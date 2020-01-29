'Serves me right': Australian cricketer sent home after baffling injury

Australian cricketer Jake Fraser-McGurk has been sent home from the under-19 Cricket World Cup after he was scratched on the face by a monkey.

Fraser-McGurk will fly back to Australia after sustaining the injury, which happened while the team was visiting a nature reserve in South Africa.

'VERY POOR': India slammed over 'disgraceful' appeal against Australia

Scroll to continue with content Ad

UNUSUAL: Big Bash coach cops bizarre fine for undermining 'spirit of cricket'

Cricket Australia confirmed the young gun had sustained the injury in a statement to the press, and would be headed home after consulting with team doctors and his family.

The 17-year-old opener said he was disappointed to have to return to Australia, but that the incident would be a ‘learning experience’.

"I guess it serves me right for getting too close to the animal enclosure,” Fraser-McGurk said. “That's a lesson learned.

“I look forward to completing the treatment and getting back on the field as soon as possible.

Australian under-19 cricketer Jake Fraser-McGurk was sent home after being scratched on the face by a monkey during a team outing. (Photo by Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

"I'd like to thank all the staff from the nature reserve and Cricket Australia for their care and support."

“We want to make sure that Jake doesn't have any ongoing medical concerns as a result of the incident so we have taken the best course of action,” CA’s sports science and medicine manager Alex Kountouris said.

“This involves the player returning to Australia for the treatment required within the recommended seven days of the incident taking place.

"We expect Jake will be available for selection shortly after he has completed the treatment.”

Two games left for Australia after loss to India

India were slammed for their unusual appeal during their mauling of Australia in the Under-19 World Cup.

Australia's Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign came to a crashing halt with India cruising to a 74-run victory in Potchefstroom.

But India drew the ire of fans on social media after appealing when a rogue throw at the stumps hit batsman Sam Fanning raises his arm to protect himself.

Story continues

Even though the ball was comfortably bouncing and missing the stumps, it hit Fanning on the arm as he protected his body. But India enthusiastically appealed looking for an unlikely dismissal.

The laws of the game reads a player is not allowed to make contact with the ball on purpose when a fields man is going for the stumps, but can deflect the ball to avoid injury.

The decision was sent up stairs but was quickly deemed not out.