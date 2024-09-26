Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo fired by Red Bull, likely ending his Formula 1 career

Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Ricciardo knew at the Singapore Grand Prix it was likely his final F1 race — essentially confirmed when his RB team called him into the pits ahead of the final lap to give the Australian the opportunity to set the fastest lap of the race.

Ricciardo hit the mark — it took a bonus point away from title challenger Lando Norris and indirectly helped out Max Verstappen in his quest for a fourth consecutive drivers' championship — then sat inside his car for an unusually long time after the race savoring his final moments.

When he finally began making his way back to the paddock, the Australian had to walk through an honor guard, of sorts, of supporters who were lined up applauding him.

Ricciardo acknowledged Sunday it was likely his last race, saying he had hoped to use his time at RB to make a case for returning to the main Red Bull team, but that he didn’t get the “fairytale ending” he wanted.

Ricciardo won eight races over 14 seasons, with his final victory coming at Monza in 2021 when he won driving for McLaren. He was bought out of his McLaren deal after the 2022 season, and he was hired to return to Red Bull as a team ambassador.

AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth contributed to this report.

Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press