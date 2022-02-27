Australian basketballer Nathan Sobey has Olympic bronze medal stolen

Boomers guard’s Brisbane house broken into overnight

Ben Simmons deals with sore back before Nets debut





Australian basketballer Nathan Sobey has appealed to the public for information after his Olympics bronze medal was stolen from his home in Brisbane.

The Boomers and Brisbane Bullets guard was part of the national team that won Australia’s first men’s basketball medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics by beating Slovenia to bronze.

But Sobey on Sunday revealed his house had been broken into overnight and the medal taken.

“Unfortunately last night, our house was broken into and my bronze medal was stolen along with some other small things,” he tweeted. “If anyone out there has any information please let us know.”

The Boomers posted a similar message to the team’s official Instagram account.

Unfortunately last night, our house was broken into and my bronze medal was stolen along with some other small things. If anyone out there has any information please let us know!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/J3DlWcODp1 — Nathan Sobey (@sobes2zero) February 27, 2022

The achievement was particularly cherished for the 31-year-old because he had not originally been included in the squad but earned a call-up thanks to his terrific NBL season with the Bullets.

Following the Boomers’ win in Tokyo, Sobey and Matthew Dellavedova posed as doctors and talked their way into a hospital in Japan’s capital city to present severely injured teammate Aron Baynes with his bronze medal.

It comes as Ben Simmons deals with back soreness as the Brooklyn Nets’ new acquisition prepares to make his 2021-22 debut.

Nets coach Steve Nash confirmed before Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Bucks that the three-time All-Star has encountered “just a little soreness in his back”.

Ben Simmons sits on the bench during a Brooklyn Nets game this month. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP

“It’s not like an injury,” Nash said. “It’s just kind of like as he’s returning to play, his back’s flared up a little. It’s not like a long-term thing.”

The Nets acquired the 6-foot-10 guard/forward along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks in a Feb. 10 trade that sent 10-time All-Star James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons, the No 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, has not played since the 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals. He demanded a trade last summer.

“He hasn’t played a game since June,” Nash said.

“I think that’s just a part of his process of returning to play. As you ramp up, you’re a little bit susceptible to certain things, as you would be with muscle soreness or tightness.”

While speaking to reporters after the trade, Simmons said he hoped to play again by the time the Nets visit Philadelphia on 10 March.