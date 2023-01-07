Australian Open 2023: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

Molly McElwee
·3 min read
Rafael Nadal during a training session in Australia - William West/AFP
Men's world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams will both miss the Australian Open because of injury.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who won his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.

The timing of this latest injury is extremely unfortunate and robs the Australian Open of one of its most exciting drawcards.

Alcaraz's absence means his compatriot Rafael Nadal is set to be top seed for the defence of his title at Melbourne Park.

Williams has been forced to withdraw after suffering an injury in a warm-up tournament in New Zealand.

The seven-time singles grand-slam winner was originally awarded a wildcard but picked up an injury at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The 42-year-old's wildcard place has now been awarded to Australian world No 173 Kim Birrell.

When is the Australian Open?

The tournament starts at Melbourne Park on Monday, January 16 and will finish on Sunday, January 29.

When is the Australian Open draw?

The draw will take place on Thursday, January 12.

Australian Open men's singles main draw entry list

Australian Open women's singles main draw entry list

How to watch the Australian Open 2023 on TV

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne. In the US, the tournament is broadcast on ESPN.

What is the latest news?

All eyes will be on Novak Djokovic as he returns to the tournament. The 21-time major winner was deported last year by the government after entering the country on a visa that he thought qualified him for an exemption from Covid vaccination.

He was banned from returning for three years but Australia has since lifted its requirement for visitors to show proof of vaccination status and a new government confirmed last month Djokovic could again legally enter the country.

"I'll be there a week before my first match, as I normally do, training, getting used to the difference in the conditions and the speed of the court... let's see. I hope I'll be received well," Djokovic said.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

The Australian Open total prize pool is $76.5 million, up 3.4 per cent on 2022. The singles champions will each take home $2.975 million, so just over £2.47 million.

Who are the defending champions?

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for the home nation by winning the 2022 women's title.

Rafael Nadal fought back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win his 21st grand slam title.

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles:

  • Novak Djokovic 10/11

  • Daniil Medvedev 5/1

  • Rafael Nadal 12/1

  • Nick Kyrgios 12/1

  • Felix Auger Aliassime 14/1

Women's singles:

  • Iga Swiatek 7/4

  • Aryna Sabalenka 10/1

  • Caroline Garcia 11/1

  • Ons Jabeur 12/1

  • Coco Gauff 16/1

Odds correct as of January 7

