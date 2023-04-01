Australian Grand Prix qualifying, F1 live: Latest updates and lap times from Melbourne

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-23 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 01, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia - Clive Mason/Getty Images

05:43 AM

Raw pace ranking after two rounds

This, in effect, measures the performance of each team in qualifying.

No surprise who is top but it is tight in the midfield. Ferrari still look to have decent one-lap pace relative to their rivals, as was the case last year. The problem last year, and this year, seems to be trying to keep that up in the race.

05:40 AM

Well, I was a little bit pessimistic about rain for qualifying

But it sounds like there are at least a few spots about...

Just started raining again at Albert Park... #F1 #AusGP — Phillip Horton (@PHortonF1) April 1, 2023

05:36 AM

Current constructor standings

Red Bull's advantage is bad enough already were it not the case that the three teams behind them will be likely taking points off each other all season...

Just AlphaTauri and McLaren left to score points.

05:32 AM

Current driver standings - top 10

Not sure anyone thought Alonso would be in third with 30 points and two podiums after two rounds but there we go and here we are. The last time Alonso started the season with two podiums was... in 2007.

05:28 AM

There has been some talk about whether Red Bull can win all 23 rounds this season...

That has never been done before and is clearly a huge ask. It's not impossible, but it's rare that a team goes through a season without any significant trouble for both cars, but such has been Red Bull's advantage in the first two rounds of the season that if feels like a possibility.

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 01, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia

It's never good for F1 to start a season like this, though, so hopefully the disrupted running throughout this weekend leads to something a bit more... competitive than we had. That said, it's not all about Saturday – Sunday is the day when points are won...

05:19 AM

Sainz also had an off in FP3

There were also a few other bumps and mistakes.

Carlos Sainz goes straight onto the gravel! 😳 pic.twitter.com/LTrEIEIi4L — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 1, 2023

Fair to say that it has been a fairly scrappy couple of days of running so far.

05:16 AM

Far from the best practice session for Sergio Perez

ICYMI: Sergio Perez' NIGHTMARE practice session...😳 pic.twitter.com/CYNZ58Wvik — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 1, 2023

05:05 AM

Third and final practice times

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 17.565secs Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:17.727 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:17.938 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:17.955 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:18.094 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:18.123 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:18.127 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:18.138 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:18.198 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:18.330 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:18.410 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:18.553 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:18.691 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:18.713 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:18.809 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:18.901 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:18.947 Kevin Magnussen (Den) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:19.056 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:19.092 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:19.146

05:02 AM

What happened in final practice earlier today?

Formula One champion Max Verstappen topped the timesheet for Red Bull in the third and final practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but his team mate Sergio Perez struggled through a mishap-strewn session.

Dutchman Verstappen lapped Albert Park in one minute and 17.565 seconds, 0.162 seconds clear of Fernando Alonso, as Astor Martin continued to show encouraging pace.

Perez posted the sixth fastest lap but skidded off track several times after being confined to the garage for the first 20 minutes as a raft of engineers worked on the back of his car.

When he joined the session late, he very nearly ploughed into the back of Haas's Nico Hulkenberg who was trundling along on a high fuel load.

"Man, why did you put me on this gap?" Perez snapped on the team radio.

Reuters

03:19 PM

Good morning F1 fans

Welcome to our live coverage for qualifying for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park in Melbourne. Formula One has been visiting this track for 27 years now though, to me, it doesn't seem all that long ago that Damon Hill took the victory for Williams here in his championship-winning season in 1996.

It is fair to say that the races held here in that time have been mixed. It is not exactly a classic track – though it has been improved in recent years – as overtaking is difficult if not actually unusual. Quite often early-season reliability woes have been the cause of a lot of the drama in Melbourne.

That said, there have been a few decent rounds, with Safety Cars and the odd bit of wet weather throwing some spiciness and unpredictability into the equation. There was a bit of rain around for yesterday's second practice session, but sadly the chances of any significant downpours is a little less on Saturday and Sunday. That said, there was a shower during final practice earlier today, so you never know.

Anyway, heading into this weekend the story is the same as it was two weeks ago before Saudi Arabia. The big question to which we probably all know the answer is "can anyone stop Red Bull"? The answer is probably not. Not without some kind of intervention from above.

Max Verstappen comes into this race with a one-point lead over team-mate Sergio Perez, with the pair level on one win each this year. Verstappen had a more difficult weekend in Jeddah a fortnight ago, having to fight through the field. His second place was a little surprising given he got to within five or so seconds of leader Perez with 20-odd laps still to go. Yet it did not work out for him for one reason or another and he made no bones about being disappointed with finishing second. That is the kind of driver he is.

When it comes to challenging Verstappen, it seems Perez is our only hope. The problem is that he had a fairly poor final practice session in a couple of days of disrupted running for most teams. Overall, Ferrari and Mercedes are further than they were at any point last season and with Aston Martin in the equation at the front now – they are second in the standings – the chances of competition for either championship seems slim.

Still, we are only two races into the season and it probably is not healthy to get too pessimistic just yet. Though I would advise you to cross all your fingers and toes...