australian Open shock

Dan Evans keeps cool amid controversy to reach Australian Open third round

Caroline Garcia passes Leylah Fernandez test to win 7-6 7-5

Australian Open 2023: Upcoming schedule

08:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Rod Laver Arena

Enzo Couacaud (Fra) v (4) Novak Djokovic (Ser) - expected 8:30am

Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) v (2) Ons Jabeur (Tun) - expected 10:30am

Margaret Court Arena

Claire Liu (USA) v (12) Belinda Bencic (Swi) - expected 9am

Andy Murray (Gbr) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) - expected 10:30am

John Cain Arena

Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v (22) Alex De Minaur (Aus) - expected 9am

Australian Open 2023: Caroline Garcia passes Leylah Fernandez test

08:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Caroline Garica marches on! The French number four seed won the big points at the big moments to win 7-6 7-5 in just under two hours on Rod Laver Arena. That was a proper battle, and Garcia had to save set points in the second set in order to progress against the 20-year-old. She was also down 2-5 in the first-set tiebreak.

“I felt the first set was a robbery, but I just tried to play one point at a time,” she says. Garcia is one to watch as she advances into the third round.

Australian Open 2023: Nadal set to be out for up to eight weeks

08:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks with the injury he suffered at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The Spaniard’s reign as champion at Melbourne Park ended prematurely in the second round with defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald.

Nadal pulled up suddenly late in the second set and clutched at his left hip. He opted to finish the match after an off-court medical timeout but his movement was severely hampered.

The 36-year-old underwent a scan in Melbourne on Thursday morning that showed a grade two tear of his iliopsoas muscle.

An update from Nadal’s team said he would return to Spain for a period of rest and treatment, with the normal recovery time for the injury from six to eight weeks.

If that timeframe proves correct, Nadal could also miss the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells at the start of March but should be recovered in time for his favourite European clay-court swing.

Australian Open 2023: Ruud reacts to shock second-round defeat

08:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Casper Ruud admitted a lengthy exhibition tour with Rafael Nadal may have compromised his Australian Open chances after joining the Spaniard in making an early exit.

A day after Rafael Nadal limped to defeat against Mackenzie McDonald, second seed Ruud was beaten 6-3 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-2 by another American, Jenson Brooksby.

The result means the men’s event has lost its top two seeds before the third round for the first time at any grand slam since here in 2002.

Ruud, a finalist at the French Open and US Open last year, had limited pre-season training after joining Nadal on a tour of Latin America lasting nearly two weeks.

The Norwegian said: “It’s very easy to sit here now and say that was bad for maybe both Rafa and I due to the fact that we lost early here.

“(The preparation) was maybe not enough to be able to perform well here this year. So it will be considered by me and my team what we will do in December this year, and if this was the right way to prepare for the Australian Open or not.

“Maybe it looks like it was not the right way, but there are many factors that come into play.”

Australian Open 2023: Latest scores

07:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Taylor Fritz battles on! In a raucous atmosphere on John Cain Arena against the Australian and home favourite Alexei Popyrin, the number eight seed survives a fourth-set tiebreak to force the deciding set.

Fritz looked to be in real trouble against the wildcard Popyrin and faced match point at 6-5, but it’s now 7-6 6-7 4-6 7-6 to the American as we enter the fifth.

Alexei Popyrin was on the verge of victory (Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Latest scores

07:43 , Jamie Braidwood

There are a few more potential upsets flying around too. Alexander Zverev is now two sets to one down against the lucky loser Michael Mmoh on the Margaret Court Arena. American Mmoh, who is ranked outside of the top 100, leads 6-7 6-4 6-3 against the talented German Zverev.

Australian Open 2023: Latest scores

07:40 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s loads going on as always in the early rounds of the Australian Open. On Rod Laver Arena, the clash between fourth seed Caroline Garcia and 20-year-old former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez is living up to expectations. Garcia edged the opening set on a tiebreak, and it’s on serve at 2-2 in the second - a real battle.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

07:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray faces Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Australian Open second round at around 9:30am GMT this morning, as the 35-year-old looks to build on his sensational opening victory over Matteo Berrettini.

Murray rolled back the years to produce a vintage performance and shock the 13th seed Berrettini in a five-set epic on Tuesday, claiming his best win on the grand-slam stage in half a decade.

The former world No 1 now faces one of the home favourites in the 26-year-old Australian Kokkinakis. A former top-10 junior player, Kokkinakis’ promising career was disrupted by injury and he currently finds himself outside of the top 100.

But he will have the backing of the home crowd on Margaret Court Arena, following his memorable victory alongside Nick Kyrgios in the men’s doubles last year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis on TV? Channel, time and how to watch

Australian Open 2023

07:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova lost only seven points in the first set as the Czech 30th seed beat Yulia Putintseva 6-0 7-5 to reach the third round.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev fought off a challenge from Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in the third set to reach the third round with a 6-2 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3 win.

Rublev, who reached the quarter-finals in 2021, will next face Britain’s Dan Evans.

Australian Open 2023: Kudermetova and Kontaveit out

07:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Katie Volynets scored the biggest win of her career with a 6-4 2-6 6-2 upset of ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova, and became the first American qualifier to reach the women’s singles third round in Melbourne since Lindsay Davenport in 1993.

“I literally have the chills,” Volynets said. “Suddenly, you get match point and it’s like ‘wow I’ve got match point against the ninth seed’. You just start going for it and let whatever happens happen.”

Poland’s Magda Linette then battled from a set down to triumph 3-6 6-3 6-4 over 16th seed Anett Kontaveit in just under two hours on Margaret Court Arena.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

07:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Thanasi Kokkinakis previews Andy Murray clash: “It’s going to be a tough match. I’ve played him a while ago in Davis Cup. Yeah, he definitely handed it to me that day, but I’m ready now.

“I feel good. It’s going to be a tough match obviously. I watched a fair bit of his match against Berrettini, and he played great. He is looking in good shape. I practiced with him a fair bit recently. Just going to continue to play my game.

“He may have lost a little bit, but his anticipation is just as good as ever, and he can still play at the top of the best of them. I’m going to be ready for the best version of Murray, and, yeah, I’m going to go out there and play my game.”

Australian Open 2023

07:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka swatted aside Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-1 to reach the third round as the big-hitting Belarusian, who warmed up for the year’s first major with the Adelaide title, found her rhythm after an error-prone start to the match.

“She always plays fast and puts me under pressure. I expected a great level from her and that’s why I had to stay focused to win this in two sets,” Sabalenka said.

Belgian 26th seed Elise Mertens comfortably saw off Hobart winner Lauren Davis 6-4 6-3 to reach the third round, to set up a meeting with her former doubles partner Sabalenka.

Mertens and Sabalenka won the 2021 women’s title in Melbourne and the 2019 US Open crown.

Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

07:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Thanasi Kokkinakis on his relationship with Andy Murray: “Andy is someone I respect a great amount. Obviously he has been at the top of the game, and he can relate a little bit with the injury side of things. I missed a fair few years, and so has he, especially recently.

“He was someone when I came onto tour that was always willing to give some advice when he thought. I practiced with him a fair bit, I played doubles with him at Indian Wells, so we have a fairly good relationship.

“We get along really well. I actually really like him off the court. I remember watching him when I was younger thinking this dude looks moody as hell, he looks miserable.

“Then when you got to know him, he is actually a ripper bloke and a good guy. Yeah, put all that aside and give it a crack tomorrow. But someone I have the utmost respect for.”

Australian Open 2023: Dan Evans keeps cool to beat Jeremy Chardy

07:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Dan Evans kept his cool through an umpiring controversy to race past Jeremy Chardy and into the third round of the Australian Open 2023.

Evans had battled for three and a half hours to get past Facundo Bagnis in extreme heat in the first round but needed less than two hours to wrap up a 6-4 6-4 6-1 victory over 35-year-old Chardy in much cooler conditions.

The veteran Frenchman was incensed by an incident in the seventh game of the first set when, facing break point, a ball fell out of his pocket during play, which would normally cause the point to be replayed.

But German umpire Miriam Bley did not notice until a split second after Chardy netted and awarded the point to Evans. Chardy argued his case at length and the supervisor was called to court but the decision remained the same.

He did not hold back afterwards, saying: “It’s a big mistake from the umpire. I was angry because she should stop straightaway, and she says she didn’t even see the ball. “I don’t know what she’s doing because she doesn’t call in or out, she just called the score, and if she doesn’t watch the point, I don’t know why she’s on the chair. So I was p****d, and I was even more p****d when she didn’t tell me she made the mistake.”

Dan Evans celebrates victory over Jeremy Chardy (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) (AP)

Australian Open 2023: Casper Ruud crashes out

06:56 , Jamie Braidwood

American Jenson Brooksby caused the second big shock of the Australian Open by knocking out second seed Casper Ruud to reach the third round.

A day after Rafael Nadal limped to defeat against another American, Mackenzie McDonald, Brooksby beat Norwegian Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-2 for the biggest victory of his career, recovering from missing three match points in the third set.

The result means the men’s event has lost its top two seeds before the third round for the first time at any grand slam since 2002.

Ruud would certainly have had higher hopes for the tournament having reached two grand slam finals last year, at the French Open and US Open.

But he struggled from the start with the unorthodox style of 22-year-old Brooksby, who is named after former British racing driver Jenson Button.

He had reason to curse his luck, too, after losing the second set when a shot from Brooksby hit the tape and dribbled over the net.

Ruud then took an off-court medical timeout for an unspecified ailment and was clinging on by his fingernails at 5-2 down in the third but Brooksby was unable to serve it out, blinking at the finish line in agonising fashion.

Ruud looked like he might turn the match around when he took the tie-break, with Brooksby beginning to struggle physically, but he forged ahead again and finally clinched his fifth match point.

Australian Open 2023

06:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Australian Open, as we build up to the second-round match between Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Before then, let’s catch up with the action from overnight. There’s been a huge shock after Jenson Brooksby upset second seed Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 to claim the biggest win of his career and reach the third round. Brooksby squandered three match points in the third set but regained his composure to send Ruud packing in just under four hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Dan Evans is also through after an ill-tempered win overJeremy Chardy.