Australian Grand Prix, F1 live: Latest updates as Max Verstappen starts first ahead of George Russell

06:06 AM

THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX IS GO!

It's a fine start for Russell who keeps the inside line... Verstappen gets away well too, going wide and trying to chop across the front of Russell but the Briton keeps the lead!

In the run down to turn three Verstappen gets a little swamped on both sides and Hamilton puts one down the inside... they very nearly touch but it's close and Hamilton gets second!

Leclerc goes off backwards into the gravel, that is surely his race over...

Yes, it is. And that is now a safety car as his Ferrari is beached.

06:04 AM

Here we go...

Verstappen pointing fairly aggressively at the racing line and towards Russell...

06:03 AM

Formation lap under way...

06:01 AM

Starting tyre types

Everyone on mediums apart from Gasly, Ocon and Bottas who are on the softs and De Vries, Sargeant and Perez who are on the hards. Alonso on used mediums at the front, as is Stroll.

05:54 AM

Right, under 10 minutes until we get going

Predictions? I feel we are going to be saying it a lot but it would be no bad thing if say, Verstappen were to DNF in this race... even were he to lose the lead at the first corner that car surely has the pace to dominate.

Would be good to see Mercedes get on the podium, though, so my top three is going to be: VER, HAM, ALO

05:48 AM

Alexander Albon speaks to Sky Sports

"It's a different ball game today. Our race is more in our rear-view mirrors today. The car feels different on track, so we just have to adapt. I feel that yesterday we did a better job than most people. Now I think everyone is going to come to us."

Albon starts eighth but, as he pointed out, the conditions are as warm as they have been all weekend and in great contrast to yesterday's cool weather.

05:45 AM

It has been a difficult season for McLaren so far

They have been nowhere in qualifying, generally, but have had a couple of problem-filled races too. I think there is some pace in that car but they have not really been able to show it yet. Lando Norris starts 12th today with Melbourne home boy Oscar Piastri down in 16th. They have yet to score any points this year, could today be the day?

05:42 AM

Strategy options today

A one-stop strategy is likely to be the most effective for the #AusGP 🇦🇺



But which combination of compounds to use? 🤔 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/dTiNfyTbzE — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) April 1, 2023

A boring one-stopper? A reasonable chance of a safety car here so maybe not... but this race does not tend to be the most exciting of the season.

05:35 AM

Team-by-team qualifying head-to-heads so far this season

A few notable stats: Russell has out-qualified Hamilton three times in a row now as has Hulkenberg against Magnussen at Haas.

05:33 AM

James Vowles: Do I regret joining Williams? No – I was too comfortable at Mercedes’

Too comfortable? “I like to challenge myself,” he adds. “And I found I just wasn't any more. And for me, I wasn't in a situation in my life where I wanted to accept several more years without properly challenging myself. That is when the opportunity came up at Williams. And well, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.”

James Vowles of Great Britain and Williams Racing during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 2, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia - Qian Jun/Getty Images

Tom Cary spoke to new Williams team principal James Vowles about life at his new team. Read the full interview here.

05:29 AM

The starting grid

How they line up for today's race:

1. VER 2. RUS

3. HAM 4. ALO

5. SAI 6. STR

7. LEC 8. ALB

9. GAS 10. HUL

11. OCO 12. TSU

13. NOR 14. MAG

15. DEV 16. PIA

17. ZHO 18. SAR

PIT LANE: BOT, PER

05:26 AM

Oof - nearly a collision between Bottas and Perez on their recon laps

Well, nearly might be pushing it a tad but they got within a few feet of one another as they came into the final few corners...

05:25 AM

How the teams' raw pace looks after three rounds

This gives a good idea of how a team has performed in qualifying so far this year.

You can see that there are a few steps to the grid so far: Red Bull alone out front, then Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin, then Alpine and Haas, then McLaren and Williams before finally AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo.

05:20 AM

How Perez's session ended early yesterday

Red Flag! 🚩



Sergio Perez's day goes from bad to worse! 😲 pic.twitter.com/O0dNO0DRfu — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 1, 2023

Not sure he will be able to make the progress that Verstappen made from 15th in Jeddah two weeks ago, but a top-six is not out of the equation.

05:14 AM

Lewis Hamilton speaks before the race

"I really don't know [where the pace has come from], but I am very grateful for everyone back at the factory just continuing to work. Bit by bit we are just starting to extract more and more from the car. We still have a long way to go.

"You will see the Red Bull is too hard for us to hold on today but we are still going to give it a really good [shot]. Flat out, flat out... taking all the risks today."

05:08 AM

Current constructor standings

05:02 AM

Current championship standings - Top 10

Difficult to see how Verstappen does not extend his lead today, barring a reliability issue or a crash. He does not actually have the best record at Albert Park – his best result is third in 2019.

04:54 AM

Here's what Toto Wolff had to say about Mercedes' prospects

"Good starting second and third, it's been a while since we've had nobody in front of our line in P2. We need a little bit of happiness and at least for the Saturday we got some of that."

Toto Wolff of Germany and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 31, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia - Qian Jun/Getty Images

It's more a "we'll take it" rather than anything much more optimistic. I think, and everyone else, knows that the lap times for yesterday were more Red Bull not optimising their session rather than a new reality...

04:48 AM

Bottas, as well as Perez, will start from the pit lane

CONFIRMED: @ValtteriBottas will start the @ausgrandprix from the pit lane following changes made to suspension components on his C43. 🔧#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/yR8DU1XSir — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) April 2, 2023

04:46 AM

Times after qualifying

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Netherlands, 1 minute, 16.732 seconds. George Russell, Mercedes, Great Britain, 1:16.968 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Great Britain, 1:17.104 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Spain, 1:17.139 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Spain, 1:17.270 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, Canada, 1:17.308 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Monaco, 1:17.369 Alexander Albon, Williams, Thailand, 1:17.609 Pierre Gasly, Alpine, France, 1:17.675. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas, Germany, 1:17.735 Esteban Ocon, Alpine, France, 1:17.768 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, Japan, 1:18.099 Lando Norris, McLaren, Great Britain, 1:18.119 Kevin Magnussen, Haas, Denmark, 1:18.129 Nyck De Vries, AlphaTauri, Netherlands, 1:18.335 Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Australia, 1:18.517 Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo, China, 1:18.540 Logan Sargeant, Williams, USA, 1:18.557 Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, Finland, 1:18.714 Sergio Perez, Red Bull, Mexico (no time set)

04:39 AM

A very good and very early morning to you, F1 fans

Welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park in Melbourne, which kicks off in a little over an hour at 6am BST.

Yesterday's qualifying session was certainly an interesting one. Even though the final result was the one we expected – Max Verstappen on pole for Red Bull – it also threw up a few surprises throughout the field.

Perhaps the biggest of them all was the failure of Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate to even set a lap time. Sergio Perez, fresh off an encouraging pole-to-flag victory in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago, crashed at turn three, beaching his car in the gravel. He will start from the pit lane for today's race after changing some parts on his car and incurring a penalty.

There were a few other surprises at the front, too. Mercedes put in their best qualifying performance of the season by some margin, with George Russell a little more than a couple of tenths away from Verstappen and team-mate Lewis Hamilton behind in third. Aston Martin and Ferrari, their immediate rivals, were a little further adrift.

Does this give them hope that they may be able to fight closer to the front this season? Well it, sensibly, did not really seem that way though both drivers were buoyant as soon as they stepped out of their cars. The conditions being colder than usual and tyre warm-up difficult and tyre wear low meant the set of circumstances are atypical. Red Bull, on a more usual day, would have been a bit further away.

There was also a decent showing from Williams in the form of Alexander Albon. He took a point here last year for the team but had his best qualifying for Williams, regularly challenging the top-end of the time sheets early on and finishing eighth overall.

What can we expect from today's race? Well, the Red Bull has realistically been somewhere close to a second a lap faster than its rivals in race trim so far this year. But if the conditions are like they were yesterday, and say, Russell or Hamilton get their nose in front at the start, then it could make life a little more tricky for Verstappen.

It is hard to see his job being all that difficult for very long at all, though...