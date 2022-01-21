Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Latest updates with Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal in action

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty aim to advance to the fourth round at Melbourne Park and set up a sensational last-16 meeting. Both players have appeared to be on a collision course since the main draw was made and are expected to be out on court at the same time on day five.

Defending champion Osaka faces the 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, who produced an upset in the previous round in knocking out Tokyo Olympics champion Belinda Bencic, while Barty will look to continue her imperious form against Camila Giorgi. The home favourite has dropped just three games in reaching this stage and is on a run of 48 consecutive holds without dropping her serve.

The men’s draw is headlined by Rafael Nadal, who is yet to drop a set in cruising to the third round. The Spaniard will take to the Rod Laver Arena following the conclusion of Barty’s match and is set for a tougher challenge against former top-10 player Karen Khachanov. Elsewhere world No 3 Alexander Zverev is also in action against Romanian qualifier Radu Albot.

Follow for live updates and scores from the Australian Open third round:

Australian Open latest updates

  • Barty vs Giorgi

  • Osaka vs Anisimova

  • Nadal vs Khachanov

  • Krejcikova, Sakkari and Badosa win

  • Berrettini beats Alcaraz in five-set thriller

Australian Open 2022: Berrettini beats Alcaraz

08:32 , Tom Kershaw

A hugely impressive finish from Berrettini. He wins four points in succession to advance to the fourth round. The victory was sealed via a double fault by Alcaraz, but that won’t taint the 18-year-old’s performance here. He did magnificently to battle back from two sets down in what was one of the best matches of the tournament so far.

Berrettini will face either Pablo Carreno Busta or Reilly Opelka next. Carreno Busta seemed to be cruising to victory, having been two sets and a break up, but the American fought back admirably to win the third set on a tiebreak.

Australian Open 2022: Berrettini 7-5 Alcaraz

08:26 , Tom Kershaw

Berrettini takes the upper hand in the tiebreak as they change ends again. A wicked slice confounded Alcaraz on the baseline, whose framed forehand return looped long.

Australian Open 2022: Berrettini 3-3 Alcaraz

08:20 , Tom Kershaw

There’s still nothing to split them as they change ends. Berrettini held both service points well, running into the net and punching a neat cross-court volley. Alcaraz is just as authoritative too. Who will blink first?

Australian Open 2022: Berrettini 1-2 Alcaraz

08:17 , Tom Kershaw

Alcaraz starts the tiebreak with another brilliant forehand to get the instant mini-break. He follows it up with a tame backhand into the net, though. A big serve is then impossible for Berrettini to defend. It’s 2-1 in the tie-break as the match enters its fifth hour.

Australian Open 2022: Berrettini 6-6 Alcaraz

08:16 , Tom Kershaw

Berrettini does brilliantly to keep the next point alive, sprinting back to chase Alcaraz’s lob and then sending a high one back of his own. The Spaniard is waiting underneath it for what feels like an eternity but sprays the drive volley long. That sets up match point for Berrettini, who snatches at Alcaraz’s second serve and wastes the chance.

Alcaraz holds and we’re heading to a tie-break to decide this fantastic match.

Australian Open 2022: Berrettini 6-5 Alcaraz

08:12 , Tom Kershaw

Berrettini holds and Alcaraz will serve to stay in the match once again. The Italian starts the game on the front foot, with a forehand wrong-footing Alcaraz on the baseline. The Spaniard then misses a simple forehand of his own to make it 30-30...

Australian Open 2022: Berrettini 5-5 Alcaraz

08:07 , Tom Kershaw

Not a glimmer! Alcaraz quickly holds to love. The pressure swings back onto Berrettini.

There’s not been so much drama on John Cain Arena, where Zverev has taken a two sets to love lead against Albot.

Australian Open 2022: Berrettini 5-4 Alcaraz

08:02 , Tom Kershaw

Alcaraz is playing so brilliantly from behind the baseline it’s easy to forget quite how young he still is. The Spaniard is the aggressor, which is no easy feat against a player like Berrettini, but will face a serious test of nerves now as he serves to stay in the match.

Australian Open 2022: Korda struggling against Carreno Busta

07:55 , Tom Kershaw

Sebastian Korda proved far too strong for Briton’s Cameron Norrie in the first round, but the American is in serious trouble on Court 3. He trails the 19th seed, Pablo Carreno Busta, by two sets to love.

Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios in doubles action

07:51 , Tom Kershaw

Nick Kyrgios might have exited the singles draw, losing in four sets against Daniil Medvedev yesterday, but the Australian is back in action alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men’s doubles.

The home pair received a wildcard into the draw and are currently on serve in the first set against another Australian duo of Alex Bolt and John Mccabe.

Australian Open 2022: Krejcikova, Sakkari and Badosa win

07:47 , Tom Kershaw

If you’re just catching up on the results overnight, Barbora Krejcikova, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa all made it through to the fourth round.

Krejcikova, the No 4 seed, had to recover from a set down against former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko to set up what should be a thrilling contest against Victoria Azarenka.

Australian Open 2022: Shapovalov and Zverev on collision course

07:43 , Tom Kershaw

Elsewhere Denis Shapovalov is on course to make the fourth round for the first time in his young career. The Canadian, who reached the semis at Wimbledon last summer, is serving for the match in the fourth set against Reilly Opelka.

Over on John Cain Arena, world No 3 Alexander Zverev is coasting against Romanian qualifier Radu Albot. Zverev leads by a set and a break after less than an hour on court. He and Shapovalov are set to meet in the fourth round.

Australian Open 2022: Berrettini and Alcaraz on serve in decider

07:36 , Tom Kershaw

It’s been a thrilling match between Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz on Rod Laver Arena.

Alcaraz has been so impressive, going blow-for-blow with Berrettini at the baseline, but a double fault offers the Italian a needless break point. Alcaraz’s reply is clinical, though, composing himself, bludgeoning a forehand down the line and clipping a deft volley into the empty court with Berrettini dragged way out of position.

It’s 2-2 in the fifth set. The pair have already been out on court for 3h 18m.

Australian Open 2022: Barty, Osaka and Nadal to play in night session

07:30 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of the Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty are aiming to join Barbora Krejcikova, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa in the fourth round. Osaka should be on court shortly with Denis Shapovalov closing in on victory on Margaret Court Arena, while Barty must wait for the conclusion to an epic five-set battle between Matteo Berrettini and Carlos Alcaraz.

Following Barty will be Rafael Nadal, who takes on Karen Khachanov in a significant test for the returning Spaniard.

