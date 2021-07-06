Australian Grand Prix: Formula 1 race called off for second year in a row because of coronavirus pandemic

(Getty Images)

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was due to take place on November 21 but has been abandoned because of tight border controls in Australia.

The announcement comes after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last Friday announced a new national pandemic plan which includes cutting international flight numbers by half from July 14.

The Australian round of the MotoGP world championship, scheduled for October 24, has also been cancelled.

On Tuesday, Australian Grand Prix Corporation [AGPC] tweeted: "We regret to announce that the 2021 Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to restrictions and logistical challenges relating to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

In a statement, AGPC chairman Paul Little said: "We're deeply disappointed that for a second consecutive year, both MotoGP and Formula One fans won't be able to see the world's best riders and drivers compete at the wonderful Phillip Island and Albert Park Grand Prix Circuits.

"We appreciate the challenge Australia faces with current international travel restrictions and the importance of vaccinations."

The AGPC say they will continue to work with Formula One and the Victorian Government regarding the "calendar timings" for the 2022 event.

Formula One chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said: "While it is disappointing we won't be racing in Australia this season, we are confident we can deliver a 23-race season in 2021 and we have a number of options to take forward to replace the place left vacant by the Australian Grand Prix.

"We will be working through the details of those options in the coming weeks and will provide further updates once those discussions are concluded."

