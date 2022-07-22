Australian News Reporter “Outs” Himself As Man Chastised By Caroline Kennedy At Press Conference
Caroline Kennedy arrived in Australia on Friday morning to begin her posting as the US ambassador to the country, but already she has given the locals a lesson in manners.
The press pack in attendance were keen to put questions to the new ambassador, with one female reporter drowned out by a male reporter who began speaking over her.
More from Deadline
Norah O'Donnell Books Caroline Kennedy & Jeff Bezos For CBS Anchor Debut To Mark Moon Landing Anniversary Month
Netflix Unveils Nicolas Winding Refn's Homecoming Denmark-Set Series 'Copenhagen Cowboy'
UK Adults Turning To TikTok For Their News; Regulator Report Reveals 'Other Users' Becoming Primary News Source For Many
Kennedy turned her gaze to the man and asked, “Did you just talk over the woman?”
She had a smile on her face, but the message was clear, as she turned back to the female reporter and continued, “Well, okay, she started.”
The man in question was a Channel Ten news stalwart, Hugh Riminton, who later “outed” himself on social media.
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, I think it only fair that I out myself as the reporter who the new US Ambassador-designate #CarolineKennedy ticked off for "talking over a woman" at her press conference.
— Hugh Riminton (@hughriminton) July 22, 2022
The press conference went otherwise smoothly with Kennedy answering a range of questions about subjects from the Pacific, to US President Joe Biden’s recent Covid-19 diagnosis.
Caroline Kennedy was sworn in as US ambassador to Australia on June 10. She previously served as US ambassador to Japan, under President Obama.
She told waiting reporters in Sydney:
“Everybody is so excited about working together in the Quad and in the Pacific. So there’s a big agenda and I can’t wait to get started.
“Personally, this means a great deal to me. My husband is here with me. We first came to Australia on our honeymoon 36 years ago, almost exactly because three days ago was our anniversary.
“I can’t believe that I’m lucky enough to get a chance to serve here and to live here and get to know even more people.”
Best of Deadline
2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & More
NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.