Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic LIVE: Australian Open latest score and tennis updates

Follow all the action as Emma Raducanu takes on Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open.

After battling past Sloane Stephens in her first-round match on debut at Melbourne Park, Raducanu, the 17th seed, now plays the world-ranked No 98, looking to back up her incredible Grand Slam debut with glory at the US Open.

It’s the first career meeting between the pair, which will often be the case for the Briton at this stage of her career. Kovinic was successful in her first round, also over three sets, against South Korean player Jang Su-jeong.

The 19-year-old has been warned by Stephens that she still has “a lot to learn”, stating: “Everyone saw after the first point she gave like a massive scream. She played me, someone she’s ranking-wise supposed to beat. And, I mean, yeah, she won. Because she is so young it’s definitely a long road, so there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. I think she, yeah, has just a lot to learn.”

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, Andy Murray is back in action and takes on Taro Daniel, with live coverage available here. While a raucous atmosphere in Melbourne and a contender for game of the tournament so far arrives in the shape of crowd favourite Nick Kyrgios and tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev, which gets underway at around 8am on Rod Laver Arena. Follow all the latest updates below:

Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic

08:21 , Jack Rathborn

Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic

08:12 , Jack Rathborn

Raducanu seen backstage waiting, now eating a cereal bar and taking in some water.

She looks relaxed just chatting to three members of her team.

It’s almost time to go, she picks up her bag and begins her walk to the arena entrance.

Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic

08:10 , Jack Rathborn

Stefanos Tsitsipas downed Sebastian Baez in his second round match in four sets (7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4) on Margaret Court Arena.

We’re now waiting for Raducanu vs Kovinic.

The crowds are still streaming in...

Dan Evans gets second-round walkover at Australian Open but Heather Watson suffers defeat

08:02 , Jack Rathborn

Dan Evans reached the third round of the Australian Open without hitting a ball but Heather Watson was beaten by Tamara Zidansek.

Evans had been due to take on Arthur Rinderknech at Melbourne Park on Thursday but received a walkover prior to the start of play when the Frenchman withdrew because of a wrist injury.

It means Evans, who comfortably beat David Goffin in round one, is through to the last 32 in Melbourne for the first time since 2017, when he made the fourth round at a grand slam for the first time.

Dan Evans gets Australian Open walkover but Heather Watson suffers defeat

Australian Open 2022: Murray vs Daniel update

07:45 , Jack Rathborn

Elsewhere this morning, Andy Murray is set for another marathon match after dropping the first set to Taro Daniel.

In a patchy first set for Murray, he clips the net cord on a backhand as he looked to move into the court on the opening point. A second error from Murray to hit a forehand long moves Daniel to 30-0 and within touching distance of the opening set.

Daniel then attacks a Murray backhand as he moves into the net before putting away the backhand volley - setting up three set points.

And the 28-year-old seals it with an ace down the middle. Murray faces an uphill battle to turn this one around.

Emma Raducanu on new coach Torben Beltz

07:39 , Jack Rathborn

Emma Raducanu is loving life under new coach Torben Beltz, who has been known to motivate his players with rewards and forfeits.

“He brings some great positive energy,” said the US Open champion. “To to have that in your corner is definitely an uplifting thing.

“And when we’re working, for example, last week after a loss, he was like, straight back on it. He was happy, he wasn’t dwelling on it at all. So I think that was great for me to feed off.”

Emma Raducanu used heavy defeat to fuel good start at Australian Open

07:33 , Jack Rathborn

Emma Raducanu claims she used the hurt of a heavy loss in Sydney to boost her debut at the Australian Open.

Last week, Raducanu suffered a devastating loss 6-0, 6-1 to Elena Rybakina in less than an hour, but her reaction has driven her to continue on the right path in the Grand Slams, having burst onto the scene last time out at with her shock US Open win.

“I didn’t waste any time at all,” she said. “I was constructive and straight back on the practice court working, which was pretty unusual to go out there straight after a loss like that.

“So I was feeling good, and that’s definitely a moment where I was like, ‘OK, you know where you’re at, let’s just keep working and see what happens next week.’”

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray defy age and expectation at Australian Open

07:29 , Jack Rathborn

Just a few minutes before midnight in Australia, Emma Raducanu cast her racquet aside and let out a cathartic roar. The magnitude of this battling 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory over Sloane Stephens might pale against the heights of New York, but as her adrenaline subsided and even after the lights turned off around Melbourne Park, there was little to mask her relief.

Raducanu had endured a tumultuous build-up to her grand slam return, with two first-round exits sandwiching a change of coach and a positive Covid test that left her unable to practise for almost three weeks. But the resilient nature of her performance on Tuesday will breathe new life into expectations that had been met with another jolt of caution after the difficulty of her first-round draw was revealed last week.

This was a contest between two US Open champions: a star in Stephens who broke through at this tournament almost a decade ago; and another still shooting in its heady upwards trajectory. For all former’s recent inconsistencies, it always guaranteed to be a significant and gruelling test.

For a while, though, it seemed that challenge might never arrive. After waiting deep into the evening to step out onto Margaret Court Arena, Raducanu blitzed through the first set in barely more than a quarter of an hour. Her ball-striking was assured and emphatic, dragging Stephens across the baseline with power and surgical precision, and the nerves that gripped her second serve in last week’s warm-up event had dissipated.

Raducanu and Murray defy age and expectation at Australian Open

Emma Raducanu overcomes ‘adversity’ to beat Sloane Stephens on Australian Open debut

07:22 , Jack Rathborn

Emma Raducanu has said she is pleased to have survived a “tough match-up” against Sloane Stephens and reach the second round of her debut Australian Open.

The US Open champion is making her first appearance in Melbourne and produced a strong showing against the dangerous Stephens.

Having started brilliantly to take the first set without conceding a game, Raducanu was pegged back by a much improved second set from her American opponent.

With increasing dominance in longer exchanges, Stephens entered the decider with momentum, but Raducanu was able to reset and take a 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 win.

The 19-year-old, who is the 17th seed on debut in Australia, believes the final set margin did not reflect how fine the margins were in a first-round battle of Grand Slam winners, and was pleased at the resilience she showed after Stephens’ comeback.

Emma Raducanu overcomes ‘adversity’ to beat Sloane Stephens on Australian Open debut

Emma Raducanu ‘still has a lot to learn’, warns Sloane Stephens

07:15 , Jack Rathborn

Sloane Stephens appeared to question Emma Raducanu’s on-court behaviour and said the 19-year-old “still has a lot to learn” after the pair’s first-round match at the Australian Open.

Raducanu emerged victorious after a volatile match in which she blitzed the first set in just 17 minutes before being broken three times on her own serve in the second. However, as the momentum threatened to turn against her, Raducanu recovered brilliantly to dominate the deciding set.

Speaking to the media after the match, though, Stephens seemed to suggest that some of Raducanu’s behaviour had been a little theatrical.

“Everyone saw after the first point she gave like a massive scream,” Stephens said. “She played me, someone she’s ranking-wise supposed to beat. And, I mean, yeah, she won.”

Stephens, who was once ranked as high as No 3 in the world but has suffered from long spells of inconsistency, also warned that Raducanu’s upward trajectory could dip before long.

Emma Raducanu ‘still has a lot to learn’, says Sloane Stephens

Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic

07:14 , Jack Rathborn

Welcome to live coverage of Emma Raducanu’s second round match at the Australian Open as she takes on Danka Kovinic on Margaret Court Arena.

The US Open champion is making her Melbourne Park debut and settled any nerves in the first round with a gritty win over Sloane Stephens.

Elsewhere this morning, Andy Murray is in action against Taro Daniel in the second round, having ground out a sensational, five-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili, you can follow live coverage of that match here.

Also look out for crowd favourite Nick Kyrgios and the tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev, which gets underway at around 8am on Rod Laver Arena.

