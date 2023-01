Australian Open 2023: When does it start and how to watch day one on TV in the UK

Novak Djokovic - Australian Open 2023: When does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK - Patrick Hamilton/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu looked mobile and free of ankle pain during her practice session on Rod Laver Arena on Friday as she stepped up preparations for her Australian Open campaign.

The former US Open champion, 20, had been hoping to play on the Tuesday but was robbed of extra healing time when the schedule was released. The British No 1 is in a race against time to recover from a suspected Grade 1 strain in her ankle, caused by a fall during a match in Auckland last week.

Raducanu’s first-round tie against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch – ranked one place above her at 74 in the world – will take place in the early hours of Monday morning for British fans, scheduled first on the 1573 Arena from 11am local time (midnight on Sunday night in the UK).

Later that day compatriot Jack Draper, 21, will attempt to knock out top seed and reigning champion Rafael Nadal.

They take to Rod Laver Arena in the afternoon session, beginning 4:30pm Melbourne time (3:30am in the UK) in the biggest match of Draper's career. Nadal has been in trying form, with one win from his past seven matches, while Draper – who made his top 40 debut in the rankings on Monday – scored a couple of impressive wins at the Adelaide International 2 this week, reaching the semi-finals.

When is the Australian Open?

The tournament starts at Melbourne Park on Monday January 16 and will conclude on Sunday January 29.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023 on TV

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will show 250 hours of live coverage with Alize Lim, Mats Wilander and Tim Henman leading coverage alongside Barbara Schett and Laura Robson. John McEnroe, will join from New York while Alex Corretja (Spain), Justine Henin (France), Boris Becker (Germany) and Roberta Vinci (Italy) will be part of Eurosport’s localised coverage.

To watch on discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year. In the US, the tournament is broadcast on ESPN.

What are the other key matches on days 1&2?

Draper v Nadal (see above) will be followed by top women's seed Iga Swiatek, who opens the night session on the main showcourt against Wimbledon quarter-finalist, Germany's Jule Niemeier.

Britons Cameron Norrie, Harriet Dart and Kyle Edmund also begin their tournaments on Monday. Eleventh seed Norrie faces wildcard French teenager Luca Van Assche, while Dart plays 32nd seed Jil Teichmann of Switzerland. Former Australian Open semi-finalist Edmund - who is continuing his slow comeback from a series of knee injuries - has a tough task in Italy's Jannik Sinner, the 15th seed in Melbourne who he lost to in straight sets last week.

An even more daunting challenge awaits Andy Murray on Tuesday, as former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini stands in his way. Italy's Berrettini is seeded 13th, beat Murray in four sets in the US Open third round last September and is one of the strongest servers on tour. British No 2 Dan Evans also plays on Tuesday, against 90th-ranked Facundo Bagnis of Argentina.

Novak Djokovic will begin his first campaign in Melbourne since 2021 on Tuesday too, against world No 75 Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena. He has had the best possible preparation for the first major of the year, in winning the Adelaide International 1 last week, but has been managing a hamstring injury over the past few days.

Fellow Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, the biggest home-grown draw in Melbourne this year, faces Russia's Roman Safiullin.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

The Australian Open total prize pool is $76.5 million, up 3.4 per cent on 2022. The singles champions will each take home $2.975 million, so just over £2.47 million.

Who are the defending champions?

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for the home nation by winning the 2022 women's title.

Rafael Nadal fought back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win his 21st grand slam title.

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles:

Novak Djokovic 15/16

Daniil Medvedev 6/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 16/1

Nick Kyrgios 35/2

Rafael Nadal 37/2

Women's singles:

Iga Swiatek 12/5

Aryna Sabalenka 9/1

Caroline Garcia 12/1

Jessica Pegula 12/1

Ons Jabeur 14/1

Odds correct as of January 12