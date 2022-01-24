Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and updates as Daniil Medvedev sees off Maxime Cressy challenge

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round comes to a close at Melbourne Park. Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the quarter-finals after seeing off Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a tense match. The US Open champion was left flustered by Cressy’s serve and volley style in a dramatic third set but eventually converted a break point late on in the fourth to set up a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who outlasted veteran Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). There was a significant upset earlier in the day as Alize Cornet defeat former world No 1 Simona Halep 6-4 3-6 6-4 to reach her first grand slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt.

Later in the day, the men’s number four seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on the in-form Taylor Fritz, who celebrated reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time after defeating Francis Tiafoe and then Roberto Bautista Agut. The final match on Rod Laver Arena sees the women’s number two seed Aryna Sabalenka face Kaia Kanepi as she continues to battle against her serving yips. Follow all the latest action and keep up to date with the Australian Open scores below:

Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time after outlasting veteran Croatian Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). The 21-year-old Canadian dropped the first set to Cilic in just 35 minutes but battled back to take the second set in a pivotal tiebreak. The ninth seed then produced some dominant serving in the fourth set and into the deciding tiebreak to seal the win and set up a meeting with Daniil Medvedev in the last eight.

(AFP via Getty Images)

In a gruelling fourth-round match, Daniil Medvedev eventually overcame Maxime Cressy to advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The tournament favourite had some problem solving to do as he tried to deal with Cressy’s constant serve and volley tactics, and the Russian lost his temper as Cressy took the third set.

Medvedev lamented Cressy’s “boring” tactics as he vented his frustration - later revealing that he was doing so in an attempt to get into Cressy’s head - before he was eventually able to make the break late in the fourth set to seal a 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 win in three and a half hours.

(Getty Images)

Perseverance finally paid off for an emotional Alize Cornet as she reached her first grand slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt.

The Frenchwoman, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, dropped to the court in tears at the end of a gruelling 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory over Simona Halep in sweltering conditions at the Australian Open.

Cornet has played in every grand slam tournament for the last 15 years and this was her sixth trip to the fourth round but she had never previously managed to go further.

