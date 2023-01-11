Australian Open 2023: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

Uche Amako
·5 min read
Britain's tennis player Katie Boulter attends a practice session ahead of the ATP Adelaide International tournament - AFP
Britain's tennis player Katie Boulter attends a practice session ahead of the ATP Adelaide International tournament

Katie Boulter, Lily Miyazaki and Jodie Burrage all won their respective first-round qualifiers in Melbourne on Tuesday, raising the prospect of more British participation in the main draw of the Australian Open.

Boulter, the British No 3, was pushed all the way by the USA's Caroline Dolehide but fought well to win 6-3 3-6 7-6 (10-5).

Miyazaki and Burrage were both straight-sets winners, with all three set for their second-round matches on Thursday and now just two wins away from making the main draw.

However, fellow Britons Liam Broady, Kaite Swan and Ryan Peniston are out after first-round losses.

Broady pushed Ecuador's Emilio Gómez all the way in his match but eventually succumbed 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 (10-7).

They join Heather Watson and Paul Jubb as Britain's other first-round qualifying losers.

Watson, the British No 5, was defeated 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 by Spanish opponent Bolsova while fellow Britons Sonay Kartal, Paul Jubb also crashed out following disappointing results in Melbourne.

Kartal took America's Elizabeth Mandlik to a decider after fighting back in the second set before falling 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Jubb's match against Dalibor Svrcina of Czech Republic followed a similar pattern after he forced a decider only to ultimately succumb 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

When is the Australian Open?

The tournament starts at Melbourne Park on Monday, January 16 and will finish on Sunday, January 29.

When is the Australian Open draw?

The draw will take place on Thursday, January 12.

Australian Open men's singles main draw entry list

Australian Open women's singles main draw entry list

How to watch the Australian Open 2023 on TV

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will show 250 hours of live coverage with Alize Lim, Mats Wilander and Tim Henman leading coverage alongside Barbara Schett and Laura Robson. John McEnroe, will join from New York while Alex Corretja (Spain), Justine Henin (France), Boris Becker (Germany) and Roberta Vinci (Italy) will be part of Eurosport’s localised coverage.

To watch on discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year. In the US, the tournament is broadcast on ESPN.

What is the latest news?

The list of notable withdrawals from this year's Australian Open continues to grow with organisers confirming two-time champion Naomi Osaka will not be playing in Melbourne.

The 25-year-old, who lifted the trophy in 2019 and 2021, has not played since September, and has slipped to 42 in the world rankings. No reason was given for her withdrawal with organisers promoting Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska to the main draw in her place.

It remains to be seen whether British No 1 Emma Raducanu will compete after rolling her ankle at the ASB Classic on Thursday. However, the British No 1 has said she is hoping to be fit for the start for of the tournment on Monday but warned she and her team are taking things "a day at a time".

Osaka's absence adds to that of men's world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams with both missing out due to injury,

Alcaraz, who won his maiden major singles title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.

The timing of this latest injury is extremely unfortunate and robs the Australian Open of one of its most exciting drawcards. Alcaraz's absence means his compatriot Rafael Nadal is set to be top seed for the defence of his title at Melbourne Park.

Williams has been forced to withdraw after suffering an injury in a warm-up tournament in New Zealand. The seven-time singles major winner was originally awarded a wildcard but picked up an injury at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The 42-year-old's wildcard place has now been awarded to Australian world No 173 Kim Birrell.

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on Novak Djokovic as he returns to the tournament. The 21-time major winner was deported last year by the government after entering the country on a visa that he thought qualified him for an exemption from Covid vaccination.

He was banned from returning for three years but Australia has since lifted its requirement for visitors to show proof of vaccination status and a new government confirmed last month Djokovic could again legally enter the country.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

The Australian Open total prize pool is $76.5 million, up 3.4 per cent on 2022. The singles champions will each take home $2.975 million, so just over £2.47 million.

Who are the defending champions?

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for the home nation by winning the 2022 women's title.

Rafael Nadal fought back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win his 21st grand slam title.

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles:

  • Novak Djokovic 10/11

  • Daniil Medvedev 9/2

  • Rafael Nadal 10/1

  • Nick Kyrgios 12/1

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas 16/1

Women's singles:

  • Iga Swiatek 7/4

  • Aryna Sabalenka 9/1

  • Caroline Garcia 10/1

  • Jessica Pegula 12/1

  • Ons Jabeur 12/1

Odds correct as of January 11

