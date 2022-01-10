Australia, New Zealand Celebrate High-Profile Winners at Low-Key Golden Globes

Australia and New Zealand celebrated Golden Globe award wins for talent and filmmakers, including Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman, while Hollywood played down the untelevised ceremony.

Campion was named as winner of two top prizes on Sunday night, the best director awards and best drama for her movie “The Power of the Dog.” The Netflix-backed movie, structured as an official co-production between Australia and New Zealand was entirely shot on locations in New Zealand’s South Island.

More from Variety

“New Zealanders can be proud of what Dame Jane has created. It is also testament to the highly skilled Kiwis who worked alongside her on the film,” said New Zealand Film Commission chief executive David Strong. “The NZFC supported the film and the award highlights the diversity of our landscapes, with New Zealand standing in for 1920’s Montana, and further demonstrates that we continue to be a world leading film making destination.”

Australia’s Kodi-Smit-McPhee, who appeared in the film a as teenage boy, also won a best supporting acting award.

Two other Australians were winners. Nicole Kidman won best actress for her role in the film “Being the Ricardos,” in which she plays U.S. actress Lucille Ball, while Sarah Snook for her part in “Succession.”

“Foxtel wins big at this year’s Golden Globe awards,” crowed Australian pay-TV leader Foxtel in a quickly published statement about shows that it has either invested in or licensed. It pointed to three wins for “Succession,” including “our very own Aussie, Sarah Snook [who] secured best supporting actress – TV,” and acting wins for the stars of “Pose” and “Mare of Easttown.”

The Globes organizer, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been embroiled in scandals since the 2021 show, around when it was revealed that the HFPA had no Black members and participated in questionable business practices. NBC pulled out of the telecast for this year’s ceremony, and since then the HFPA has diversified its membership and revamped its bylaws in attempts to save face in Hollywood.

Story continues

It has been reported that none of this year’s Golden Globe winners turned up in person to receive their prizes.

Still, for those who did win, the institutional press releases and corporate Twitter statements serve a purpose. They keep up the awards season pressure as Hollywood moves towards the Oscars nominations on Feb 8, 2022.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.