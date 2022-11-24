Australia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Ewan Somerville
Australia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds
Australia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Craig Goodwin of Australia celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 22 November 2022 - Tolga Bozoglu/Shutterstock

Australia's World Cup campaign got off to a difficult start as they were beaten 4-1 by a Kylian Mbappe-inspired France.

Despite taking the lead through a Craig Goodwin goal in the ninth minute, the Australians could not hold out against a France team in top form.

Head coach Graham Arnold felt his team gave everything against a superior side.

"I think at the end of the day the quality of the French team, they are the previous world champions for a reason," he said.

"I thought that we started the game very well, physically though they are just so much bigger and faster and stronger than us today, but overall the boys did all that they could and that was all I could ask.

"That is that game gone, it is good that the other game (Tunisia v Denmark) was a draw, now it is about winning on Saturday and we have to get ready for it."

"The make-up of our team reflects Australia's multicultural landscape. Our boys come from all over the world, they all have different journeys, but we are united by one jersey," Arnold said.

"We have worked hard to give younger players an opportunity over the [qualifying] campaign, to expose them to international football, to test them against the best and I'm thrilled with the development and maturity of this group who now get a chance on the biggest stage possible."

One notable omission in the squad is defender Trent Sainsbury, who travelled with the Socceroos to Russia, and the call is particularly awkward one for Arnold: Sainsbury is Arnold's son-in-law.

Australia World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (Copenhagen), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners).

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Joel King (OB), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata).

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Verona), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren).

Forwards: Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners).

Who are the star names in the squad?

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan is one of a handful of the squad with Premier League experience, having made more than 100 appearances for Brighton before joining Arsenal briefly on loan. He is now at FC Copenhagen in Denmark.

The 30-year-old has played at both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, so arrives in Qatar with plenty of experience.

What are Australia's fixtures?

What is Australia's World Cup record?

Australia have competed at the Fifa World Cup on six occasions, in 1974 and from 2006 to 2022.

In all but one of their outings at the tournament, they have failed to progress beyond the group stage, with the one exception of 2006 when they placed 16th in the round of 16.

The Socceroos qualified for this year's edition via June's intercontinental play-offs, defeating Peru on penalties, meaning they only just scraped their way in.

Argentina | Australia | Belgium | Brazil | Cameroon | Canada | Costa Rica | Croatia | Denmark | Ecuador | England | France | Germany | Ghana | Iran | Japan | Mexico | Morocco | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Qatar | Saudi Arabia | Senegal | Serbia | South Korea | Spain | Switzerland | Tunisia | Uruguay | USA | Wales

Latest odds

Think Australia will make it past the group stages? Check out all the group winner odds

Australia are currently a best price of 750/1 to win the World Cup.

