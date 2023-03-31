Australian Grand Prix 2023: Practice and qualifying race start times and how to watch on TV
Two rounds in and Red Bull have destroyed all comers, finishing first and second in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Max Verstappen won the opening round before having to fight back in Saudi Arabia after starting 15th. Sergio Perez moved to within a point of his Dutch team-mate after taking pole and winning in Jeddah.
Fernando Alonso has taken two podiums so far in a resurgent Aston Martin and is third in the standings with 30 points.
The third race of the year, the Australian Grand Prix, is the final race for several weeks and takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne.
When is it?
The 2023 Australian Grand Prix runs from Friday March 31 until Sunday April 2.
What time do the sessions start?
Friday, March 31
First practice – 2.30am BST
Second practice – 6am
Saturday, April 1
Third practice – 2.30am
Qualifying – 6am
Sunday, April 2
Australian Grand Prix – 6am
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.
Sky's qualifying program starts at 5.15 BST on Saturday, with their race coverage at 4.30am on Sunday.
Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year. Their qualifying re-run starts at 11.15am on Saturday with their race highlights package at 12.30pm on Sunday.
What were the times and standings after second practice?
Fernando Alonso clocked the fastest time in Friday's rain-hit second practice session for the Australian Grand Prix.
Championship leader Max Verstappen set the pace from Lewis Hamilton in the earlier dry running at Melbourne's Albert Park.
But it was Alonso who ended the day on top after he went fastest in his Aston Martin before heavy rain arrived 10 minutes into the one-hour session.
The double world champion, 41, who completed only 13 laps, finished four tenths clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Verstappen was third, six tenths back, with George Russell fourth for Mercedes. Hamilton finished 13th, 1.4sec adrift, after he failed to post a clean lap with the slick rubber.
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1min 18.887secs
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:19.332
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:19.502
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:19.672
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:19.695
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:19.725
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:20.083
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:20.176
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:20.194
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:20.206
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.220
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:20.312
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:20.323
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:20.380
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:20.470
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:20.579
Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.600
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:21.182
Kevin Magnussen (Den) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:21.266
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams No Time Set
What do we know about the Albert Park circuit?
Circuit length: 5.278km
First grand prix: 1996
Laps: 58
Race distance: 306.124km
Race lap record: 1:20.260sec
Number of corners: 14
Overtaking chances: It is not a track renowned for its great racing, though extra DRS zones and though remodelling of some of the corners have helped things a little they have not dramatically changed anything for the better.
What are the current standings?
Drivers: top 10
Constructors:
What are the latest odds?
Max Verstappen 3/10
Sergio Perez 9/2
Fernando Alonso 13/2
Charles Leclerc 28/1
Lewis Hamilton 28/1
George Russell 50/1
Carlos Sainz 60/1