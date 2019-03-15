Australian Grand Prix practice: Lewis Hamilton leads Ferraris

Scott Mitchell
Autosport
Hamilton edges out Ferraris in first practice
Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in the opening practice session for Formula 1's season-opening Australian Grand Prix, but both Ferrari drivers were within a tenth of Mercedes' world champion.

Hamilton had warned that Mercedes faced a clear deficit to Ferrari in pre-season testing, but kicked off Friday afternoon's first running in Melbourne as if it was business as usual.

The five-time title winner set a 1m23.599s around the Albert Park circuit to head Sebastian Vettel by 0.038 seconds, with Charles Leclerc only 0.074s behind in his first grand prix session for Ferrari.

Max Verstappen gave Red Bull and Honda an encouraging start to life together by clocking the fourth-best time, 0.193s off the pace.

Mercedes spent almost all of practice one on top, as Valtteri Bottas became the first frontrunner to set a meaningful time and headed the leaderboard until Hamilton went quickest once the two switched from medium to soft tyres.

Bottas's soft-tyre run left him 0.267s slower than Hamilton and restricted him to fifth-fastest, but it could have been worse after a near-miss down an escape road.

As he approached the penultimate corner, the Finn touched the grass on the outside and went straight on, locking up briefly and then booting the throttle to perform a neat pirouette - barely avoiding the barrier on the outside as his car swung round.

New Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly failed to make the sort of impact as team-mate Verstappen, and lapped 1.3s off the pace in eighth.

That allowed Kimi Raikkonen to hold best-of-the-rest behind the big three, giving Alfa Romeo an early boost on its first grand prix weekend as a full entrant.

Raikkonen was 1.2s off the pace, indicating the midfield group is no closer to Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull than before.

Gasly's lack of pace in first practice meant he also ended up behind his old team, Toro Rosso, and the driver he replaced at the Red Bull junior outfit in 2017 - Daniil Kvyat.

The Russian, making his F1 comeback after a year as Ferrari development driver, set the seventh-best time and was only two hundredths of a second slower than Raikkonen.

His new team-mate Alex Albon fared less well on his grand prix weekend debut, setting a respectable 13th-fastest time but causing a red flag when he nosed his car into the barriers on the exit of Turn 1 in the final half an hour.

Haas was considered to be the midfield favourite after testing but Kevin Magnussen was only ninth-quickest, albeit only a tenth behind Raikkonen.

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10 after losing time early on to an "electronic error".

McLaren and Racing Point had a muted start to the season with its best drivers 14th (Carlos Sainz Jr for McLaren) and 15th (Lance Stroll for Racing Point) respectively.

Those teams were at least latched onto the back of the midfield group, whereas Williams was detached at the back of the field.

Robert Kubica set the team's quickest time but was 4.3s off the pace and a full two seconds slower than the next driver, McLaren's Lando Norris.

Formula 2 champion George Russell ended the session slowest, 0.8s behind team-mate Kubica.

It continues a troubling early 2019 for Williams, which was late to pre-season testing, has lost its chief technical officer Paddy Lowe and made changes to its car design to ensure its legality ahead of the weekend.

Practice one times

Pos

Driver

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1m23.599s

-

26

2

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

1m23.637s

0.038s

18

3

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

1m23.673s

0.074s

18

4

Max Verstappen

Red Bull/Honda

1m23.792s

0.193s

22

5

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

1m23.866s

0.267s

30

6

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m24.816s

1.217s

18

7

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m24.832s

1.233s

30

8

Pierre Gasly

Red Bull/Honda

1m24.932s

1.333s

23

9

Kevin Magnussen

Haas/Ferrari

1m24.934s

1.335s

24

10

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

1m25.015s

1.416s

11

11

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m25.166s

1.567s

23

12

Romain Grosjean

Haas/Ferrari

1m25.224s

1.625s

18

13

Alexander Albon

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m25.230s

1.631s

21

14

Carlos Sainz

McLaren/Renault

1m25.285s

1.686s

19

15

Lance Stroll

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m25.288s

1.689s

26

16

Sergio Perez

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m25.498s

1.899s

21

17

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

1m25.634s

2.035s

16

18

Lando Norris

McLaren/Renault

1m25.966s

2.367s

31

19

Robert Kubica

Williams/Mercedes

1m27.914s

4.315s

25

20

George Russell

Williams/Mercedes

1m28.740s

5.141s

25


