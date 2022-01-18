Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Latest updates as Andy Murray wins ahead of Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens

Follow all the action as the first-round matches continue on day two at the Australian Open.

In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the hands of Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis. Raducanu’s tantalising match against Sloane Stephens will be the last out on Margaret Court Arena this morning.

In the men’s draw, the new favourite in Novak Djokovic’s absence, Daniil Medvedev, swept aside Henri Laaksonen with relative ease. There were no problems for fellow Russian and No 5 seed Andrey Rublev either, who also coasted through in three. For Andy Murray, though, it was a day of typical exhaustion as produced another triumphant performance to defeat Nikoloz Basilashvili in five gruelling sets. Follow all the latest updates below:

10:35 , Tom Kershaw

While we wait for Raducanu’s return, here’s a reminder of the latest news regarding Novak Djokovic.

On Sunday, France’s sports minister announced that athletes would not be exempt from a tightening of rules on the unvaccinated. Players are expected to have to show a Covid pass, proving their vaccination status, in order to enter arenas and stadiums meaning, as things stand, Djokovic’s hopes of defending his title at Roland Garros and winning a men’s record 21st grand slam remain in serious doubt.

Novak Djokovic could face French Open battle as rules on unvaccinated tighten

Australian Open 2022: Raducanu waits on De Minaur

10:29 , Tom Kershaw

Raducanu vs Stephens is the final first-round match up on Margaret Court Arena. The pair of US Open champions are still waiting on the outcome of the penultimate contest, though.

Alex De Minaur, the Australian No 32 seed, lost the first set against Lorenzo Musetti but has recovered in style since then. He leads by two sets to one and has just broken the Italian’s serve in the fourth set to close in on victory.

Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios cruises past Broady

10:25 , Tom Kershaw

It was a routine victory for Nick Kyrgios in the end. He broke immediately in the first two sets and his own serve was absolutely brilliant. Broady played well after coming through qualifying but it was always going to be a tough ask for the Briton.

Kyrgios will have the crowd on his side again but he will be right up against it in the second round, though. He faces the world No 2 and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev next in what will be a pulsating contest.

Australian Open 2022: Sabalenka survives scare

10:20 , Tom Kershaw

Aryna Sabalenka is safely through to the second round but not without a scare. The No 2 seed lost the first set against Australian wildcard Storm Sanders and even trailed by a break in the second. However, she produced a great response to break back and level the match before dominating the deciding set. She will face Xinyu Wang next.

Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios plays to crowd

10:08 , Tom Kershaw

Never one to risk being understated, this moment of magic from Nick Kyrgios earned him an early break against British qualifier Liam Broady.

The Australian is a break up in the third now and closing in on victory.

Australian Open 2022: Fernandez out in first round

10:06 , Tom Kershaw

Emma Raducanu’s opponent in that famous US Open final last September, Leylah Fernandez, endured a difficult return to the grand slam stage. The 19-year-old was beaten overnight in her first-round match against Maddison Inglis

Raducanu will be trying to avoid that same fate when she takes on Sloane Stephens, with the pair expected on court in the next hour.

Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios wins second set

09:48 , Tom Kershaw

There have been no such wobbles from Kyrgios. The Australian has been in full pomp from the off and wraps up the second set with another thunderous ace.

Australian Open 2022: Sabalanka wins second set

09:47 , Tom Kershaw

That’s much better from Sabalenka, who has really struggled against Sanders. The No 2 seed breaks the Australian’s serve and has the chance to serve out the second set at 5-3. She races into a 40-0 lead, wobbles with a double fault, but then manages to close it out and put a tense match back on level terms.

Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios 5-4 Broady

09:41 , Tom Kershaw

Kyrgios is soaking up every minute of the crowd’s support. They’re mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuu’ celebration in response to the Australian’s imaginative shotmaking, he gears them up further with a bit of back and forth, and then closes out the game with an ace. After a quick hold by Broady to 15, Kyrgios will now serve for the second set.

Australian Open 2022: Sabalanka 4-3 Sanders

09:39 , Tom Kershaw

Sabalenka is being dragged into really deep water by Sanders. Already trailing by a set against the world No 128, she fell a break down in the second before battling back. On serve at 3-3, the No 2 seed is then forced to save two more break points in another gruelling game.

Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios 4-2 Broady

09:32 , Tom Kershaw

Broady is hanging in there valiantly but he’s struggling to deal with Kyrgios’ power. The Australian has won 86% of points on his first serve and landed 12 aces. He’s a break and a set up.

Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios in charge against Broady

09:13 , Tom Kershaw

Broady is struggling badly on his first serve and hands Kyrgios another early break. The Briton has his back against the wall now after losing the first set 6-4.

Australian Open 2022: Sabalenka struggling against Sanders

09:11 , Tom Kershaw

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka, the world No 2, is in a spot of bother against Australian wildcard Storm Sanders.

Sanders, who is ranked No 128 in the world, has never made it past the first round of a grand slam in her singles career, but has taken the first set 7-5 against Sabalenka.

Australian Open 2022: Medvedev believes Nadal is favourite

09:06 , Tom Kershaw

Daniil Medvedev was broken in his opening service game against Henri Laaksonen in a rare display of nerves but quickly rattled off six games in succession to dominate the set.

The Russian, who defeated Djokovic in last year’s US Open final, is the favourite in the Serbian’s absence.

However, he attempted to divert that new layer of pressure after his 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) win, insisting Rafael Nadal’s grand slam record makes him the man to beat.

“I like pressure but last year I started well here in Australia in the ATP Cup and I managed to be in the final here,” he said on court afterwards.

“The tournaments in Australia are always really important for me. I like to play in Australia on hard courts. I want to do better here than I did last year but it’s not going to easy.

“I always say whoever is the highest ranked is the favourite so this time I will go with Rafa because he has 20 grand slams.”

Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios 4-3 Broady

08:52 , Tom Kershaw

Kyrgios is still in full swing against Broady, drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd in equal measure. Broady is warming into the match himself though now, adjusting to the raucous atmosphere.

After being broken in his first service game, the Briton has been solid and holds comfortably to love to tighten things up at 4-3.

Tennis Australia break silence over Djokovic saga

08:50 , Tom Kershaw

Tennis Australia, who had granted Novak Djokovic a medical exemption in accordance with the Victorian government, remained notably quiet as the visa saga unfolded last week.

However, in a statement released today, the governing body said it “deeply regretted” the impact and the distraction it had caused.

“As the Australian tennis family, we recognise that recent events have been a significant distraction for everyone, and we deeply regret the impact this had on all players,” the statement read.

“There are always lessons to learn, and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our planning - as we do every year.

“That process always starts once the Australian Open champions have lifted their trophies.”

Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios 2-0 Broady

08:35 , Tom Kershaw

Krygios has already turned this match into a carnival atmosphere, playing trick shots for the crowd’s benefit and breaking the Briton in his opening service game.

Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios vs Broady

08:22 , Tom Kershaw

Next up in the John Cain Arena, the ever-exciting and just as controversial Nick Kyrgios takes on Britain’s Liam Broady.

Broady, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw, will be up against the crowd here too.

Australian Open 2022: Murray speaks post-match

08:18 , Tom Kershaw

“Obviously when we came back last year to play after the enforced break with Covid, we played with no fans in the stadium. It was tough. It is not loads of fun. You know, we train and practice to allow us to play and compete in atmospheres like this on courts like this to entertain you guys and perform in front of you. It’s an incredible atmosphere and I am so happy.”

Asked about how far he thinks he can go in the tournament, Murray is clear:

“I would love to have a deep run here if possible. It’s tough but I would like to have a deep run. It’s something I have not had in one of the slams since I came back from the injury and it is something that is motivating me. I play some of my best tennis over the years here, I feel comfortable here and I hope I can do it this tournament.”

Australian Open 2022: Murray speaks post-match

08:17 , Tom Kershaw

“It was a brutal match in Sydney, we played three hours over three sets [at the Sydney International last week]. I am sure you guys can tell from watching. He hits the ball huge from the back of the court and I had to do a lot of running today, a lot of defending. He is not the sort of guy whose name you want to see next to yours in the draw very often. Obviously a bit of confidence from the win last week, and thankfully managed to get over the line today.”

Australian Open 2022: Murray speaks post-match

08:16 , Tom Kershaw

“It has been a tough, tough three, four years. Put in a lot of work to get back here. I played on this court many times.The atmosphere is incredible. I have always had fantastic support. This is the one where I thought potentially I had played my last match three years ago, but it is amazing to be back winning a five- set battle like that. Couldn’t ask for any more.”

08:16 , Tom Kershaw

I mean.. can we just take this in.. 3 years ago the guy could hardly walk, double hip surgery, effectively announced retirement in tears before tournament in 2019. He’s just beaten a seed in 5 sets. In 2022!! Incredible!!! pic.twitter.com/YyK22H5JpC — Jonathan Overend (@jsoverend) January 18, 2022

Australian Open 2022: Murray beats Basilashvili

08:07 , Tom Kershaw

Basilashvili throws everything at two winners to take it back to 30-40. That was remarkably brave hitting from the Georgian. He has no answer at the third time of asking though!

A deep Murray backhand pushes him behind the baseline and a weak return loops into the net. Murray roars to the crowd. What a tremendous display from the Scot who prevails in five sets.

Murray 1-6 6-3 4-6 7-6 6-4 Basilashvili.

Australian Open 2022: Murray 5-4 Basilashvili

08:03 , Tom Kershaw

A forehand drifts just wide of the tramline and it’ll be three match points for Murray!

Australian Open 2022: Murray 5-4 Basilashvili

08:02 , Tom Kershaw

After three hours and 47 minutes, we enter what could be the final game and Murray starts it emphatically, leaping on a weak second serve to take a 0-15 lead.

Australian Open 2022: Murray 5-4 Basilashvili

08:00 , Tom Kershaw

Murray delivers an ace at a crucial time, having fallen behind 15-30 in the game. He lets out a roar and then confounds Basilashvili with a deft drop shot at the net to set up game point. An unforced backhand error hands Murray the game!

Basilashvili will now serve to stay in the match.

Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-4 Basilashvili

07:57 , Tom Kershaw

Murray attempts to respond instantly and takes Basilashvili to 30-30 on serve. The Georgian closes the game out with an ace, though, and the pressure is immediately back on Murray’s serve.

Australian Open 2022: Raducanu faces Stephens

07:52 , Tom Kershaw

Emma Raducanu returns to the grand slam stage later this morning in an extremely difficult test against another US Open champion in Sloane Stephens.

Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-3 Basilashvili

07:51 , Tom Kershaw

Basilashvili breaks back! It was a tired service game from Murray and on break point, the pair go back and forth in a gruelling 30-shot rally. It’s a war of attrition rather than a case of either player searching for a winner, and it’s Murray’s resistance that cracks first. We’re back on serve in the deciding set.

Australian Open 2022: Murray into fifth set

07:45 , Tom Kershaw

It has been a typically relentless first-round match for Andy Murray, who is now in a fifth set against Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Two years after the Scot was ushered into retirement in Melbourne, he is fighting with every last drop of energy and has broken serve to close in on victory.