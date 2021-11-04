Australian man Terrance Darrell Kelly charged with kidnapping 4-year-old Cleo Smith

(AP)

Police have charged a man with the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith.

Cleo was found in a bedroom of a locked house in Carnarvon, Western Australia, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She was found alive, 18 days after her family reported her missing when she vanished from their tent at the Blowholes Campground on October 16.

Police have been questioning Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, for the past two days and have charged him with two offences, including abducting Cleo.

Mr Kelly was arrested on a street in town after police officers broke into the state housing commission home he was living in and found Cleo playing with toys inside.

Her disappearance sparked a massive police search.

Earlier on Thursday police released audio of the moment officers found Cleo.

“We got her,” one officer says as they burst into the bedroom to discover the child.

“Hey bubby,” another said to the little girl when they found her playing with toys.

Police asked the child three times what her name before she bravely told them: “M-my name is Cleo.”

The suspect was arrested in a nearby street around the same time, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine said: “I can only see her on the outside, but from that point of view, I’m amazed that she seems to be so well-adjusted and happy, and it was really... Heartwarming to see that she’s still bubbly and she’s laughing.

“I’m sure that it has had an impact, but just to see her behaving quite naturally like a 4-year-old girl should do and just enjoying being in the presence of her little sister and her family was good.”

Wednesday was the first full night the little girl spent at home with her mum Ellie Smith, stepdad Jake Gliddon and her baby half-sister Isla Gliddon since the ordeal unfolded.

