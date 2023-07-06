Australian minister deletes Donald Trump Jr 'big baby' tweet after visa row

Donald Trump Jr, pictured with father Donald in 2021, 'postponed' his Australian speaking tour - Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Australia has insisted that it did not sabotage a speaking tour by Donald Trump’s eldest son, with a minister calling him “a big baby” and a “sore loser” after he decided to cancel his visit.

Donald Trump Jr was scheduled to embark on a speaking tour involving engagements in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

However, organisers called it off, blaming what they said were delays in the processing of his entry visa to Australia.

But that was firmly denied by the Australian authorities, who said he was granted a visa on Wednesday, giving him plenty of time to arrive from the US and prepare for his July 9-11 tour.

Clare O’Neil, Australia’s home affairs minister, called Mr Trump “a big baby, who isn’t very popular” and “a sore loser”, suggesting the real reason for the cancellation was poor ticket sales for the speaking tour.

In tweets that were subsequently deleted, the minister, from the governing Labor Party, wrote: “Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser. His dad lost an election fair and square – but he says it was stolen. Now he (Donald Trump Jr) is trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour.”

The minister, who also has responsibility for immigration, continued: “Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular.”

The event organisers said the minister’s comments were “idiotic” and accused Australian authorities of trying to “cancel” Donald Trump Jr for his political views.

In a statement posted on Facebook with the hashtag #cancelculture, event organiser Turning Point Australia said the speaking tour was being postponed rather than called off altogether.

“It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps.”

Minister’s remarks were ‘idiotic’

The organisers said they would not “dignify” the minister’s remarks with a response, but did add: “Suffice to say she is entitled to her opinion and freedom of speech no matter how idiotic.”

Opposition MPs accused Ms O’Neil of being “childish” and “juvenile”.

James Paterson, the shadow home affairs spokesman for the centre-Right Liberal Party, said: “It’s good to see these childish tweets have now been deleted.”

He reminded his opposite number that Donald Trump could be elected president again next year and Australia needed to remain civil towards him and his family, especially in regard to the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine deal between Australia, the US and Britain.

“I hope for the sake of the AUKUS agreement that cabinet ministers in national security portfolios are able to restrain themselves from juvenile tweets like these,” he said.