Australian MP in emotional plea over religion bill

A leading opposition Australian lawmaker has made an emotional plea not to rush through a controversial bill aimed at protecting religious people.

If approved, the legislation would allow Roman Catholic schools to fire teachers or expel gay students in the name of "religious ethos".

Mentioning his late gay nephew Wally, Labor MP Labor Stephen Jones said the bill had not been thought through.

"He was just 15 when he took his own life" last week, he said in parliament.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the Religious Discrimination Bill will ensure protection for religious people and organisations to express beliefs. Critics say it is deeply unbalanced.

In an emotional speech in parliament in Canberra on Tuesday, Mr Jones, the shadow assistant treasurer, said the bill in its current form "pleases no-one".

"I support freedom of religion. I understand many in our community who want to see the existing laws strengthened to protect their freedom of religious expression. I support that too," he said.

But he stressed that "the sometimes toxic debate that has been unleashed by the prime minister has put a spotlight on the fact that no rights are unlimited".

Only last week his family said farewell to his nephew Wally, Mr Jones added.

"He was a beautiful, creative, courageous young man. He was loved and accepted by his parents, brothers and friends. His mum and dad are in anguish. We all are. He was gay. He was uncertain about his gender and struggled with his mental health."

In his speech, Mr Jones also said he was worried his own gender non-conforming son maybe attacked for just telling people who he was.

"Let's not do something in the name of freedom of religion that does damage or harm to those of us who we love.

"We've been to too many funerals, let's get this done but let's do it properly," Mr Jones said.

Introducing the bill last November, Mr Morrison said it aimed to protect people's "statements of belief" as long as it was not "harassment, vilification or intimation of anyone".

Human rights and LGBT groups say the law would enable people to express bigoted views.

Equality Australia, a gay rights advocacy group, has given an example when the new legislation might be abused.

"When… a nurse says to a patient with HIV that their HIV is a punishment by God, for example…[that] could constitute a statement of belief, would be protected under the law under this bill," the group told Australia's national broadcaster ABC last year.

Such incidents have already occurred in Australia, but victims can sue for discrimination. The new law if passed, would override these rights.