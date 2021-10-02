Australian Footwear Brand Aussie Soles to Take the Next Step with Wefunder Investment Campaign

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2021 / The popular Australian orthotic footwear brand Aussie Soles has launched an investment campaign via the investment crowdfunding platform Wefunder.

The established brand offers podiatrist-approved orthotic sandals that help alleviate common foot pain and enhance recovery, look stylish, and feel comfortable, all while being sustainably made and supportive of the community.

With their new investment campaign, the brand aims to raise the capital they need to grow to achieve global brand awareness and take a larger portion of the estimated $116B global sandals market.

"We are offering investors the unique opportunity to invest in a brand that is hungry for growth," explains Aussie Soles founder and director Craig Taplin. "We aim to make Aussie Soles a global household name in the world of footwear."

He added: "We have seen the smiles on the faces of those we touch through our supportive footwear, as we help align their feet and relieve the pain associated with a wide variety of foot conditions. These are the smiles that fuel us to reach more and more people."

Aussie Soles won't struggle for customers, with a reported 75% of Americans experiencing foot problems. This includes around 60 million people with flat feet and 10% of the population struggling with plantar fasciitis.

The sandals are already highly rated by existing customers, with an average rating of 91% from more than 2,800 reviews on Yotpo, along with a 4.8/5 score on TrustPilot (.uk and .com sites).

They have also received the coveted Seal of Approval for key products by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA).

Meanwhile, in 2021, Aussie Soles is making a bigger commitment to the environment and community.

The brand is introducing more environmentally-friendly and sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled single-use plastic and the proprietary plant-based AusLite™ antibacterial polymer foam, made from sustainably sourced sugar cane.

In addition, Aussie Soles participates in a BuyOne-GiveOne program, with 200,000 pairs of orthotic sandals and other footwear donated to date. In 2021, the brand plans to reach more people and provide more support with a new donation goal of 1,000,000 pairs in one year.

Keynotes:

Invest in Aussie Soles via the brand's official Wefunder page. For more information, please contact Craig Taplin at: craig@aussiesoles.com.

