Australian Charity is Selling Bags of Cow Poo to Raise Money For Children's Brain Illnesses

News18
·2 min read

If one can be creative enough, then charity can also be collected through selling cow poo. An Australian charity organisation did just that to raise funds for the treatment of children with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, brain tumours, and other brain illnesses, along with their families.

Just like most of the charity organisations, Australia’s Brainwave organisation also felt the brunt of 2020 and observed a dip in their funds that has been providing practical support and care to children impacted by neurological conditions since 1994.

According to Vice, to collect funds in 2020, Nicholas Cox, son of one of Brainwave’s founders and co-owner of a creative agency Gen C, came up with the idea of selling cow poop as natural fertiliser.

The packaged bags of cow poop are being sold as ‘Pure Sh*t’ to be used as gardening fertilizer. The packaging also states that the product is 100 percent Aussie made with qualities like being organic and odourless. The cow poop is said to be suitable for trees, vegetables, flowers, garden beds and pot plants. Each packet is priced at $25 for a kilogram.

The money collected from this product’s sales will go toward supporting families who need accommodation near hospitals while their children undergo medical treatment. The sales will also help to pay for medical equipment such as wheelchairs, tube feeders and even a therapy dog, reports Vice.

The report mentions how Nicholas, who came up with the idea of selling cow poop, had been diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of six. The experience made his mother realise the pain that the families go through when their children face brain-related medical conditions. After the incident, Nicholas’ mother decided to found the charity organisation, Brainwave.

With Nicholas and his Gen-C co-owner Jack White’s latest idea, it seems they are giving back to the charity. Speaking to Vice, Brainwave CEO Amy Timoshanko said that she was delighted when Nic came to them and said he wanted to support Brainwave. Amy further said that Nic is a big part of the Brainwave story and his generosity, and Jack’s generosity, to focus on doing something like this, creating this sort of product define the impact that Brainwave has created on people.

The charity organisation supports families across the country. It provides not just comfort and kindness, but also support their children who are undergoing serious medical conditions. Brainwave assists these families and patients in various forms.

