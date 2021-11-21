Australian host ‘pulled off air after admitting to Adele he hadn’t listened to album 30’

Adele on Saturday Night Live (NBC)

An Australian television host was reportedly taken off air after admitting during an interview with Adele that he hadn’t listened to her album, 30.

Channel Seven reporter Matt Doran is said to have flown to London with members of crew to chat with British singer, 33.

According to the Australian Daily Telegraph, Doran then offended the singer by admitting he hasn’t listened to her fourth studio album.

It has been reported that the host sat down for a “20 to 30 minute” interview with Adele - raising suspicions when he didn’t “ask a single question about the new album.”

The singer then asked him what he thought, it has been suggested, to which he came clean and said he’d not listened.

Speaking to the publication, some sources have suggested Adele then walked out - but others insist the interview was over by the time the exchange happened.

Seven is reported to have spent $1 million Australian dollars on a package of material including the sit-down chat and portions of Adele’s interview with Oprah Winfrey and her One Night Only concert filmed in Los Angeles.

It is thought Channel Seven pulled Doran off air following the incident.

Channel Seven and Adele have been approached for comment by the Standard.

It comes as Adele persuaded Spotify to remove the shuffle button as the default option on album pages, so it automatically plays in the artist’s own order.

Adele reposted the announcement to Twitter, writing: “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!

“We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason.

“Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

The streaming giant replied: “Anything for you.”

The artist made her big comeback with Easy On Me, her first new track in six years, which is currently number one in the UK singles charts, according to the Official Charts Company.

It comes ahead of her concert, filmed at the London Palladium, titled An Audience With Adele, airing on ITV on Sunday.

