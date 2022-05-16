Australian election briefing: Morrison’s housing sales pitch knocked off course as Albanese dodges a digger — plus ‘polite incentives’

Daniel Hurst, Paul Karp and Josh Butler
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP</span>
Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

Scott Morrison’s sales pitch on the Coalition’s housing policy was thrown off course on Monday by a minister’s admission about its potential to cause a “bump” in house prices.

Anthony Albanese focused on health while trying to hold the line on “polite incentives” during press conferences. Here’s how the final Monday before the 21 May election unfolded.

Postcard from the Morrison campaign

By Paul Karp

Scott Morrison started Monday in Brisbane with a barrage of interviews selling the Coalition’s policy allowing first home buyers to access their superannuation.

On Nova radio in Perth, he faced a grilling about why he is so mean about Anthony Albanese gaffes and lack of action on climate change, but he got a friendlier run on Kyle and Jackie O.

In his first stop in the Labor-held Queensland marginal seat of Blair, Morrison surveyed plans for the Springfield Rise development with LNP candidate Sam Biggins.

Biggins suggested journalists would shortly meet some first-home buyers, but they remained inside for the press conference, chatting only briefly to Morrison in front of the cameras.

That meant the press conference was short and sharp – and Morrison didn’t answer multiple questions about economic analysis and modelling about his policy’s impact on housing prices.

The second stop in Blair was a cafe in Ipswich, where Morrison announced $1m for the Riley Valley football club to help build a club house; and $2.5m for a business case for the Ipswich central second river crossing.

Blair is held by Labor on just 1.2%, and is in play if a tough ask for the Coalition given the high water mark at the last election. At the top of Labor’s target list in Queensland are Brisbane and Ryan, two inner-city seats where Morrison is out of favour, and Longman. One suspects the Blair stop is as much about staying out of areas where the PM’s presence is a vote loser as it is about generating images from a shiny new housing estate.

Morrison then made a flying visit to Cairns to support Liberal for Leichhardt, Warren Entsch. Because the Association of Independent Retirees division meets in the Cairns District Darts Association hall, Morrison perhaps thinking it was a sporting club, asking a pair of retirees if they were members of the club and “how’s their aim”.

Postcard from the Albanese campaign

By Josh Butler

Anthony Albanese started the day in Perth, for a two-day swing through the west where he hopes to win up to three seats - Swan and Pearce at the top of the list, but with an eye on Hasluck too. After a short Triple M radio interview chock-full of sports metaphors, he headed to the Bentley hospital to join premier Mark McGowan to announce a $150m joint investment with the WA government for a surgery facility upgrade. It’s in the electorate of Swan.

WA’s “state daddy” turned heads when he arrived: one woman in the hospital carpark exclaimed, “Oh my god it’s Mark McGowan” to her daughter as they walked past. Albanese didn’t quite have the same instant recognition in Perth: one young woman asked, “Who are you?” as the federal Labor leader got out of his car.

Albanese’s recently-adopted press conference rule of ignoring questions from the louder journalists is starting to annoy reporters on the bus. He joked it was a “politeness incentive”. It’s working for him, taking some of the heat out of press conferences which recently have been combative. We should note Scott Morrison hasn’t instituted such a rule.

After meeting a nurse and a patient outside the hospital for a quick chat, Albanese then rushed off to an early learning centre in Hasluck. In the whistle-stop visit, barely lasting 15 minutes, the Labor leader helped one infant with a colour and shape matching game, dodged sand chucked by an overly enthusiastic digger in the sandpit, and threw a ball back and forth.

Despite receiving joking pleas for Albanese to run along a balance beam or dig a hole himself, his advisors - mindful to the obvious political metaphor opportunities in the media pack - declined.

Then it was off to a pre-poll centre in Pearce, to rev up Labor volunteers handing out how to vote cards.

Liberal senator Ben Small and Labor’s Sue Lines flew the flags for their respective parties, with the ALP candidate for Pearce, Tracey Roberts, on hand to meet voters she hopes to represent after Saturday. At the pre-poll booth between a smoke shop and a deli in an outdoor bank of shops, Albanese made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it visit to meet with volunteers.

Large billboard trucks circled the area - some blaring anti-Liberal slogans, others for Clive Palmer’s UAP, while the Labor leader got snapped with an LED “it won’t be easy under Albanese” banner in the background. Shaking hands and patting the obligatory dog, he said hello and then goodbye, disappearing around the corner as quickly as he came.

Today’s big stories

Property prices: The Coalition’s twin-pronged housing policy is likely to push up property prices to the benefit of existing homeowners, with only modest effects on increasing supply, market analysts say.

The superannuation minister, Jane Hume, told ABC Radio National there would likely be “a bump in house prices” in the short term, as “a lot of people bring forward their decision to buy a house”. Here’s an explainer about the policy details.

Aukus snub: Anthony Albanese has accused the government of “playing politics” with national security after revelations it kept Labor in the dark about the Aukus agreement despite Washington’s desire for bipartisan support.

The Nine newspapers reported at the weekend that Labor was only briefed about the Aukus security partnership the day before it was made public last September, despite the US making clear in negotiations that it wanted enduring bipartisan backing for the deal given it would be a decades-long endeavour.

Scott Morrison defended the Coalition’s handling of negotiations, saying he wasn’t going to risk sharing the details with Labor until the deal was finalised. He noted that ultimately the agreement had secured bipartisan support.

Balance-of-power wishlist: The Greens leader, Adam Bandt, will release a $173bn balance-of-power wishlist at the party’s campaign launch in Brisbane on Monday night, outlining seven key concessions it wants from Labor in the event of a minority government.

Quote of the day

I agree with our policy.

– The Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, makes a startling admission when asked about an analyst’s comments on housing policies.

By the numbers: 5

Sleeps to go until election day.

How social media saw it

The big picture

When you’re racing around the country, the campaign can be a bit of a blur.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tries to find a path to victory at the Springfield Rise Display Village in the seat of Blair.
The prime minister, Scott Morrison, tries to find a path to victory at the Springfield Rise Display Village in the seat of Blair. Photograph: Mick Tsikas/EPA

Watch: Negotiating with Morrison

Members of the existing crossbench were asked during a National Press Club debate today whether they would work with a future Morrison-led minority government.

Listen: Full Story’s campaign catchup

Chief political correspondent Sarah Martin joins Jane Lee to discuss how the Coalition is trying to sway undecided voters in the final week of the election.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • China cites pandemic and withdraws as host of 2023 Asian Cup

    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — China withdrew as host of soccer's 2023 Asian Cup on Saturday in the latest cancellation of the country's sports hosting duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Asian Football Confederation praised Chinese soccer officials for making “this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup.” The 24-nation tournament was due to be played in 10 cities in mostly newly built stadiums in June and July of next year. China's withdrawal

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • United States to host Rugby World Cup for first time

    DUBLIN — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as host of the men's tournament in 2031 and the women's tournament two years later. World Rugby announced host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 following a Thursday meeting of its council in Dublin, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women). The sport is breaking new ground by moving its most prestigious tournament to North America, with World Rugby re

  • Thomas Chabot named Canada's captain for men's world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot has been named Team Canada's captain for the 2022 men's hockey world championship. Montreal Canadiens right-winger Josh Anderson, New Jersey Devils defenceman Damon Severson as well as Winnipeg Jets centres Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry will be Canada's alternate captains. "It is always special to be able to wear the Maple Leaf, and it is a true honour to be named captain for the world championship," said Chabot. "Josh, Pierre-Luc, Adam and

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun