Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini latest score and updates as Novak Djokovic returns

Andy Murray begins his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday but takes on one of the top players in the world in Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the opening round. Murray received a tough draw when he was paired with the 26-year-old Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals last year, where he was beaten by the eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

But Murray is feeling optimistic he can cause an upset and said: “Obviously it is a tough draw. But I also feel I am in a much better place than I was during any of the Slams last year coming into it. I feel well prepared.

“I feel ready to play a top player early in the event. Whereas last year at times, my game didn’t feel that great and getting a difficult draw didn’t feel great. I feel I am in a better place this time to deal with that.”

Later, Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.

Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.

Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia are among the top seeds who get their tournaments underway in the women’s draw.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.

Australian Open LIVE: Latest scores and updates

Matteo Berrettini wins third set to pull one back against Andy Murray

Murray takes two-set lead over Berrettini under the roof on Rod Laver Arena

Play on ground courts suspended due to heat in Melbourne

Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 6-4 0-1 Murray

05:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Berrettini makes a huge statement with the opening two points of the Murray serve. He puts away a volley at the net with authority and moves to 0-30,

But then Berrettini pushes a return wide, and then nets on the backhand.

Super point! Murray had Berrettini chasing but the Italian showed great defence! Then Murray skips a backhand slice into the corner, and Berrettini goes long!

And Murray gets out of trouble! A brilliant backhand down low from Murray sees Berrettini unable to pick it up.

Big hold in the opening game.

Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 6-4 Murray* - Berrettini wins the third set

05:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray has a chance at 15-15 after pinning Berrettini back well, but he nets on the volley as he looked to put the point away.

Murray then nets on the Berrettini serve and the Italian has two set points to get back into this match.

Big serve from Berrettini. The forehand from Murray goes long.

There’s a roar from Berrettini and he is now hunting a comeback.

Australian Open 2023: *Berrettini 3-6 3-6 5-4 Murray

05:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Berrettini moves a game away from the third set. The Italian’s forehand looks to be somewhat back to its full capacity, and he’s started to tighten down on the errors too. Murray rattles out a hold to love with a forehand winner, so Berrettini will serve for the set next.

Australian Open 2023: *Berrettini 3-6 3-6 4-3 Murray

05:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray replies with a hold of his own, though.

Feels like both players are taking a break after lengthy service games earlier in the set.

Two holds for Berrettini and the third set is his.

Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 4-2 Murray

05:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Berrettini holds to love - just what you need after breaking. Murray needs to turn the momentum back in his favour.

Australian Open 2023: *Berrettini 3-6 3-6 3-2 Murray - Berrettini breaks

05:16 , Jamie Braidwood

A gift from Berrettini as the Italian puts a forehand into the net at 0-15 on the Murray serve.

Someone in the crowd is whistling as Murray serves at 30-15, and Berrettini steps on the second serve and crushes the forehand winner down the line.

Murray looks angry at that, and then Berrettini produces the sliding backhand winner down the line as Murray advanced to move to break point!

Murray targets the Berrettini backhand, the Italian holds on, and then Murray goes wide looking for the forehand up the line.

Berrettini finds his first break of the match - could be a big moment.

Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 2-2 Murray*

05:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Two further errors from Berrettini sees Murray move to 30-30 on the Italian’s serve.

Berrettini powers a forehand but then the 25-year-old sees a forehand drift long, and then Murray’s return forces Berrettini into another error!

Break point! But Berrettini pressured Murray on the forehand side, and the Briton nets on the sliced forehand.

But then Murray snaps at the Berrettini serve again - another break point. The return from Murray off Berrettini’s first serve just drifts long.

Murray had a chance on the running backhand but steers wide, as Berrettini then crashes another forehand error into the net - his 17th of the match so far!

But Berrettini holds. The serve gets him out of it on two consecutive points. Chance for Murray, but both players have now saved break point in this set.

Australian Open 2023: *Berrettini 3-6 3-6 1-2 Murray

05:00 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s sweet from Murray, who draws Berrettini in before hitting him with a backhand pass to move to 30-0.

But Berrettini responds well to get back to 30-30. Murray hits a good first serve but then nets when he had the chance to put away the drive volley!

A rare mistake so far from Murray, and a break point chance for Berrettini.

But Murray finds the first serve down the middle! Berrettini nets.

Another big serve from Murray, and this time he finds the smash!

Berrettini hangs in with a smart, driven return, back to deuce.

Murray takes contol with another good combination. Another smash.

But Berrettini produces a big forehand winner off the Murray second serve. Not done yet.

Berrettini nets - a gift - and from there Murray takes the hold. Brilliant from Murray.

Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 1-1 Murray*

04:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Berrettini manages to do what he failed at in the first two sets, which is holding his opening service. Murray had a chance after closing a Berrettini drop shot, but he finds the net on the forehand flick.

Australian Open 2023: *Berrettini 3-6 3-6 0-1 Murray

04:50 , Jamie Braidwood

“Let’s go”, says Murray as the return from Berrettini drifts long and he takes the opening hold. Murray has not beaten a top-20 player at a grand slam since the French Open in 2017, but he is a set away from doing that here.

*denotes next server

Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 Murray

04:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray has been very impressive so far but will be ready for a response from Berrettini, who has been off his game. Both players return to the court after taking a break following the second set, and Murray starts with an ace.

Australian Open 2023: Berrettini 3-6 3-6 Murray

04:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Well, well, look at that scoreline! Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Australian Open, where Andy Murray has moved two sets up on Matteo Berrettini under the roof on Rod Laver Arena.