AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Ash Barty still in news, not on court

  • FILE - Ash Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S., in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Next week, Barty won’t be defending the Australian Open title she won last January. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
    1/5

    Australian Open-No Barty Party Tennis

    FILE - Ash Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S., in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Next week, Barty won’t be defending the Australian Open title she won last January. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Ash Barty, right, of Australia, holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup as she poses for photographers with Evonne Goolagong Cawley after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S. in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Next week, Barty won’t be defending the Australian Open title she won last January. (AP Photo/Simon Baker, File)
    2/5

    Australian Open-No Barty Party Tennis

    FILE - Ash Barty, right, of Australia, holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup as she poses for photographers with Evonne Goolagong Cawley after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S. in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Next week, Barty won’t be defending the Australian Open title she won last January. (AP Photo/Simon Baker, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Ash Barty hits off the sixth tee during the Icons Series USA 2022 golf tournament, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. Shocking everyone except a few close friends and family, the 2022 Australian Open women's singles tennis champion announced her retirement in March. Since, she's married her long-time partner, written a book, improved on her golf game and won two major Australian sports awards to end the year. And she says she has no plans to return to tennis.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
    3/5

    Australian Open-No Barty Party Tennis

    FILE - Ash Barty hits off the sixth tee during the Icons Series USA 2022 golf tournament, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. Shocking everyone except a few close friends and family, the 2022 Australian Open women's singles tennis champion announced her retirement in March. Since, she's married her long-time partner, written a book, improved on her golf game and won two major Australian sports awards to end the year. And she says she has no plans to return to tennis.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Ash Barty of Australia waves as she holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S., in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Shocking everyone except a few close friends and family, Barty announced her retirement in March. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
    4/5

    Australian Open-No Barty Party Tennis

    FILE - Ash Barty of Australia waves as she holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S., in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Shocking everyone except a few close friends and family, Barty announced her retirement in March. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Australia's Ash Barty serves to Danielle Collins, of the U.S. during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Next week, Barty won’t be defending the Australian Open title she won last January. Shocking everyone except a few close friends and family, she announced her retirement in March. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
    5/5

    Australian Open-No Barty Party Tennis

    FILE - Australia's Ash Barty serves to Danielle Collins, of the U.S. during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Next week, Barty won’t be defending the Australian Open title she won last January. Shocking everyone except a few close friends and family, she announced her retirement in March. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Ash Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S., in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Next week, Barty won’t be defending the Australian Open title she won last January. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
FILE - Ash Barty, right, of Australia, holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup as she poses for photographers with Evonne Goolagong Cawley after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S. in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Next week, Barty won’t be defending the Australian Open title she won last January. (AP Photo/Simon Baker, File)
FILE - Ash Barty hits off the sixth tee during the Icons Series USA 2022 golf tournament, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. Shocking everyone except a few close friends and family, the 2022 Australian Open women's singles tennis champion announced her retirement in March. Since, she's married her long-time partner, written a book, improved on her golf game and won two major Australian sports awards to end the year. And she says she has no plans to return to tennis.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE - Ash Barty of Australia waves as she holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S., in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Shocking everyone except a few close friends and family, Barty announced her retirement in March. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
FILE - Australia's Ash Barty serves to Danielle Collins, of the U.S. during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Next week, Barty won’t be defending the Australian Open title she won last January. Shocking everyone except a few close friends and family, she announced her retirement in March. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
DENNIS PASSA
·4 min read

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty finished 2022 the way she started it — in the spotlight.

There will be no Barty Party at Melbourne Park this time around, though, because it's been 10 months since she retired at age 25 while the No. 1-ranked woman in tennis.

When the Australian Open gets started next week, Barty won’t be defending the title she won last January for her third Grand Slam trophy to become the first player from the host country to win the tournament in 44 years. Indeed, as she just made clear via social media, Barty has more important things on her mind: She and her new husband are expecting a baby.

And although the history of her sport is filled with examples of players leaving, then returning to the tour — something she herself did as a teenager — the 26-year-old Barty says she has no plans to make a comeback.

“In my mind, there was never going to be a perfect ending, but it was my perfect ending,” Barty said recently. “It was never about finishing on a win or on a really high emotional feeling. It was just about: Collectively, I felt it was right. Now (that decision) has led to nine months of just an incredible life off the court. It’s been amazing.”

She has managed to keep busy. And she certainly still counts as something of a celebrity in Australia, where tennis is a big deal.

After her victory at the Australian Open in 2022 without dropping a set, Barty confided in former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua that she planned to walk away.

“I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more. I am spent,” Barty said she told Dellacqua before making the announcement that shocked everyone except a few close friends and family.

Barty recounted that conversation last month while receiving The Don Award, named for Australia’s most accomplished and famous sportsperson, cricket player Don Bradman. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame honor goes to an athlete or team that “provided the most inspiration to the country through performance and example in the past year.”

Four days later, Barty added her fifth John Newcombe Medal — named after Australian seven-time Grand Slam singles winner John Newcombe — for being her nation's top tennis player of the year.

Thinking back to last year's Australian Open during a television interview, Barty called it “certainly my most enjoyable” appearance there “because it felt free.”

“I played without consequence. I played like a little kid. In my eyes, there was no pressure," she explained. "It was just about me trying to redeem myself, in a way, and playing how I’d always wanted to play — go out there and play like the kid that fell in love with sport.”

A bonus at Rod Laver Arena on the day Barty won the Australian Open: the participation at the trophy ceremony of her mentor and friend, seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

Goolagong Cawley and her husband, Roger Cawley, were secretly flown to Melbourne by private jet from their home in Queensland state to surprise Barty — win or lose. To keep the subterfuge going, Goolagong didn't watch the final in premium seating courtside, but instead on a TV in a small room off tournament director Craig Tiley's office.

“I was as thrilled to be there as Ash was to have won,” Goolagong Cawley said in an interview.

“But all the way through, I just sort of had this feeling that: Ash’s going to win. This was her time," she continued. "We’re both very proud. I’m a Wiradjuri woman from New South Wales (state) and she’s a very proud Aboriginal also, and so what a way to celebrate.”

Not surprisingly, Barty — who won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 — hasn't exactly been just lounging around since.

Media reports said she used some of her $24 million prize money and endorsements to help her parents pay off home mortgages in Brisbane. She worked on a series of children’s books. Her autobiography, “My Dream Time,” was released several months ago in Australia and comes out in the United States this week. Barty plans to start a youth foundation focused on sports and education. She might open an elite tennis academy.

There's more: Barty married golf pro Garry Kissick in late July, and she said last week they're preparing for what she called the “new adventure” of expanding their family.

Barty competed in cricket during a hiatus from tennis nearly a decade ago, and she's been honing her golf game.

But she denies that she wants to try to qualify for the LPGA Tour.

“I love sport. I’m a sport nut, like a lot of Australians are. I’ll be lured to it," she said. "I have always been an athlete in the sense of trying different things, but we’ll see how we go.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Winnipeg gym hosts grappling night to help send teen with genetic disorder to Spain

    Winnipegger Eli Ducak, 15, is adventurous, curious and loves his cat and two dogs. He also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder causes fatigue and affects Ducak's connective tissue, so he has to be extremely careful with his movements. His joints can easily dislocate, and Ducak says that often happens with his ankle during gym class. Even though the disorder is progressive and will eventually become worse, Ducak isn't letting it stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,

  • Giants already looking ahead to playoff rematch with Vikings

    PHILADELPHIHA (AP) — Daniel Jones took the day off. Saquon Barkley and his 1,312 yards rushing never saw the field. The New York Giants used a lineup more fitting for a preseason game — all so they could stay healthy for a playoff game. The final score — Eagles 22, Giants 16 — was largely immaterial to New York on Sunday night. The Giants already secured the No. 6 seed in the NFC and just needed to get through the game to learn their playoff opponent. Now they know, and the Giants (9-7-1) head t