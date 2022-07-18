Australia weigh up shock move for Eddie Jones - AFP

England head coach Eddie Jones could be in line for an emotional homecoming with sources close to Rugby Australia suggesting that he has emerged as a target after the next World Cup.

Jones, who masterminded another series victory against the land of his birth, will step down as England’s longest serving head coach after the 2023 World Cup and will not be short of job offers. The 62-year-old already holds a role as director of rugby of Suntory Sungoliath in Japan and has been linked to roles to coaching positions in the Top 14.

However, it is known that Rugby Australia is keen to recapture lost intellectual property such as Jones, who was Wallabies head coach from 2001 to 2005. That coincided with the last golden age of Australian rugby when they held the Bledisloe Cup and reached the 2003 World Cup final playing a free-flowing brand of rugby.

Jones described being sacked as Australia head coach as the most painful episode in his career, but he revelled being back around his old haunts in Sydney last week despite the unsavoury interaction with a supporter who called him a “traitor” at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With the Wallabies hosting the Lions tour in 2025 and the men’s World Cup in 2027, chairman Hamish McLennan is aiming to put rugby union back on the map in a sporting marketplace where it has been crowded out by rugby league and Aussie rules. Jones last week decried the lack of attention the series received in the Australian media.

Telegraph Sport understands that preliminary contact has been made with Jones’ representatives, but he will not be drawn on what his plans are. It is also unclear what role would be available. John O’Neill, his former boss at Rugby Australia, believes that he could operate as a director of rugby. Jones is currently in Melbourne with the England coaching staff on a fact-finding mission with the Melbourne Storm, the NRL team, and Aussie Rules teams in the city.

He came into this series under considerable pressure after a Six Nations campaign in which England only won two matches. After losing the first Test in Perth, England rebounded to level the series in Brisbane where he joked about his mum asking him when he would be coming home. “I love my mother ringing me up in the morning saying ‘are you going to get sacked? Are you going to get sacked? When do you have to move? Are you going to come back to Australia? Come back and live in Randwick.’ I love that. My poor mother.”

While the pressure has eased under Jones, it is now Dave Rennie, the New Zealand-born Australia head coach, who is feeling the heat after a run of one win in six matches. His position is not under immediate threat and the Wallabies were racked by injuries during the series, but his overall winning record of 39 per cent is a disappointment.

An added level of intrigue could be added by a potential quarter-final rematch between Australia and England, which Jones was already picturing after the 21-17 victory in the third Test. “In 2007 I was with South Africa and I remember walking in the ground and all these Australian supporters are saying ‘yada yada’,” Jones said. “I get in there and I am in a nice box with a polo shirt on, shorts with Jake White having a nice cold Heineken watching England absolutely demolish the Australian scrum. That image is in my head. The only difference is that I won’t have a nice cold Heineken in my hand.”

Eddie Jones, the Australian coach listens to his team at the half time break during the French Barbarians v Australia - GETTY IMAGES

Jones has previously told the media that he will be “off watching cricket in Barbados” when he steps down as England boss but his passion for rugby burns as bright as ever. If it came down to a bidding war then Rugby Australia would not stand a chance versus a Top 14 or Japanese club so much will depend on the emotional draw of reviving Australia’s fortunes.

O’Neill was responsible for appointing Jones as head coach in 2001 during Australia’s last golden age and he told Telegraph Sport a reunion would suit both parties. “I think Eddie is at an age and stage in life where he would bring more to the table with all his experience,” O’Neill said. “I saw a bit of him when he was coaching in Japan after he had his stroke and that was a very confronting moment for him. I think he is one of more astute, insightful rugby brains in the world and particularly as a director of rugby or head of high performance I think he could make a real contribution.”

Ironically, Jones has steadfastly opposed the RFU appointing a director of rugby and had frequent clashed with the Wallabies head of performance. “He did not like the head of high performance interfering in his back garden,” O’Neill said. “If you put him in charge of the elite pathways and said Eddie, we want you everything from Australian schoolboys and Under-16s, Under-18s, Under-20s, the sevens programme, we want you to produce best of breed I think he would be up for the challenge. You would just have to make sure the demarkation between him and the coach of the Wallabies was well enunciated.”