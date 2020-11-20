Australian arts restart: venue capacity rises to 75% as $60m of rescue package to flow

Kelly Burke
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Live performance venues and events will be allowed to reach capacity of up to 75% in states that have recorded no new locally acquired coronavirus cases in 14 days, under the roadmap for reopening unveiled by federal arts minister Paul Fletcher on Friday.

In what has been labelled the “Covid normal” of the near future, indoor events and seated outdoor events will still be ticketed only, and additional restrictions will still apply to large-scale multi-day outdoor music festivals.

The plan was released by Fletcher at the Sydney costume workshop for the musical Hamilton, which is scheduled to open at the Lyric theatre in March.

Related: Thanks to music and art, I found more hope than grief in lockdown | Cat Woods

Fletcher also announced that $60m of the $75m Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (Rise) fund had been allocated to 115 arts organisations.

“The funds will start to fly almost immediately,” he said. “The Office of the Arts within my department is engaging with individual recipients in terms of the grant agreements.”

More than 300 arts organisations had applied for the federal government’s emergency rescue package announced in August.

The government said that 71% of the total Rise funding will go to the small-to-medium sector, and 21% to regional areas. A total of $34m will be awarded to not-for-profit organisations.

With states such as Queensland having already moved to 100% capacity in entertainment venues, Fletcher dismissed suggestions the roadmap should have come out weeks ago.

“What it’s intending to do is to set a consistent framework and clearly it’s always the case that specific decisions are made by state and territory governments,” he said.

“What we’ve done as a commonwealth government through the national cabinet is reached an agreed framework [across all states and territories].”

If it wished, Victoria could move to 75% capacity immediately given it has recorded 21 straight days with no new coronavirus cases. NSW could hit the 14-day mark on Saturday.

The joint announcement of the potential easing of social distancing restrictions and the pending release of $60m in funding was to place promoters, festival organisers and companies in a position to “not only know the way forward in terms of the public health requirements, but also [ensure they are] getting that support so they can get their shows up and running”, Fletcher said.

With just one in three organisations that applied for Rise funding achieving success so far, Fletcher said unsuccessful applicants were welcome to reapply for the remaining $15m.

“There will be feedback provided to those who were not successful, they’ll certainly be free to … put in an amended application that takes account of that feedback,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • Report: NBA opens investigation into Bucks' ill-fated sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic

    The Bucks reportedly had a sign-and-trade deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic in place days before he was set to hit free agency.

  • Gordon Hayward reportedly opts out of Celtics deal, will become free agent

    Gordon Hayward will test free agency after declining his player option with the Celtics.

  • Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers season-ending Achilles tear

    Klay Thompson will have to spend his second straight season on the bench due to injury.

  • Report: NHL players 'feel betrayed' after asked to make more financial concessions

    The NHL wants the players to stomach more lost wages, which means negotiations around the return to play are becoming sour.

  • Man convicted of killing Saints' Will Smith to get new trial

    The development stems from a recent SCOTUS decision that determined Louisiana and Oregon’s so-called “split decision convictions” were unconstitutional.

  • UFC drops MMA legend Anderson Silva after latest loss

    Anderson Silva was seven years removed from his run as UFC middleweight champion, and had only one win since then.

  • MLS lays off 20% of its staff as the financial impact of COVID-19 on sports continues

    MLS laid off 20 percent of its full-time employees Thursday, sources told Yahoo Sports, as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports continues.

  • Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Jameis Winston has entered the chat

    New Orleans has a tantalizing matchup against the Falcons, which could spell big things for the Saints offense.

  • What to expect from Raptors draft picks Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris

    The Toronto Raptors added a pair of skilled and experienced guards with their two selections at the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Raptors draft pick Jalen Harris inspired by Jamal Murray's game

    Toronto reinforced its backcourt by selecting 22-year-old Jalen Harris from Nevada with the 59th pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Check the Tape: Why no one can stop Todd Gurley in the red zone

    Gurley: “When you get in that red zone man, you’ve got to find a way in because if you don’t get the touchdown, somebody else will.”

  • Super Bowl MVP of Dolphins' perfect 1972 season Jake Scott dies

    A big-time big-game player, Scott accounted for four turnovers in two Dolphins Super Bowl wins.

  • Chris Bosh reveals how LeBron James told him he was leaving the Heat: 'Through a text'

    LeBron James' arrival in Miami was loud. His exit was quiet.

  • LaVar Ball hosts lavish draft party for LaMelo amid pandemic, re-ups challenge to Michael Jordan

    As LaMelo mingled with and estimated 250 party guests, LaVar set his sights on a one-on-one game with Michael Jordan.

  • Former Rays prospect Brandon Martin gets life in prison after murdering three people with baseball bat

    Brandon Martin was arrested in 2015 after murdering his father, uncle and another man.

  • Governor's office says Steelers not exempted from mandate requiring masks for athletes

    Will the Steelers and Ravens have to mask up for a Thanksgiving game?

  • NBA free agency: Ranking the top 25 players

    The 2020 NBA free-agent class, like the 2020 NBA draft class, is light on stars, but has talent throughout.

  • Deiveson Figueiredo, Alex Perez believe they’re peaking heading into UFC 255 main event

    Figueiredo said he expects a better performance against Perez than he showed in his title-winning effort in July.

  • Flynn has studied fellow small guards Lowry, VanVleet, admires how hard they compete

    TORONTO — As the youngest of seven kids, Malachi Flynn grew up watching his older siblings play sports. His mom Kristi was always shuffling a least one sibling somewhere in the family van that seated eight.The newest Toronto Raptor had to fight to stand out."It's played a huge role . . . just being the youngest and always being around them growing up, going to sporting events. There was always something going on in the house, going to a brother's track meet, going to a sister's basketball game. "Just seeing that, and being competitive, all the kids, you've got to fight for whatever you want. It was fun growing up in the house, always something going on." The Raptors drafted the San Diego State guard 29th overall on Wednesday night, then added guard Jalen Harris with the 59th pick, bolstering their backcourt amid some uncertainty.The Raptors hope to resign coveted free agent Fred VanVleet while six-time all-star Kyle Lowry has one year remaining on his contract.  Flynn's selection as a small guard drew immediate comparisons to VanVleet and Lowry. He was just five-foot-two when he entered high school, but had sprouted to six-foot-one by the time he'd graduated."(The criticism) is some of the same things that I've kind of heard my whole life, to be honest. That I'm smaller, that I'm not the most athletic. Those things are true. I wish I was 6-5, 6-6," Flynn said. "For me, it's just going out there and proving myself right, and my ability, just working hard."Like Lowry and VanVleet, Flynn is an excellent defender, earning both Mountain West player and defensive player of the year honours after leading San Diego State to a 30-2 record.The 22-year-old said he's closely watched both Raptors guards, and also studied Kobe Bryant, Deron Williams, Chris Paul and Canada's Steve Nash growing up.The big takeaway from watching Lowry and VanVleet, he said, was seeing how hard they compete."Being undersized, you've got to find a way to make up for that. You've got to be tough," Flynn said. "And they both do that on the defensive end. They just throw guys' timing off. Super tough. Never back down. That's what I look at, a mindset, not so much a skillset, jut being determined on defence and taking that challenge." COVID-19 scrapped the March Madness championship tournament, so Flynn never had the opportunity to cap his career on college basketball's biggest stage."I'm bummed out that it didn't happen," Flynn said. "Playing in the tournament would have been a super great experience, especially because I had never done it And you never know what could happen in the tournament. Every year something crazy happens. "At this point, I can't control that. I'm super grateful that I'm with the Raptors, so I wouldn't want to change it." It's uncertain when Flynn and Harris will see their new home in Toronto. The Raptors have appealed to the federal government to be permitted to play at Scotiabank Arena, but with Canada's border restrictions and 14-day quarantine requirement, there's a strong chance they'll be playing their home games south of the border. Neither Flynn, who lives just a three-hour drive south of Vancouver, nor Harris has been to Canada. "From what I’ve heard, everybody likes Toronto, one person told me it’s like Seattle," Flynn said. "I’ve only heard good things about Toronto so I’m excited to finally get out there."Harris, who's from Dallas, has heard Toronto is "pretty cold."  "I spent time in Reno, so I’m a little used to the winter, but I’ll bring some jackets, that’s definitely in my preparation," said Harris, who starred for Nevada last season.Flynn and Harris played against each other in the Mountain West conference."I enjoyed playing against him. Well, I didn't enjoy it 'cause he was killing us," Flynn said of his new teammate.Harris, who also played baseball and football growing up, was also a late bloomer. But in his one season at Nevada, he was one of the NCAA's most productive players, averaging 21.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists a night.The six-foot-five Harris also credits his athletic family for his success. His mom Karlin Kennedy dad Erion Harris both played for SMU. His mom was almost five months pregnant when she played in the NCAA tournament as a sophomore in 1988. "Their impact has been phenomenal honestly," Harris said. "I was born with a basketball in my hand. It was never forced on me though. It was always an option. I played the other sports so I had the chance to do other things. They have literally done everything they can to get me here." His dad still does on-court work with Harris and writes some of his training program. But who's the best player in the family? "I'll give it to my mom," he said.Raptors assistant GM Dan Tolzman said Wednesday night's draft — held virtually due to COVID-19 — didn't play out how they'd expected. Their picks were pleasant surprises."In both cases, it's someone that we're very happy with the fact that they were still on the board at the time of the pick, so that's always a positive," he said.After the longest pre-draft period in NBA history, two newcomers won't have long to wait to join their new team. Training camps open Dec. 1, and the season tips off Dec. 22. Also Thursday, the Raptors extended qualifying offers to Montreal centre Chris Boucher, forward Oshae Brissett of Mississauga, Ont., and French guard Nando de Colo.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • With only 3 wins, first-place Eagles talking about practice

    PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are talking about practice.Despite leading the NFC East, the Eagles (3-5-1) have a losing record and face a difficult schedule over the next five weeks. Their next five opponents are a combined 32-13, starting with a trip to Cleveland (6-3) on Sunday.A slew of injuries have contributed to Philadelphia’s struggles, but players know they have to step up and perform better.“I think it starts definitely with practice,” said defensive end Brandon Graham, who has seven sacks and is three away from a career high.“Some of the stuff showing up out there, if we’re being real with ourselves, is happening in practice. People jumping offside, pre-snap penalties, false starts, people dropping balls, us not getting off the rock. So it’s all just stuff we need to hone in on as a team, and I think we’re doing a good job addressing that elephant in the room.”Earlier in the week, coach Doug Pederson dismissed an NFL Network report that said quarterback Carson Wentz had sloppy practice habits.“You guys are only out there for a short period of time, so I don’t know where the information is coming from,” Pederson said. “Practice is where we perfect our craft and we do the things with all of our players to detail their work, whether it be fundamentals in the individual periods, all the way through to even for me sometimes even stopping practice and repeating a play because we’ve made a mistake. So I don’t understand where that’s coming from, and we’re just going to continue to coach and make sure we hold everybody accountable.”Wentz is having the worst season of his five-year career, though he’s coming off his first turnover-free game of 2020 in a 27-17 loss to the Giants.There have been several factors affecting Wentz’s performance, including all the injuries on offence. The Eagles have used 10 different starters on the offensive line and only Wentz and centre Jason Kelce have played every game. Running back Miles Sanders, tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery have missed significant time.Still, Wentz knows he must improve and make smarter decisions with the ball. He has 12 interceptions and lost four fumbles, but took a step forward last week.“I know I’m not perfect,” he said. “I gotta be better. I’m out there working. We’re out there busting our tails every day.”Cornerback Darius Slay said Wentz gave the team a pep talk Wednesday.“We have seven games left to determine our season,” Slay said. “We know we’re in first place in the East, but we don’t like the position we’re in with the three wins. We know we’re a better team than our record says. He was just making sure we know that. As a quarterback, he is our leader. He’s going to do right by us and we’re going to do right by him. We gotta just get it going.”The Eagles finish the season with two division games at Dallas (2-7) and home against Washington (2-7). The Giants (3-7) are on a bye this week.NOTES: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RB Corey Clement and DE Vinny Curry were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. WR Deontay Burnett was put on the practice squad COVID-19 list.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press