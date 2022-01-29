Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins women’s tennis final updates

Tom Kershaw
·2 min read
In this article:
Ashleigh Barty faces Danielle Collins in the women&#x002019;s final (Getty Images)
Follow all the action as Ashleigh Barty takes on Danielle Collins in the final of the women’s singles at the Australian Open.

Barty, the world No 1, is attempting to become the first Australian to win the grand slam on home soil since Chris O’Neil in 1978 and has been in tremendous form throughout the tournament. The 25-year-old has not dropped a single set and required just 62 minutes to race through her semi-final against Madison Keys to reach the final in Melbourne for the first time.

Collins, the No 27 seed, has defied expectations to reach the first grand slam final of her career. The American, who underwent surgery for endometriosis last year, is a significant underdog heading into the match but proved she is very much a threat to Barty’s coronation with an emphatic victory over Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals. It took Collins just 78 minutes to complete a 6-4 6-1 rout of the former French Open champion.

Follow live updates from the women’s final below:

Australian Open women’s final

  • Play to get underway at around 8.30am GMT

  • Barty aiming to become first Australian winner since 1978

  • Collins in first grand slam final

Australian Open 2022: Barty locks out media ahead of final

07:40 , Tom Kershaw

Barty has been typically calm throughout the fortnight but made the rare step of closing her final training session yesterday to the media.

The Australian is hoping to block out the public’s excitement and anticipation, with close friend Casey Dellacqua saying Barty may even “be a little bit oblivious” to the pressure.

TV commentator Sam Smith said Barty’s decision to move her practice session was a “good idea”.

“She’s the world No 1, the top seed, it’s in Australia, and it’s a grand slam final. That’s like the trifecta of pressure, isn’t it,” she said.

“Why not keep as much out as possible. I think what we’ve learnt from Ash since she’s come back... she’s much older, confident, mature, and she’s very clear about what she wants and she needs.”

Australian Open 2022: Barty faces Collins in women’s final

07:30 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Ashleigh Barty faces Danielle Collins in the women’s singles final.

Barty, the world No 1, is bidding to become the first Australian to win on home soil since 1978 but has rarely exhibited any signs of that pressure, cruising through to the final without dropping a set.

Collins, the 27th seed, is likely to be more susceptible to nerves, with the American competing in her first grand slam final. She will have to contend with a partisan crowd on Rod Laver Arena, but Collins was mightily impressive in the semi-final victory over Iga Swiatek and certainly has the skill to cause what would be a major upset in Melbourne.

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p