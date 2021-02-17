Australian Open 2021: Karolina Muchova stuns World No 1 Ashleigh Barty to book first Grand Slam semi-finals spot

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Melbourne: Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty was upset Wednesday by No 25-seeded Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Muchova earned her first semifinal berth in a Grand Slam, and her comeback win ended Barty's bid to become the first Australian woman to win the title in Melbourne since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Muchova played poorly at the start of her second major quarter-final, and Barty raced to a 5-0 lead while losing only six points. After nine games, Muchova had one winner and 18 unforced errors.

Early in the second set, Muchova took an injury timeout that lasted nearly 10 minutes. Medical personnel took her pulse and temperature before she left the court, and when the Czech returned, she played much better.

Muchova's opponent Thursday will be the winner of the last quarter-final, an all-American matchup between No 22-seeded Jennifer Brady and unseeded Jessica Pegula.

Comebacks have been a staple in the tournament for Muchova, who rallied in earlier matches to win sets after trailing 5-0 and 4-0.

Against Barty, she began moving into the court to hit her groundstrokes earlier. Barty, pushed behind the baseline, became indecisive and erratic.

During one stretch Muchova won eight of nine games. Barty finished with 37 unforced errors and lost serve four times in the final two sets.

Muchova's only other victory over a top-five was against No 3 Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon in 2019.

Also See: Australian Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty 'not done yet', moves into quarter-finals

Australian Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty run at Melbourne Park excites coach Craig Tyzzer

Australian Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty brings cheer for host country as crowd-less event falls quiet

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Australian Open Day 11: Karolina Muchova stuns top seed Ash Barty

    A controversial medical timeout was a turning point in the match.

  • Dwyane Wade sides with Draymond Green after he ripped NBA for 'bulls***' trade double standard

    "It does [matter], because a lot of players in our league have families."

  • Mbappé's hat trick gives PSG commanding win over Barcelona in Champions League

    BARCELONA, Spain — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to rout Barcelona 4-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday. Lionel Messi put Barcelona in front by converting a first-half penalty but Mbappé led PSG’s comeback in the absence of the injured Neymar. In the teams’ first meeting since Barcelona’s memorable 6-1 victory to reverse a 4-0 loss at the same stage nearly four years ago, PSG again built a big first-leg advantage. Mbappé scored five minutes after Messi's opener and added two second-half goals to become the first player to score an away hat trick at the Camp Nou Stadium in the Champions League since Andriy Shevchenko for Dynamo Kyiv in a 4-0 win in 1997. Moise Kean also scored in the second half for PSG, last season’s finalist which looked far more dangerous than the hosts throughout the match at the empty Camp Nou. The second leg will be on March 10 in Paris. Liverpool defeated Leipzig 2-0 in the other round-of-16 match on Tuesday. Barcelona was in control early on and opened the scoring with a 27th-minute penalty after Frenkie de Jong fell in the area when his heel was clipped by defender Layvin Kurzawa. Messi fired a left-footed shot into the top corner for his 10th goal in the last 10 matches. Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG immediately pressed forward and equalized five minutes later after a nice exchange of passes inside the area, with Mbappé controlling the ball and shooting it into the top of the net from close range after a clever one-touch pass by Marco Verratti. PSG continued to play better and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen had to make a few good saves before Mbappé put his team ahead from inside the area in the 65th. Kean added to the lead five minutes later with a header off a free kick, and Mbappé sealed the scoring by finishing off a quick counterattack by curling a first-time shot into the far corner in the 85th. The goals allowed Mbappé to pass Pauleta for third place on the club's all-time scoring list with 111 goals. PSG was also without Ángel Di Maria because of an injury. Neymar was a Barcelona player in the round-of-16 match in 2017, when he led the team’s comeback with a great performance and two goals after the first-leg loss in Paris. Barcelona, which lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in last year’s quarterfinals, had a poor start to its season but was enjoying a good run entering the match against PSG. The Catalan club also was depleted by injuries but saw the return of captain Gerard Piqué after he was sidelined for nearly three months because of a knee problem. Also out were Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto, who scored the sixth goal five minutes into stoppage time to seal Barcelona’s comeback in 2017. Barcelona and PSG also met in the knockout round of the Champions League in 2013 and 2015, with the Spanish powerhouse coming out on top each time. PSG last advanced past Barcelona in the 1995 quarterfinals. Only Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have faced each other more times in the Champions League since 2013. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard go public with romance

    Rudolph and Bouchard announced their love on a Valentine's Day getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

  • NBA postpones Pistons at Mavericks due to severe weather, power outages in Dallas

    Severe winter weather in Texas has resulted in the NBA's first weather postponement of the season.

  • Jayson Tatum says he's still feeling COVID-19 after-effects: 'It messes with your breathing'

    The Celtics star scored only six points in the team's last game.

  • Atlanta mayor: Fans not welcome to travel to NBA All-Star Game amid pandemic

    The All-Star Game is the NBA's biggest annual party. Atlanta's mayor is not interested in playing host.

  • Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager reportedly buying stakes in NWSL's Washington Spirit

    There will be a bipartisan ownership group in Washington.

  • Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell to have knee surgery, miss at least 4 weeks

    Russell has been in and out of Minnesota's lineup with knee pain.

  • Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China

    Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to press the IOC to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing because China is committing a genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs.

  • Bruce Arians: Tom Brady left Patriots for Buccaneers to 'try a different way' to win

    Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady came to Tampa to show he could win in "a different way" than he did in New England.

  • Make $100 in sports bets and get NBA League Pass, courtesy of Yahoo Sports*

    BetMGM and Yahoo Sports are providing new customers a special offer for the 2020-2021 NBA season.

  • Shohei Ohtani returns | FastCast

    Shohei Ohtani gets set to return to the field in 2021, plus the Cubs have no plans to trade Kris Bryant on this edition of FastCast

  • Luke Walton slams Jonas Valanciunas, 'dangerous play' that broke Chimezie Metu's wrist

    Chimezie Metu got tangled up with Jonas Valanciunas after a dunk on Sunday and thrown to the floor in their loss to the Grizzlies.

  • T-wolves: Russell to have knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

    MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and be sidelined for four to six weeks, the team announced Tuesday. Russell, who has missed the last three games due to soreness in his left leg, was diagnosed with a loose body in his knee. The procedure will take place Wednesday. Russell, who turns 25 next week, is averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 assists this season on 42.6% shooting. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft had quadriceps soreness in his right leg earlier that kept him out for four games. More than a calendar year after the Timberwolves acquired Russell in a trade with Golden State, pairing him with his pal Karl-Anthony Towns, the Russell-Towns duo has played in only five games together. Towns missed long stretches of time because of a wrist injury last season and this one. More recently, he was sidelined by COVID-19 for more than three weeks. ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Bet $1 on any NBA game this week and win $100 in free bets*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.

  • Why Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez is not to be missed

    This could be a modern day Morales versus Barrera, or Gatti versus Ward. It has the potential to be as action-packed and as violent as any of those bouts.

  • Adam Sandler recreates iconic 'Happy Gilmore' swing, feuds with Shooter McGavin on 25th anniversary

    Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin are still at it 25 years later.

  • Bettor seeking $5M payout wagers $10K that Wizards will win NBA championship

    This does not fall under the header of responsible gambling.

  • MLB tweets out playoff odds, and one team's chances sit at 0.0 percent

    One team can already make other plans for October, apparently.