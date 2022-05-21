Australian election 2022 voting guide: everything you need to know, including how to vote if you have Covid

Cait Kelly
·9 min read

Here is everything you need to know about the voting process in the 2022 Australia election.

default

When is the election?

The 2022 Australian federal election day is Saturday, 21 May.

Which electorate am I in?

You can find your electorate by entering your address on this page on the AEC website. The results of the 2019 election in each electorate are on the commission’s Tally Room site, but bear in mind that boundaries of some seats in Victoria and Western Australia have changed since then. You can read about what those changes mean on the election blog of the ABC’s Antony Green.

Related:Australian election phone voting ‘won’t be smooth’ as Covid surge wreaks havoc on poll

Voting on the day

At the ballot box, you will be handed two pieces of paper.

The smaller is for the House of Representatives, which is elected using preferential voting. You must number every box in order of your preference for your vote to be valid.

The larger is for the Senate, which consists of 76 members, 12 for each state, and two for each territory.

On the Senate ballot paper, you can vote in one of two ways.

First, you can number at least six boxes above the line, indicating the parties or groups you prefer in the order of your choice.

Or you can vote below the line, meaning you are voting individually for the candidates nominated by each party or group. In this case you must number at least 12 boxes to cast a valid vote.

How do I vote if I have Covid?

The AEC has expanded the provision of voting by phone (traditionally used for blind or low-vision Australians) to accommodate people who may be required to isolate because they have Covid or they are a close contact of someone who does. However, it has warned the process may not be entirely flawless.

Originally the rules meant that only those who tested positive for Covid after 6pm on Tuesday 17 May would be eligible to vote via phone. However, after legal threats and complaints that the rule would effectively mean over 100,000 people would not be able to vote, the AEC indicated it would change the rules so that anyone who tested positive from 6pm on Friday 13 May can vote via phone.

How do I find the best polling booths for #DemocracySausage?

It’s a hallmark of Australia’s democratic process that once you complete your civic duty you are able to get a sausage sizzle or some other snack from one of the stalls at the place you’ve voted.

There is now a website you can go to if you want to find the best food available in your electorate.

It’ll tell you what is on offer, from sausage sizzles with vegetarian and Halal options, to cake stalls and lollies. It’ll also tell you whether there’s wheelchair accessibility and what hours the booth is open.

Some polling places have gone to a lot of trouble with their stalls in the past, so no doubt we will see some more of that on Saturday.

Seats to watch

There are some particularly interesting seats to watch this year. With more independents in the field, retirements of sitting members and minor parties joining the fray, previously safe seats are less predictable.

To form a majority government Labor needs to gain at least seven seats while the Coalition must offset any losses with gains elsewhere to stay in power.

In Queensland, the LNP’s hold on the seat of Brisbane is being threatened by both Labor and the Greens, and in the central seat of Flynn, the retirement of popular LNP MP Ken O’Dowd means One Nation and the United Australia party will have a big influence on Saturday.

In NSW both Labor and the Liberals are confident of picking up seats off each other. Lindsay, in Sydney’s west, has consistently swung with the winner for 13 of the past 14 elections.

Related:Final dash: Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese’s last day on the campaign trail

The Liberal incumbent, Melissa McIntosh, holds the seat with a 5% margin but Labor’s Trevor Ross is hoping to flip it red.

In Victoria, there’s a showdown between teal independents and the Liberal party. Monique Ryan is trying to oust the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, in Kooyong and former journalist Zoe Daniel is up against Liberal Tim Wilson in Goldstein.

There is also a close contest in Chisholm, which Liberal Gladys Liu won in 2019 with a slim 1,100 votes. She needs to keep every single one of them to stop Labor’s candidate Carina Garland snagging it.

And in Tasmania, the Liberal-held seat of Bass is under threat from Labor. The Liberal MP, Bridget Archer, won the seat in 2019 by just 600 votes. She’s been popular in the electorate, but that doesn’t mean she can fend off former member Ross Hart.

Who is leading the polls?

Despite a narrowing of Labor’s lead in opinion polls in the final week of the campaign, polling released on Friday suggested a surge in last-minute support for the Coalition would not be enough to see it retain government.

Polls from Roy Morgan and the Australian’s Newspoll released late on Friday showed a two-party-preferred vote of 53-47 in favour of the opposition – enough of a swing toward Labor for it to claim victory.

The Roy Morgan poll predicted Albanese would emerge from Saturday’s election with a majority, however the high level of support for minor parties and independents led the polling company to warn there was a strong chance its forecast majority win for Labor would not be definitively confirmed on the night, as preferences were distributed and postal votes counted.

The two polls follow Guardian’s Essential polling on Wednesday pointing to a similarly slim but sufficient Labor lead.

You can read more on the latest Essential poll from political editor Katharine Murphy here.

Can we trust the polls?

It’s a good question. Last time around all of the major polls predicted a Labor win and we know how that turned out.

But after Scott Morrison’s shock win in 2019 polling companies introduced new techniques to try to improve accuracy.

We won’t have to wait long to see if that has worked.

Elias Visontay has more on how polls have changed.

How do preferences work?

Australian citizens vote for their local members of parliament in the House of Representatives and their state Senate representatives via a preferential voting system.

In close contests, preferences could prove crucial to deciding which candidate is elected so it’s important to understand how it works.

In this TikTok Matilda Boseley explains everything you need to know before you hit the ballot box:

Some parties have done preference deals. For instance, the Queensland Liberal National party has decided to direct Senate preferences to One Nation and in return, the latter’s leader, Pauline Hanson, has said her party will direct preferences to help conservative Coalition members.

The Greens have said they will suggest their voters preference Labor before the Liberals across the country.

Labor is preferencing the Greens second for the Senate in every state and territory except Tasmania, where the Jacqui Lambie Network has been gifted the second spot, and the ACT, where independent David Pocock will get it.

Labor is also giving second spots to some teal independents in key battleground seats Wentworth, Kooyong and Curtin.

What is strategic voting and does it matter for me?

The number of campaigns from independents and minor parties this election means it will likely come down to preferences in key battleground seats.

This piece from Ben Raue outlines everything you need to know about preferences before you vote.

Who are all these minor parties in the Senate?

The focus this election has been on the battle to win government in the lower house. But the Senate will be crucial to what the new government will and won’t be able to do.

On Saturday your Senate ballot paper is likely to have a range of micro parties, all with niche interests. Josh Butler takes you through the minor parties and what they support.

Which media organisations are backing which parties?

It is customary for media outlets to publish an editorial backing one of the major parties before Saturday. You can read Guardian Australia’s view urging voters to say no to spin and inaction.

Nine’s Melbourne and Sydney mastheads are also backing Labor. The SMH argues a Coalition devoid of imagination does not deserve another term, even though it “shares the public’s lack of enthusiasm for Albanese and his timid opposition”. The Age says integrity is the overarching theme of the campaign and Morrison has failed on that.

However, the AFR, also owned by Nine, does not believe Albanese has made the case against Morrison or for himself.

The Australian is also backing a re-elected Coalition government, pointing to Morrison’s handling of the economy, the pandemic and national security.

Where can I watch/follow the election on the night?

The Guardian Australia live blog will bring you coverage from across the nation.

Antony Green will join Leigh Sales, David Speers, Annabel Crabb, Andrew Probyn and Laura Tingle to broadcast results on the ABC’s Australia Votes from 6pm on Saturday.

Over on Sky, Kieran Gilbert will anchor coverage from 5pm, along with Andrew Clennell, election analyst Tom Connell and Sky After Dark host Peta Credlin.

On Seven, political editor Mark Riley will lead coverage along with Natalie Barr and Michael Usher, also from 5pm.

Nine’s election programming also begins at 5pm with a panel hosted by Peter Overton and Alicia Loxley, and analysis from political editor Chris Uhlmann.

Ten’s coverage starts at 6pm and is hosted by Sandra Sully, Peter van Onselen, Waleed Aly, Hugh Riminton, Jan Fran and Narelda Jacobs.

ABC radio is offering live coverage too, hosted by Raf Epstein and Sabra Lane, with Thomas Oriti covering all the latest news on the night. Listen live via your ABC local radio station, ABC NewsRadio, RN or on the ABC Listen app.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm named finalist for Selke Trophy

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy. The annual honour is presented to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov and Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron are the other finalists. Lindholm posted a plus-61 rating in 82 games and led all Calgary forwards in blocked shots and takeaways. The winners of the NHL Awards will be revealed later in the post-season. The thr

  • New Athletics Canada CEO Mat Gentes says priority is to develop sport at grassroots

    Growing track and field at the grassroots level, and finding the funds to do so, are at the top of Mat Gentes' priority list. The longtime employee of Athletics Canada was named its chief executive officer on Thursday, and said the organization needs to find ways to attract kids to the sport, and keep them. "If we don't build out the bottom of that pyramid, how can we develop and nurture the next Damians and Andres and Marissas?" Gentes said. Damian Warner, of course, won decathlon gold, and spr

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal stretches hit streak to 10 games

    TORONTO — Santiago Espinal has been putting up impressive numbers all May for the Toronto Blue Jays, including a 10-game hit streak. But does he know it? Vaguely. "No, no, no, not really. I just go out there and play," said Espinal when asked if he looks up his own stats. "Y'know, once in a while I'll go look, I'm not gonna lie to you, I mean, that's what we all do. "But basically, I'm just staying consistent with my work and making sure I'm ready for the game." That patient approach at the plat

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Game 7s go to OT on same day for 2nd time in NHL history

    No one wanted to go home in the NHL playoffs' Game 7 matchups Sunday night. The first-round elimination games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers and Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames went to overtime, marking just the second time in league history multiple Game 7s needed extra time on the same day. Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime to lift the Rangers past the Penguins 4-3 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. New York will next play

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Second thoughts: Speedy Avs get rematch with rugged Blues

    DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs. Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round. Colorado, the top seed in the West, has been eliminated in this portion of the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the last three seasons. It’s become somewhat of a mental hurdle. Standing in the way this time will be a n

  • Should the Raptors go for a championship next season?

    The Toronto Raptors are in a position where they have assets, players in their prime and a flurry of talent who have yet to hit their peak but are also in the rotation. They could make a few moves to open the window for a championship next season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss their options. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • With two 'keepers in protocol and another injured, Whitecaps run into crisis in goal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps are struggling to find someone fit to tend goal for their Major League Soccer match on Sunday at Charlotte FC. The Whitecaps announced Friday that goalkeepers Isaac Boehmer and Cody Cropper, as well as midfielder Pedro Vite, have been placed in the league's health and safety protocols and will not be available to play. With regular starter Thomas Hasal out with a fractured middle finger, that leaves no one left to take over goaltending duties. “We are currentl

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C