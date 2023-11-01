Australian cricketer Maxwell to miss World Cup match with concussion after falling off golf cart

Australia's Glenn Maxwell throws a ball after fielding during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

GUJARAT, India (AP) — Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell will miss his team's Cricket World Cup match against England on Saturday after sustaining a concussion from falling off a golf cart.

Cricket Australia said Wednesday that Maxwell was riding on the back of the cart in the dark after a round of golf on Monday when he fell off, suffering a concussion and some facial bruising.

Some Australian players had golfed in Gujarat during a week-long break between games. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Coach Andrew McDonald said there was nothing untoward about the accident after a team golf tournament on Monday.

“Going from the clubhouse to the team bus the guys were ferried on carts. Unfortunately he lost his grip on the way back to the team bus,” said McDonald, who said a number of players jumped on the back of carts because there were not enough for everyone to be seated.

Cricket Australia’s concussion protocols will see the allrounder miss Saturday’s game with England in Ahmedabad. He has not been replaced in the squad and Australian team officials were hopeful he will return for the team's remaining games in the tournament.

Australia has won four of its six matches and is in the fourth and final semifina l place. It has two matches to play after the England game.

Maxwell broke his left leg while at a birthday party in Melbourne in November last year, an injury from which he is still recovering.

___

