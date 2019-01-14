Australian Open 2019: Live scores, first round results from tennis' first Grand Slam

The 2019 Australian Open, the tennis season's first Grand Slam, begins Monday, Jan. 14, at Rod Laver Arena inside Melbourne Park and will conclude with the men's and women's singles championship Sunday, Jan. 27.

In the women's draw, world No. 1 Simona Halep enters as the top seed in her first major since a first-round upset by Kaia Kanepi at the U.S. Open in August. But it's Serena Williams, playing her first Australian Open since winning the tournament in 2017, who is the odds-on favorite in the women's field. The seven-time Australian Open champion remains one Grand Slam victory shy of Margaret Court's singles record of 24 — a mark she hopes to break in 2019.

MORE: Who will be tennis' next 'Big Four'?

In the men's draw, Roger Federer begins his bid for a third consecutive Australian Open title. Top seed Novak Djokovic, a six-time winner at Melbourne Park, is the betting favorite, but 2018 runner-up Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem and Australian Nick Kyrgios are among others to watch. The tournament could serve as a farewell to former world No. 1 Andy Murray, 31, who tearfully announced plans to retire this year due to chronic hip pain.

You can see the full draw, betting odds and schedule for men's and women's singles here.

2019 Australian Open results, live scores

Below are live scores and results from the 2019 Australian Open.

Women's Australian Open first round:





Men's Australian Open first round:





Click here or refresh if you don't see scores and results above.