Australian Grand Prix 2023: Practice and qualifying race start times and how to watch on TV

Mercedes' British driver George Russell drives during the first practice session of the 2023 Formula One Australian Grand Prix - Martin keep/Getty Images

Two rounds in and Red Bull have destroyed all comers, finishing first and second in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Max Verstappen won the opening round before having to fight back in Saudi Arabia after starting 15th. Sergio Perez moved to within a point of his Dutch team-mate after taking pole and winning in Jeddah.

Fernando Alonso has taken two podiums so far in a resurgent Aston Martin and is third in the standings with 30 points.

The third race of the year, the Australian Grand Prix, is the final race for several weeks and takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne.

When is it?

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix runs from Friday March 31 until Sunday April 2.

What time do the sessions start?

Friday, March 31

First practice – 2.30am BST

Second practice – 6am

Saturday, April 1

Third practice – 2.30am

Qualifying – 6am

Sunday, April 2

Australian Grand Prix – 6am

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying program starts at 5.15 BST on Saturday, with their race coverage at 4.30am on Sunday.

Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year. Their qualifying re-run starts at 11.15am on Saturday with their race highlights package at 12.30pm on Sunday.

What were the times and standings after second practice?

Fernando Alonso clocked the fastest time in Friday's rain-hit second practice session for the Australian Grand Prix.

Championship leader Max Verstappen set the pace from Lewis Hamilton in the earlier dry running at Melbourne's Albert Park.

But it was Alonso who ended the day on top after he went fastest in his Aston Martin before heavy rain arrived 10 minutes into the one-hour session.

The double world champion, 41, who completed only 13 laps, finished four tenths clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen was third, six tenths back, with George Russell fourth for Mercedes. Hamilton finished 13th, 1.4sec adrift, after he failed to post a clean lap with the slick rubber.

Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1min 18.887secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:19.332 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:19.502 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:19.672 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:19.695 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:19.725 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:20.083 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:20.176 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:20.194 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:20.206 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.220 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:20.312 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:20.323 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:20.380 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:20.470 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:20.579 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.600 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:21.182 Kevin Magnussen (Den) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:21.266 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams No Time Set

What do we know about the Albert Park circuit?

Circuit length: 5.278km

First grand prix: 1996

Laps: 58

Race distance: 306.124km

Race lap record: 1:20.260sec

Number of corners: 14

Overtaking chances: It is not a track renowned for its great racing, though extra DRS zones and though remodelling of some of the corners have helped things a little they have not dramatically changed anything for the better.

What are the current standings?

Drivers: top 10

Constructors:

