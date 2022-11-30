Australia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AFP/JEWEL SAMAD

Australia coach Graham Arnold said that Saturday's 1-0 win over Tunisia, the Socceroos' first victory at the World Cup in 12 years, is a cause for celebration but that there is still a lot of work to do to seal qualification to the knockout stages.

A Mitch Duke header in the first half at the Al Janoub Stadium, where Tunisian fans vastly outnumbered the Australian contingent, was enough to seal three points for Arnold's side, who defended well under intense pressure.

The victory also marked the first time since 1974 that Australia had kept a clean sheet at the World Cup, which Arnold described as "crazy".

"For the fans back at home, it's a moment they will remember for the rest of their lives. I just want them to enjoy. I said to the boys before the game, 'Let's put a smile on the nation's face'," Arnold told reporters.

"One or two teams that bring the nation together are the Socceroos and the Matildas. When the Socceroos play at World Cups, AFL fans, rugby league fans, cricket fans - they all become football fans.

"I can imagine the celebrations at home. Especially with the prime time TV 9 o'clock kickoffs (and playing) until 11, I think there will be a few hangovers in the morning. I won't have one!"

"The make-up of our team reflects Australia's multicultural landscape. Our boys come from all over the world, they all have different journeys, but we are united by one jersey," Arnold said.

"We have worked hard to give younger players an opportunity over the [qualifying] campaign, to expose them to international football, to test them against the best and I'm thrilled with the development and maturity of this group who now get a chance on the biggest stage possible."

One notable omission in the squad is defender Trent Sainsbury, who travelled with the Socceroos to Russia, and the call is particularly awkward one for Arnold: Sainsbury is Arnold's son-in-law.

Australia World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (Copenhagen), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners).

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Joel King (OB), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata).

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Verona), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren).

Forwards: Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners).

Who are the star names in the squad?

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan is one of a handful of the squad with Premier League experience, having made more than 100 appearances for Brighton before joining Arsenal briefly on loan. He is now at FC Copenhagen in Denmark.

The 30-year-old has played at both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, so arrives in Qatar with plenty of experience.

What are Australia's fixtures?

What is Australia's World Cup record?

Australia have competed at the Fifa World Cup on six occasions, in 1974 and from 2006 to 2022.

In all but one of their outings at the tournament, they have failed to progress beyond the group stage, with the one exception of 2006 when they placed 16th in the round of 16.

The Socceroos qualified for this year's edition via June's intercontinental play-offs, defeating Peru on penalties, meaning they only just scraped their way in.

