Australian government warned in November rapid antigen testing needed to protect aged care residents

Sarah Martin
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

There are Covid outbreaks in almost 500 aged care homes nationally, with 1,400 residents infected, and almost 2,000 staff who have tested positive


Aged care providers warned the federal government in November last year that widespread rapid antigen testing was needed to protect vulnerable people in care, as the sector says tests are in short supply and face crucial delivery delays.

The sector is also concerned that amid the worsening Omicron outbreak, tests for preventive measures are “virtually impossible” to find, with the kits being prioritised for outbreaks that often arrive too late.

Government data shows there are Covid outbreaks in at least 495 aged care homes nationally, with 1,400 residents currently infected, and almost 2,000 staff who have tested positive.

Many aged care residents are being subjected to confinement orders to minimise movement and infection rates in homes, but there are concerns this has resulted in people being confined to their rooms for weeks on end.

Paul Sadler, chief executive of the peak body Aged & Community Services Australia, which represents the not-for-profit and charitable providers, said the organisation had written to the federal government in November, calling for rapid tests to be used as “an additional weapon in our arsenal against this particular disease”.

“We felt that it was important that it was rolled out more widely across the aged care sector … both as a preventive mechanism, but also obviously when cases were actually identified in an aged care home as well,” Sadler said.

“Clearly from our point of view, we could see there was a need for rapid antigen tests. We could see that they added some additional efficacy in our efforts to keep Covid out.”

He said that he believed the number of cases in aged care homes was being under-reported, and that providers were “running real risks” without the assistance of a testing regime.

“Rapid antigen tests, practically speaking, are not available, or if they’re turning up, they’re turning up five or six days after an order is placed,” he said.

“The commonwealth itself is asking people to advise five days in advance – if you don’t know you’ve had an outbreak, to wait five days or more once you’ve already had an outbreak obviously has got some significant challenges for everybody concerned.”

Tim Hicks, general manager of Policy, Advocacy & Advisory for Leading Age Care Services Australia (Lasa) said that providers wanted to be able to run surveillance screening, which would amount to about 200,000 tests nationally a day. He said that Lasa had been calling on government support to do this since the Delta outbreak in Sydney last year.

“The reality is that for most providers, there isn’t enough rapid antigen tests to have that sort of precautionary strategy where you give everyone a test every 72 hours,” Hicks said.

“That lack of testing not only contributes to the increased risk exposure, it contributes to the challenges with workforce availability because people are worried to come into work because they’re not sure whether they’ll get infected and then bring it home.”

“Testing is one of the fundamental parts of the risk control measures that we can put in place both in aged care and in the community.

“With the lack of access to tests we face all sorts of problems. There is increased risk of infections, there’s people having to isolate not being available to work who might otherwise be able to come in [and] there’s difficulty in clearing outbreaks,” Hicks said.

Sadler said that while he did not believe it was possible to prevent Omicron from entering the aged care sector entirely, adequate testing would help control infections and assist staff and visitors manage risk.

“What we can do if we have the rapid antigen tests available is, we believe, make a significant impact in reducing the spread within the aged care homes and keeping people safe,” he said.

Sadler said some of the federal stockpile had been held up as a result of supply chain problems, with transport routes being disrupted by the growing number of infections.

He criticised the prime minister, Scott Morrison, for claiming last week that the commonwealth had secured the testing supplies it needed to fulfil its responsibilities in aged care.

“They [rapid tests] may be sitting somewhere waiting to go on the back of a truck and be delivered. But I go back to that word ‘fulfilled’; I don’t quite see how having them in the country but not in the aged care homes where they are needed warrants the description as having fulfilled what the commonwealth needed to do.”

Hicks also said it had been up to the commonwealth to ensure adequate supplies, and there was no doubt that the government could have planned better to manage a potential collapse in the PCR testing regime.

“Aged care providers like everyone, I think, were surprised by how quickly the PCR testing systems collapsed, and then that burden has moved to rapid antigen testing, but we didn’t have the stocks.”

“It’s clear that we don’t have enough tests in aged care to perform the sort of precautionary testing that we should be doing to keep people as safe as they can be, and to the extent that it is the commonwealth’s responsibility to procure those tests on behalf of the sector, it’s clear that hasn’t been achieved.”

According to a Department of Health update to the sector on 7 January, residential aged care providers with a Covid outbreak or exposure can request rapid antigen tests from the national stockpile.

“Due to the extremely high demand for RAT kits, we are prioritising immediate distribution to residential aged care facilities with Covid-19 outbreaks or exposure.”

