Australian journalists forced to flee China warn political situation in country is worst since 1970s

Fresh out of two weeks of hotel quarantine, Bill Birtles and Michael Smith are still coming to terms with the extraordinary circumstances in which the Australian journalists fled China after an intense diplomatic standoff to secure their departure.

One thing they’re sure about, though, is that the situation on the ground in China has been tightening over the past few years.

“The China that I left just a few weeks ago was markedly more closed off, frankly, than the China that I came to five years ago, and certainly when I was living there previously in about 2010 and 2011,” Birtles, an ABC journalist, said at a Lowy Institute event this week focused on the growing tensions between Australia and its largest trading partner.

“We’re probably in the most extreme ideological period we’ve seen since the end of the Cultural Revolution in the mid 1970s. That’s how tight things have got now in China.”

Birtles said the Chinese Communist party was now more conspicuously at the “front and centre” of daily life. He noticed little things, such as the increasing tendency of people wearing Chinese Communist party badges while catching the train.

He also spoke of increasing conservatism and caution throughout the general population which “made it almost bloody impossible to interview anyone by the end of my stint”. He said even the most benign topics had become difficult to cover because of people’s reluctance to talk to reporters. He noted the Chinese government had “all the tools of a surveillance state to absolutely snuff out any opposition to the party quick smart”.

Smith, who had been based in Shanghai for the Australian Financial Review, agreed that there had been a tightening. He said in early 2018 it wasn’t taboo to be critical about China’s economic management – but more recently China-based experts were reluctant to speak out.

“Over the last year or so we’ve seen everything tightening. It’s going to be harder for companies getting into China now. There’s more regulation, more red tape, so everything is closing up a bit.”

The pair gave their observations during an event titled “Coming undone – Australia and China’s fractured ties”.

There was fresh evidence of the strained relationship this week with China announcing via state media that it would ban Australian academic Clive Hamilton and Australian Strategic Policy Institute researcher Alex Joske from visiting the country.

The move followed the Australian government’s cancellation of visas for two Chinese academics, Chen Hong and Li Jianjun, over security concerns.

Hamilton, author of the 2018 book Silent Invasion: China’s Influence in Australia, described the Chinese government’s move as “more of a symbolic act”. He and Joske had both come to the judgment in recent years that it would be too dangerous for them to travel to China.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, was asked about the latest developments in the strained relationship at a regular press briefing this week.

He said China was “firmly opposed to behaviours that use academic study as a cover to spread disinformation, deliberately attack China and endanger China’s national security”.

Wang said China wanted a sound and stable partnership with Australia and it wasn’t to blame for the current tensions.

“The crux of the current difficulties in China-Australia relations is the Australian side’s repeated erroneous words and deeds on issues concerning China’s core interests including sovereignty and territorial integrity and its wanton restrictions on normal exchange and cooperation between the two sides, which gravely harmed mutual trust,” Wang said.

“We urge certain people in Australia to reject Cold War mentality and ideological bias, see China in an objective and rational light, stop smearing and vilifying China, and work to enhance mutual understanding and trust, not the contrary.”

For their part, Birtles and Smith both say it is a shame they were used as “pawns” in the broader diplomatic tensions.

The journalists fled China earlier this month after being sheltered in Australian diplomatic compounds for several days while the Australian officials negotiated to allow their exit from the country.

