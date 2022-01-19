Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Naomi Osaka latest score and updates after Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty cruise

Follow all the action as the second round of the Australian Open gets underway on the third day of the tournament in Melbourne. Tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty took just 52 minutes to storm to another emphatic victory, this time a 6-1 6-1 victory over Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti, to reach the third round. The women’s number one seed required even less time than the 54 minutes she needed for her round one win against Lesia Tsurenko on Monday as the Australian cruised through. Rafael Nadal also stormed to a dominant 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann as he reached the third round without dropping a set.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, who opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Camila Osorio on Monday, now faces American Madison Brengle in a match that should get underway at around 8am GMT in the UK. The fifth seed Maria Sakkari will look to continue her good form in the grand slams when she takes on Qinwnen Zheng on the Margaret Court Arena. In the final match of the day on Rod Laver, third seed Alexander Zverev faces a home hopeful in Australian John Millman, with the world No 89 looking to pull off a shock against the Olympic champion. Follow all the latest updates below:

Australian Open 2022

Day three order of play

Barty storms to victory in just 52 minutes

Nadal through in straight sets

Berrettini sets up Alcaraz test

Olympic champion Bencic out

Australian Open 2022: Olympic champion Bencic out

07:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Tokyo Olympics champion Belinda Bencic has been knocked out of the Australian Open after American Amanda Anisimova pulled off the shock 6-2 7-5 win.

Bencic, the 22 seed, needed a medical timeout near the end of the second set as Anisimova maintained her 100% start to the year after claiming a WTA title in Melbourne last week.

She will play the winner of Naomi Osaka’s match against Madison Brengle, which is next.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2022: Azarenka and Svitolina advance

07:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Story continues

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is through to the third round after sweeping past Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann 6-1 6-2.

Azarenka will play Elina Svitolina in the third round, who dropped a set in a match that finished in opponent Harmony Tan retiring from the second round tie, with the 15th seed winning 6-3 5-7 5-1.

Eighth seed Paula Badosa reached the third round of the Australian Open for the third team after beating qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-0 6-3.

There were also victories earlier for Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko, and Jessica Pegula.

Australian Open 2022: Berrettini sets up Alcaraz meeting

07:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Matteo Berrettini, the Wimbledon finalist, is through to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating American wildcard Stefan Kozlov in four sets to set up a meeting with Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian dropped his first set of the tournament but prevailed 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-1 to advance and will now face 18-year-old Alcaraz in round three.

Alcaraz wrapped up a straight sets (6-2 6-1 7-5) victory over Dusan Lajovic in under two hours and will be looking to cause seventh seed Berrettini some problems.

Denis Shapovalov battled through to the third round with a five sets victory over Soonwoo Kwon. The Canadian 14th seed was 2-1 down heading into the fourth set but pulled off the 7-6, 6-7, 6-7. 7-5, 6-2 comeback to prevail.

Pablo Carreno Busta, the 19th seed, also survived a five set epic to defeat Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2022: Nadal cruises into third round

07:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal is through to the third round of the Australian Open in dominant style after defeating German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 42 minutes.

Hanfmann had knocked out in-form Australian favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis in the previous round and Nadal was wary of his threat, but produced a dominant performance to advance on Rod Laver.

“I know he is dangerous,” Nadal said. “The result against Thanasi in the first round here says he is playing great. Player with big shots, good serve, very high potential, no? His level of tennis [is] much higher than his ranking says, without a doubt.”

Nadal will play the 28th seed Karen Khachanov or Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the next round.

Australian Open: Barty storms to victory

07:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Ashleigh Barty continued her dominant form at the Australian Open as the women’s number one seed thrashed Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 6-1 on Rod Laver.

The Wimbledon champion and world number one cruised through to the third round without dropping a set or losing her serve as she looks to become the first Australian winner of the title since 1978.

The 25-year-old took just 52 minutes to secure the win - following her 54-minute victory over Lesia Tsurenko in the opening round.

Barty faces another Italian in Camila Girogi next.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open: Latest updates

07:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow all the action as the second round of the Australian Open gets underway on the third day of the tournament in Melbourne. Tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty took just 52 minutes to storm to another emphatic victory, this time a 6-1 6-1 victory over Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti, to reach the third round. The women’s number one seed required even less time than the 54 minutes she needed for her round one win against Lesia Tsurenko on Monday as the Australian cruised through. Rafael Nadal also stormed to a dominant 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann as he reached the third round without dropping a set.