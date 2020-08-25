Australian employment falls further, weekly payroll data shows

Commuters cast their shadows as they arrive at the Central Business District during the morning rush hour in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian employment fell by 1% over the month to Aug. 8, weekly data showed on Tuesday, with the southeastern state of Victoria that is grappling with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections suffering a further blow.

The release, an experimental series, differs from the monthly official employment data and is based on wage payment figures from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

"The latest data showed that after an initial period of recovery between mid-April and mid-June, payroll jobs losses had remained between 4% and 5% below mid-March," the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

Payroll jobs fell 2.8% in Victoria.





(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)