Australian Grand Prix practice: Lewis Hamilton leads Ferraris
Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in the opening practice session for Formula 1's season-opening Australian Grand Prix, but both Ferrari drivers were within a tenth of Mercedes' world champion.
Hamilton had warned that Mercedes faced a clear deficit to Ferrari in pre-season testing, but kicked off Friday afternoon's first running in Melbourne as if it was business as usual.
The five-time title winner set a 1m23.599s around the Albert Park circuit to head Sebastian Vettel by 0.038 seconds, with Charles Leclerc only 0.074s behind in his first grand prix session for Ferrari.
Max Verstappen gave Red Bull and Honda an encouraging start to life together by clocking the fourth-best time, 0.193s off the pace.
Mercedes spent almost all of practice one on top, as Valtteri Bottas became the first frontrunner to set a meaningful time and headed the leaderboard until Hamilton went quickest once the two switched from medium to soft tyres.
Bottas's soft-tyre run left him 0.267s slower than Hamilton and restricted him to fifth-fastest, but it could have been worse after a near-miss down an escape road.
As he approached the penultimate corner, the Finn touched the grass on the outside and went straight on, locking up briefly and then booting the throttle to perform a neat pirouette - barely avoiding the barrier on the outside as his car swung round.
New Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly failed to make the sort of impact as team-mate Verstappen, and lapped 1.3s off the pace in eighth.
That allowed Kimi Raikkonen to hold best-of-the-rest behind the big three, giving Alfa Romeo an early boost on its first grand prix weekend as a full entrant.
Raikkonen was 1.2s off the pace, indicating the midfield group is no closer to Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull than before.
Gasly's lack of pace in first practice meant he also ended up behind his old team, Toro Rosso, and the driver he replaced at the Red Bull junior outfit in 2017 - Daniil Kvyat.
The Russian, making his F1 comeback after a year as Ferrari development driver, set the seventh-best time and was only two hundredths of a second slower than Raikkonen.
His new team-mate Alex Albon fared less well on his grand prix weekend debut, setting a respectable 13th-fastest time but causing a red flag when he nosed his car into the barriers on the exit of Turn 1 in the final half an hour.
Haas was considered to be the midfield favourite after testing but Kevin Magnussen was only ninth-quickest, albeit only a tenth behind Raikkonen.
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10 after losing time early on to an "electronic error".
McLaren and Racing Point had a muted start to the season with its best drivers 14th (Carlos Sainz Jr for McLaren) and 15th (Lance Stroll for Racing Point) respectively.
Those teams were at least latched onto the back of the midfield group, whereas Williams was detached at the back of the field.
Robert Kubica set the team's quickest time but was 4.3s off the pace and a full two seconds slower than the next driver, McLaren's Lando Norris.
Formula 2 champion George Russell ended the session slowest, 0.8s behind team-mate Kubica.
It continues a troubling early 2019 for Williams, which was late to pre-season testing, has lost its chief technical officer Paddy Lowe and made changes to its car design to ensure its legality ahead of the weekend.
Practice one times
Pos
Driver
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
1m23.599s
-
26
2
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
1m23.637s
0.038s
18
3
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
1m23.673s
0.074s
18
4
Max Verstappen
Red Bull/Honda
1m23.792s
0.193s
22
5
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
1m23.866s
0.267s
30
6
Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m24.816s
1.217s
18
7
Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m24.832s
1.233s
30
8
Pierre Gasly
Red Bull/Honda
1m24.932s
1.333s
23
9
Kevin Magnussen
Haas/Ferrari
1m24.934s
1.335s
24
10
Nico Hulkenberg
Renault
1m25.015s
1.416s
11
11
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m25.166s
1.567s
23
12
Romain Grosjean
Haas/Ferrari
1m25.224s
1.625s
18
13
Alexander Albon
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m25.230s
1.631s
21
14
Carlos Sainz
McLaren/Renault
1m25.285s
1.686s
19
15
Lance Stroll
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m25.288s
1.689s
26
16
Sergio Perez
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m25.498s
1.899s
21
17
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
1m25.634s
2.035s
16
18
Lando Norris
McLaren/Renault
1m25.966s
2.367s
31
19
Robert Kubica
Williams/Mercedes
1m27.914s
4.315s
25
20
George Russell
Williams/Mercedes
1m28.740s
5.141s
25
