Australian Open LIVE: Naomi Osaka result and updates after Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty wins

Follow all the action as the second round of the Australian Open gets underway on the third day of the tournament in Melbourne. Tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty took just 52 minutes to storm to another emphatic victory, this time a 6-1 6-1 victory over Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti, to reach the third round. The women’s number one seed required even less time than the 54 minutes she needed for her round one win against Lesia Tsurenko on Monday as the Australian cruised through. Rafael Nadal also stormed to a dominant 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann as he reached the third round without dropping a set.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, who opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Camila Osorio on Monday, now faces American Madison Brengle in a match that should get underway at around 8am GMT in the UK. The fifth seed Maria Sakkari will look to continue her good form in the grand slams when she takes on Qinwnen Zheng on the Margaret Court Arena. In the final match of the day on Rod Laver, third seed Alexander Zverev faces a home hopeful in Australian John Millman, with the world No 89 looking to pull off a shock against the Olympic champion. Follow all the latest updates below:

Australian Open 2022

Day three order of play

Barty storms to victory in just 52 minutes

Nadal through in straight sets

Berrettini sets up Alcaraz test

Olympic champion Bencic out

Osaka powers past Brengle 6-0 6-4

Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 4-6 Osaka - Game set and match!

09:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant from Osaka. On the Brengle serve she takes immediately control of the point with a stunning array of groundstrokes to open up the angle for a forehand winner across the court. It sets up three match points and Osaka quickly wraps up the win as she again pushes Brengle deep behind the baseline, forcing the error.

That was an impressive response from Osaka after she found herself in a little bit of trouble after Brengle broke in the second set - she then won 12 of the next 14 points to take her place in the third round.

Story continues

Australian Open 2022: *Brengle 0-6 4-5 Osaka

09:21 , Jamie Braidwood

The slight sense of jeopardy has seen Osaka come alive again in this second set. She holds to love to move within a game of the third round - flashing off another clean backhand winner to move within touching distance of the victory.

Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 4-4 Osaka*

09:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Osaka goes on the attack - forcing Brengle deep behind the baseline - and immediately breaks back as she finishes off the point at the net with a driven volley into space.

It looked like Brengle was playing uphill in that last game given the pressure Osaka was putting on her with every shot.

Australian Open 2022: *Brengle 0-6 4-3 Osaka

09:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Osaka lets out a shriek as she finds herself under pressure again at 15-40. She saves the first break point thanks to another strong serve before Bencic lodges herself into the rally on the second, only for Osaka to rip out a backhand winner that clipped the line.

For the third game in a row, however, Brengle then finds herself with a third break point as an Osaka shot drifts wide - but the American then goes long following a lengthy rally.

A double fault from Osaka, the first of the match, sets up a fourth break point and after defending on the baseline, Brengle breaks as Osaka’s smash at the net flies off her frame.

Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 3-3 Osaka*

09:08 , Jamie Braidwood

A simple hold from Brengle - she is the one cruising through her service games at the moment. A few more errors are creeping into Osaka’s game but Brengle must also take credit for her response.

Australian Open 2022: *Brengle 0-6 2-3 Osaka

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Brilliant serving from Osaka, and it gets her out of a spot of trouble as she saves three break points against the resurgent Brengle, who is making a match of this.

The American found the line with a forehand winner out wide in the latest sign that the world No 54 is settling into this match.

However, there’s only so much you can do against a serve this strong and Osaka hits her seventh ace to take the game as the match remains on serve.

Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 2-2 Osaka*

08:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Another hold for Brengle as the American continues to show signs of settling down into this match. Osaka’s net play hasn’t quite at the same high level as her groundstrokes so far and Brengle was able to force the error on the half-volley with a short ball that drew her into the net.

Australian Open 2022: *Brengle 0-6 1-2 Osaka

08:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Where did this come from? After winning her first game, Brengle unleashes her first winner, and than makes another with a clean backhand across court to set up two break points.

Osaka saves the first with an ace out wide before a strong serve down the middle is followed up by a short forehand winner. Good depth from Brengle brings up another break point but Osaka reels off two winners to either side of the court to get back to advantage, before firing an ace up the middle to take the hold.

Nice play from Osaka to get out of a tough couple of spots - she will have appreciated that after winning the opening set so comfortably.

Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 1-1 Osaka*

08:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Brengle raises her arms as she gets on the board - avoiding that dreaded double bagel - but that’s also a sign of her relief to finally win a game when Osaka is in this kind of form.

Australian Open 2022: Brengle* 0-6 0-1 Osaka

08:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Osaka is playing some magnificent tennis at the moment.

Anyone hit the ball cleaner from the baseline than @naomiosaka ? 🔥 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 19, 2022

Australian Open 2022: Brengle* 0-6 0-1 Osaka

08:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Brengle gets a first look at a game at the start of the second set as she finds herself at 0-30 on Osaka’s serve, but the 24-year-old crushes a forehand down the line and then dominates the next point to set up the smash. A forehand then drifts long to take Brengle to deuce but an ace takes her to game point. Osaka constructs the next point beautifully but puts the volley into the net. She lets out a smile at the error but the game is wrapped up as Brengle goes long on a strong Osaka serve down the middle.

Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 Osaka*

08:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Osaka lets out a smile as she hits a smash into the net on set point - that would have been quite a fitting way to seal it. Credit to Brengle though, who stays in the game as the American desperately looks to get on the board, but there’s only so much so can do when Osaka is in this form. She smashes another crosscourt winner to set up a second set point which is duly taken as Brengle goes long.

That’s a 6-0 opening set for Osaka in just 20 minutes - which included 13 winners.

Australian Open 2022: Brengle* 0-5 Osaka

08:33 , Jamie Braidwood

The serve isn’t too bad, either. Osaka wraps up the fifth game of the set inside 14 minutes as she lands an ace out wide. Could she beat Raducanu’s record from her opening set against Sloane Stephens yesterday?

Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-4 Osaka*

08:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Brengle looks up to her box in search of answers as Osaka smashes a clean winner down the line on her serve to seal the second break of the set.

This is brilliant from Osaka. She is hitting the ball so freely and is finding the lines with ease. She immediately put Brengle under pressure with a backhand crosscourt winner out of nowhere on the opening point of the game and the break was sealed by the forehand.

Australian Open 2022: Brengle* 0-3 Osaka

08:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Osaka is looking really good out on Rod Laver. The winners are flying off her racket and she wraps up the third game of the set in just eight minutes. Brengle is struggling to put any pressure on Osaka and the two-time Australian Open winner is getting lots of time to pick her spots on her forehand.

Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-2 Osaka*

08:22 , Jamie Braidwood

And there’s the early break - sealed with a brilliant forehand down the line from Osaka. She won the opening point in the game with a powerful winner down to Brengle’s left and the American threw in a couple of uncertainty shots into the net to set up two break points - which Osaka duly converted.

Australian Open 2022: Brengle* 0-1 Osaka

08:20 , Jamie Braidwood

A comfortable opening hold for Osaka, putting good pressure on Brengle even on her second serves with a couple of kicks out wide.

A nice early display of the power in her groundstrokes, too, and Brengle is immediately on the back foot here.

Australian Open 2022: Osaka vs Brengle updates

08:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Here comes Osaka, looking relaxed as she makes her way onto Rod Laver. Brengle, the world No 54, had a three-sets victory over Dayana Yastremska in the opening round.

For Osaka, this second round match is as much about getting in some more match experience as it is about the result for the two-time Australian Open champion.

Australian Open 2022: Osaka vs Brengle next up

07:56 , Jamie Braidwood

The night session on Rod Laver is about to get underway with defending Naomi Osaka taking on American Madison Brengle.

Osaka returned to the court when she defeated Camila Osorio 6-3 6-3 for just her fourth match since September after cutting her season short after the US Open to focus on her mental health.

“I think it kind of came throughout this off-season that I had where I felt like I wanted to come back to play tennis,” Osaka said. “Usually it feels a bit automatic, like we as tennis players have the little break, then we immediately start the off-season again.

“I came back when I wanted to come back. I just felt like there are situations where I previously would get upset. But, at this point in my life, I’m here because I want to be here and because I find that it’s fun for me. Might as well enjoy it while I still can.

“I think just to be playing on Rod Laver and to have such a good streak on Rod Laver is something I could be proud of and something I enjoy.”

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2022: Olympic champion Bencic out

07:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Tokyo Olympics champion Belinda Bencic has been knocked out of the Australian Open after American Amanda Anisimova pulled off the shock 6-2 7-5 win.

Bencic, the 22 seed, needed a medical timeout near the end of the second set as Anisimova maintained her 100% start to the year after claiming a WTA title in Melbourne last week.

She will play the winner of Naomi Osaka’s match against Madison Brengle, which is next.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2022: Azarenka and Svitolina advance

07:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is through to the third round after sweeping past Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann 6-1 6-2.

Azarenka will play Elina Svitolina in the third round, who dropped a set in a match that finished in opponent Harmony Tan retiring from the second round tie, with the 15th seed winning 6-3 5-7 5-1.

Eighth seed Paula Badosa reached the third round of the Australian Open for the third team after beating qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-0 6-3.

There were also victories earlier for Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko, and Jessica Pegula.

Australian Open 2022: Berrettini sets up Alcaraz meeting

07:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Matteo Berrettini, the Wimbledon finalist, is through to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating American wildcard Stefan Kozlov in four sets to set up a meeting with Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian dropped his first set of the tournament but prevailed 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-1 to advance and will now face 18-year-old Alcaraz in round three.

Alcaraz wrapped up a straight sets (6-2 6-1 7-5) victory over Dusan Lajovic in under two hours and will be looking to cause seventh seed Berrettini some problems.

Denis Shapovalov battled through to the third round with a five sets victory over Soonwoo Kwon. The Canadian 14th seed was 2-1 down heading into the fourth set but pulled off the 7-6, 6-7, 6-7. 7-5, 6-2 comeback to prevail.

Pablo Carreno Busta, the 19th seed, also survived a five set epic to defeat Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2022: Nadal cruises into third round

07:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal is through to the third round of the Australian Open in dominant style after defeating German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 42 minutes.

Hanfmann had knocked out in-form Australian favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis in the previous round and Nadal was wary of his threat, but produced a dominant performance to advance on Rod Laver.

“I know he is dangerous,” Nadal said. “The result against Thanasi in the first round here says he is playing great. Player with big shots, good serve, very high potential, no? His level of tennis [is] much higher than his ranking says, without a doubt.”

Nadal will play the 28th seed Karen Khachanov or Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the next round.

Australian Open: Barty storms to victory

07:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Ashleigh Barty continued her dominant form at the Australian Open as the women’s number one seed thrashed Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 6-1 on Rod Laver.

The Wimbledon champion and world number one cruised through to the third round without dropping a set or losing her serve as she looks to become the first Australian winner of the title since 1978.

The 25-year-old took just 52 minutes to secure the win - following her 54-minute victory over Lesia Tsurenko in the opening round.

Barty faces another Italian in Camila Girogi next.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open: Latest updates

07:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow all the action as the second round of the Australian Open gets underway on the third day of the tournament in Melbourne. Tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty took just 52 minutes to storm to another emphatic victory, this time a 6-1 6-1 victory over Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti, to reach the third round. The women’s number one seed required even less time than the 54 minutes she needed for her round one win against Lesia Tsurenko on Monday as the Australian cruised through. Rafael Nadal also stormed to a dominant 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann as he reached the third round without dropping a set.