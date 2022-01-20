Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel LIVE: Australian Open latest score and tennis updates

Follow all the action as Andy Murray faces Taro Daniel in the second round of the Australian Open.

After his gruelling and typically spirited five-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili, Murray has benefitted from what should in theory be a much kinder draw. His Japanese opponent is ranked 120th in the world and was easily dispatched by Murray in the pair’s only previous meeting back in 2016. Of course, Murray’s body is far more fragile now but, despite spending almost five hours on court on Tuesday, he insisted he was ready to make a deep run at this year’s tournament.

“It’s amazing to be back,” he said. “It’s been a tough three, four years. I have put a lot of work to be back here and I have played on this court many times and the atmosphere has been incredible.... I would love to have a deep run here if possible. It’s something I have not had at one of the slams since I came back from the injury and it is something that motivates me.”

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, the most raucous atmosphere in Melbourne will be reserved for the pulsating contest between crowd favourite Nick Kyrgios and the tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev, which gets underway at around 8am on Rod Laver Arena. Follow all the latest updates below:

Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel

Murray beat No 23 Basilashvili in five sets in first round epic

Emma Raducanu faces Danka Kovinic from around 8am

Evans through after walkover, Watson out

Impressive Daniel takes opening set 6-4

Australian Open 2022: *Murray 4-6. 2-4 Daniel

08:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniel makes a confident start to his latest service game before Murray shows signs of life with a nice backhand winner down the line.

He can’t take advantage though, as he nets a presentable volley chance that would have moved him to 30-30.

Instead, Daniel can claim the hold with an ace.

Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-6. 2-3 Daniel*

08:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray wins a couple of comfortable points on his serve, but Daniel then ramps up the pressure again as he steps into a crosscourt backhand and powers a winner past Murray to bring up 30-30.

Story continues

A loose shot from Murray on his backhand side gives Daniel the chance for a double break, and despite some impressive defence from Daniel, Murray survives as his opponent goes long.

But a further error from Murray, this time an volley into the net, hands Daniel another break point. Murray gets away with a initial volley that he failed to put away, before adjusting to win the point at the net.

The next two points rather sum up Murray’s match so far. A brilliant forehand winner from behind the baseline is followed up by a sloppy unforced error into the net - and he’s then made to work again to put away a challenging backhand overhead.

Murray can’t get a first serve in on game point, but he gets away with it as Daniel drifts a backhand wide to finally secure the hold. That’s an important one.

Australian Open 2022: *Murray 4-6. 1-3 Daniel

08:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniel backs up his break of serve with a comfortable hold to love, sealed with an ace down the middle.

Earlier today, Dan Evans reached the third round of the Australian Open without hitting a ball but Heather Watson was beaten by Tamara Zidansek.

Evans had been due to take on Arthur Rinderknech at Melbourne Park on Thursday but received a walkover prior to the start of play when the Frenchman withdrew because of a wrist injury.

It means Evans, who comfortably beat David Goffin in round one, is through to the last 32 in Melbourne for the first time since 2017, when he made the fourth round at a grand slam for the first time.

Watson lost a very close match against 19th seed Zidansek in Adelaide last week, and there was little to choose between the pair again here but it was the Slovenian who went through 7-6 (4) 6-4.

More here:

Dan Evans gets Australian Open walkover but Heather Watson suffers defeat

Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-6. 1-2 Daniel*

08:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray is put under pressure after Daniel goes after his serve with a backhand down the line, before Murray then nets on a backhand to bring up 15-30.

Daniel attacks Murray’s second serve again, this time with a forehand whipped down the line, and Daniel converts the break points with a third winner of the match to send a backhand winner crosscourt.

Impressive from Daniel, worrying for Murray.

Australian Open 2022: *Murray 4-6. 1-1 Daniel

07:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray is handed two break points after two unforced errors from Daniel on the backhand side. He saves the first with a big serve out wide before putting away the smash. Daniel holds his nerve again on a second testing overhead to save the second and bring about deuce.

Positive play from Murray on deuce forces Daniel back and sees the Brit eventually put away the smash to to set up a third break point.

Ah - that was a chance! Murray was able to stay in the rally after Daniel took over but can’t make the most of a wayward Daniel drop shot as he come into the net - clipping the net cord.

But that’s so much better. He advances on a forehand down the line before placing a deft volley across court - which Daniel almost picked up.

Daniel replies with a clever drop shot of his own to save a fourth break point - and on we go.

That’s impressive from Daniel, though, unloading on a forehand down the line. An error from Daniel sees him frame a forehand - before Murray stays alive in this game as he puts away a volley at the net.

Daniel moves back to game point with an ace down the line, and finally holds after 11 minutes as Murray hits the net on a backhand. That will be a big boost to get through that game, but that was a chance for Murray after those two early errors from Daniel.

Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-6. 1-0 Daniel*

07:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniel deserved that opening set. The world No 120 is showing why he breezed through qualifying to earn a place in the main draw with a confident display, one with very few errors.

Murray has got work to do to turn this around but he has yet to find his own level. Daniel is gaining control of the majority of the lengthy rallies but if Murray can start turning his unforced errors into winners then it would put some pressure on the 28-year-old.

Murray gets off to a good start in the opening game of the second set - he fires a strong serve out wide before turning a forehand into the space on the opposite side of the court.

Australian Open 2022: *Murray 4-6 Daniel - First set Daniel

07:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray clips the net cord on a backhand as he looked to move into the court on the opening point. A second error from Murray to hit a forehand long moves Daniel to 30-0 and within touching distance of the opening set.

Daniel then attacks a Murray backhand as he moves into the net before putting away the backhand volley - setting up three set points.

And the 28-year-old seals it with an ace down the middle. Murray faces an uphill battle to turn this one around.

Australian Open 2022: Murray 4-5 Daniel*

07:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Tense moments, these, as Murray quickly finds himself at 0-30 on a must-hold service game after a couple of errors on his forehand side. The serve gets him out of trouble though, reeling off four unreturnable serves in a row to make Daniel close it out.

Australian Open 2022: *Murray 3-5 Daniel

07:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniel balloons a forehand over the baseline to bring up 0-30 on his next service game, before producing his biggest serve of the match so far.

Great play from Murray, though, to work the angle and open up the court before closing the net to pressure Daniel - who loops a shot long.

That sets up two break points for Murray. Daniel goes on the attack and Murray initially does a good job staying in the rally - before a error on the forehand sees Daniel save one.

And there’s the second. Bold, aggressive play from Daniel puts Murray on the back foot. Daniel waits for his lob to come down before putting away the smash.

He then whips a forehand winner into the corner on deuce - and Murray nets to win him the game. That’s a big hold from the Japanese player.

Australian Open 2022: Murray 3-4 Daniel* - Daniel breaks

07:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Daniel’s level undoubtedly dropped in that last game as errors started to creep into his groundstrokes.

But at 15-15 on Murray’s serve, Daniel applies the pressure as he takes over the point before forcing Murray into the error.

Daniel then does brilliantly to retrieve a backhand from Murray that opened up the court - and Murray nets with a disappointing backhand into the net to set up two break points.

And that’s even worse - Murray chucks in a double fault at the worst possible time to hand Daniel the advantage again.

Australian Open 2022: Murray 3-3 Daniel* Murray breaks!

07:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray lets Daniel off the hook at 0-15 as he sends a crosscourt forehand wide just as he was starting to settle into the rally. Daniel has so far been incredibly consistent, barely making an error and extending the points to a length that Murray does not seem entirely comfortable with.

That’s better though. Good depth from Murray on a backhand then allows him to step into a forehand, forcing Daniel to net to bring up 30-30.

On the first pressure point from Daniel, the 28-year-old drifts a shot long to bring up break point. Murray stayed patient on the rally - but too patient - Daniel stepped up the pace with a forehand, before hitting a questionable drop shot. It gave Murray a chance to put the ball away - but he couldn’t take it as Daniel replies with a shot into the open court.

Murray slightly gets away with it on the next point after bringing Daniel into the net - but an error on his backhand brings up a second break point.

“Let’s go!” Murray shouts after a wayward backhand from Daniel sees him get the break back!

Australian Open 2022: Murray 2-3 Daniel*

07:13 , Jamie Braidwood

A couple of good first serves to open the game sees Murray take a 30-0 lead, before he gets a break off a net cord to set up game point. Daniel pushes the backhand return wide and that secures a comfortable hold, just what was needed after his previous game. I got the sense that both players were still catching their breath after that 15-minute epic.

Australian Open 2022: *Murray 1-3 Daniel

07:11 , Jamie Braidwood

This has been a really impressive start from the Japanese qualifier. He’s barely put a foot wrong in the rallies and is putting a lot pressure on Murray by gradually taking over control over the long exchanges.

He’s serving well, too, as he races into a 40-0 love lead on his next service game. Murray had a slight chance at 30-0 but put his forehand wide as Daniel looked to close down the line.

After his first double of the match, Daniel then is able to secure the hold on the next point.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2022: Murray 1-2 Daniel* - Daniel breaks

07:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Good from Murray, working the angle on the next point before hitting the forehand winner into the space down the line.

Murray then drags a forehand wide after the latest lengthy rally between the pair - both are striking their groundstrokes well from the baseline to start this match.

Oh, and what a shot from Daniel. Under pressure from Murray, he produces a backhand slice from deep in his corner, past Murray and onto the baseline.

It brings up another break point. Murray smashes down the serve out wide - and Daniel’s return almost hits the umpire!

Daniel outlasts Murray again to set up his third break point opportunity - and Daniel then changes up the pace of the rally to hit a backhand winner to finally win the game and claim a break of serve.

The game must have been 14 or 15 minutes long.

Australian Open 2022: Murray 1-1 Daniel*

06:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Impressive power from Daniel, who edges his way into the point before unloading on a forehand winner down the line.

Another lengthy rally breaks out and Murray tries to change it up with a drop shot. Daniel is able to reach it but his reply just clears the baseline.

Daniel is certainly having the better of the baseline rallies and Murray nets as his opponent maintains the pressure. A strong serve out wide takes Murray back to 30-30 before an ace down the middle sets up game point.

Daniel somehow keeps Murray’s next serve in play, before gaining control in the next rally and forcing the error from Murray to bring deuce.

A double fault from Murray hands Daniel the first break point of the match but he fires down two good serves down the middle of the T to get out of trouble.

Murray goes for the forehand winner to the corner that just drifts wide, but a cut forehand down the line gets him back to game point. Murray then looks to play short with another drop shot but Daniel is able to reach it - and we go on.

Australian Open 2022: *Murray 1-1 Daniel

06:52 , Jamie Braidwood

A big serve up the middle from Daniel, clipping the line for his first ace of the match, moves him to 30-0 early.

Murray can’t keep his next serve in play either and he sends a backhand into the net on the next point as Daniel holds to love.

Australian Open 2022: Murray 1-0 Daniel*

06:49 , Jamie Braidwood

A thunderous serve from Murray down the middle wins the opening point - which is greeted, annoyingly, by a chorus of ‘SIUUUs’.

He backs that up with another strong return that Daniel can’t keep in play, before producing a brilliant backhand pass to win a lengthy rally after Daniel had rushed to the net.

Daniel replies with a forehand smacked down the line as Murray looked to increase the tempo, but another good first serve out wide seals the opening hold for Murray.

Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel

06:43 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are out on court at the John Cain Arena. Taro Daniel is the world No 120 and progressed to the main draw here as a qualifier. The Japanese 28-year-old has faced Murray once before, with Murray winning 6-1 6-3 6-1 in a Davis Cup match in 2016.

Here we go, then. Murray won the toss and will serve first.

Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel

06:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray is heading to the John Cain Arena as we speak so we are probably five or so minutes from the 34-year-old taking to the court against Taro Daniel.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, Stefanos Tsitsipas is 3-0 up in the third set against Sebastian Baez after the Argentine levelled the scores by winning a second-set tiebreak.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is also going through a bit of an epic against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. It’s 1-1 on sets midway through the third after the first couple were split on tiebreaks.

No 5 seed Andrey Rublev is through after a dominant 6-4 6-2 6-0 win over Ricardas Berankis, while Taylor Fritz defeated American compatriot Francis Tiafoe in straight sets.

Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel

06:32 , Jamie Braidwood

There have already been a couple of big shocks in the women’s draw on day four of the Australian Open.

The No 3 seed Garbine Muguruza is out after a 6-3 6-3 defeat to Alize Cornet while No 6 seed Anett Kontaveit lose 6-2 6-4 to Clara Tauson.

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are safely through to the third round.

Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel

06:26 , Jamie Braidwood

There has already been some good news for British players this morning, with Dan Evans already through to the third round.

The No 24 seed benefitted from a walkover against Arthur Rinderknech and will now play the winner of the match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Heather Watson is out, though, after a straight sets defeat to Tamara Zidansek. The No 29 seed won a first-set tiebreak on her way to securing a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel

06:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray’s match is scheduled last up on the John Cain Arena - the same scene as his first round win over Basilashvili - and he is expected to take to the court at 6:30am GMT.

The previous match at John Cain has just come to an end, with No 12 seed Elena Rybakina having to retire from her match against Shuai Zhang.

Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel

06:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray’s victory over Basilashvili was fought over four hours, but the 34-year-old is hoping for smoother progress into the third round this morning.

Murray gave some interesting comments ahead of his second round match on how he and his team are looking to close out matches quicker, something he is yet to do since returning to the grand slams.

“Obviously, in some of the matches that I have played I wouldn’t expect, even if I was playing at my peak, necessarily to win in straight sets,” Murray said.

“A match like (Basilashvili) against someone who is in the 20s in the world, it’s always going to be difficult. But obviously it would be nice to have some quicker ones.

“That’s where I have had this discussion with my team and we were talking about trying to shorten matches and ways to play quicker points.

“It’s difficult to get the balance because if, right now, I’m playing 20 in the world level tennis then, if I’m playing anyone that’s in the top 50, those matches are going to be very, very competitive and difficult to win.

“If you start trying to play a different style of tennis and try to shorten points and everything, and you maybe make a few more mistakes or maybe don’t break serve as much, that also can prolong matches, as well.

“Playing my game style but playing it at a higher level, I think will give me the best chance of shortening matches.

“When I look back at a lot of my matches in 2015, 2016, I was quite efficient and clinical, when I had opportunities and when I was ahead of guys, I’d finish them off quickly.

“Right now, because I’m not quite playing at that level, the matches are maybe a little bit tighter. So, hopefully, if I can continue to improve my level, I’ll be able to shorten some of the matches.”

Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel

06:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Murray’s first-round win over Nikoloz Basilashvili was another win for the ages from the former world No 1, characterised by the same grit and resilience that has defined his career as well as his injury comeback.

Three years ago, it looked as if we might have seen the last of it ahead of his five set defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut, but on his first match back at the Australian Open Murray returned to thrill his fans over another five-set encounter.

The Scot is now targeting a deep run at the opening major of the year, something he hasn’t had since returning to the sport since hip resurfacing injury.

Raducanu and Murray defy age and expectation at Australian Open

Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel

06:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow all the action as Andy Murray faces Taro Daniel in the second round of the Australian Open.

After his gruelling and typically spirited five-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili, Murray has benefitted from what should in theory be a much kinder draw. His Japanese opponent is ranked 120th in the world and was easily dispatched by Murray in the pair’s only previous meeting back in 2016. Of course, Murray’s body is far more fragile now but, despite spending almost five hours on court on Tuesday, he insisted he was ready to make a deep run at this year’s tournament.

“It’s amazing to be back,” he said. “It’s been a tough three, four years. I have put a lot of work to be back here and I have played on this court many times and the atmosphere has been incredible.... I would love to have a deep run here if possible. It’s something I have not had at one of the slams since I came back from the injury and it is something that motivates me.”

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, the most raucous atmosphere in Melbourne will be reserved for the pulsating contest between crowd favourite Nick Kyrgios and the tournament favourite Daniil Medvedev, which gets underway at around 8am on Rod Laver Arena.