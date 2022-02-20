Australian makes history to become first woman to win a mixed-gender professional tour event

Former Women’s PGA Championship winner Hannah Green became the first woman to win a mixed-gender professional golf tournament on Sunday with a four-stroke victory at the TPS Murray River event in Australia.

Green battled through gusty conditions to record a five-under-par final round of 66 and break a four-way tie with Andrew Evans, Matthew Millar and Blake Collyer.

The Australian world number 30 is the first woman to win a 72-hole mixed tournament on a major world tour.

“It’s weird. I don’t normally have golf dreams - very, very rarely - but I actually had one last night of me after winning,” Green told reporters.

“It was just me holding the trophy and people spraying me with champagne. And then I woke hoping it wasn’t just a dream.

“I feel amazing. I just feel so grateful that I came, it wasn’t in my plans to play here. I was going to go back to Perth. But things happen for a reason and I am really glad I made it.”

The Players Series tournaments, which were introduced in 2021, are part of the PGA Tour of Australasia, and have men and women competing in the same field. The previous best finish by a woman was Australian Su Oh’s tie for third at TPS Victoria in 2021.

