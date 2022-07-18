Australia weigh up shock move for Eddie Jones

Daniel Schofield
·5 min read
Australia weigh up shock move for Eddie Jones - AFP
Australia weigh up shock move for Eddie Jones - AFP

England head coach Eddie Jones could be in line for an emotional homecoming with sources close to Rugby Australia suggesting that he has emerged as a target after the next World Cup.

Jones, who masterminded another series victory against the land of his birth, will step down as England’s longest serving head coach after the 2023 World Cup and will not be short of job offers. The 62-year-old already holds a role as director of rugby of Suntory Sungoliath in Japan and has been linked to roles to coaching positions in the Top 14.

However, it is known that Rugby Australia is keen to recapture lost intellectual property such as Jones, who was Wallabies head coach from 2001 to 2005. That coincided with the last golden age of Australian rugby when they held the Bledisloe Cup and reached the 2003 World Cup final playing a free-flowing brand of rugby.

Jones described being sacked as Australia head coach as the most painful episode in his career, but he revelled being back around his old haunts in Sydney last week despite the unsavoury interaction with a supporter who called him a “traitor” at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With the Wallabies hosting the Lions tour in 2025 and the men’s World Cup in 2027, chairman Hamish McLennan is aiming to put rugby union back on the map in a sporting marketplace where it has been crowded out by rugby league and Aussie rules. Jones last week decried the lack of attention the series received in the Australian media.

Telegraph Sport understands that preliminary contact has been made with Jones’ representatives, but he will not be drawn on what his plans are. It is also unclear what role would be available. John O’Neill, his former boss at Rugby Australia, believes that he could operate as a director of rugby. Jones is currently in Melbourne with the England coaching staff on a fact-finding mission with the Melbourne Storm, the NRL team, and Aussie Rules teams in the city.

He came into this series under considerable pressure after a Six Nations campaign in which England only won two matches. After losing the first Test in Perth, England rebounded to level the series in Brisbane where he joked about his mum asking him when he would be coming home. “I love my mother ringing me up in the morning saying ‘are you going to get sacked? Are you going to get sacked? When do you have to move? Are you going to come back to Australia? Come back and live in Randwick.’ I love that. My poor mother.”

While the pressure has eased under Jones, it is now Dave Rennie, the New Zealand-born Australia head coach, who is feeling the heat after a run of one win in six matches. His position is not under immediate threat and the Wallabies were racked by injuries during the series, but his overall winning record of 39 per cent is a disappointment.

An added level of intrigue could be added by a potential quarter-final rematch between Australia and England, which Jones was already picturing after the 21-17 victory in the third Test. “In 2007 I was with South Africa and I remember walking in the ground and all these Australian supporters are saying ‘yada yada’,” Jones said. “I get in there and I am in a nice box with a polo shirt on, shorts with Jake White having a nice cold Heineken watching England absolutely demolish the Australian scrum. That image is in my head. The only difference is that I won’t have a nice cold Heineken in my hand.”

Eddie Jones, the Australian coach listens to his team at the half time break during the French Barbarians v Australia - GETTY IMAGES
Eddie Jones, the Australian coach listens to his team at the half time break during the French Barbarians v Australia - GETTY IMAGES

Jones has previously told the media that he will be “off watching cricket in Barbados” when he steps down as England boss but his passion for rugby burns as bright as ever. If it came down to a bidding war then Rugby Australia would not stand a chance versus a Top 14 or Japanese club so much will depend on the emotional draw of reviving Australia’s fortunes.

O’Neill was responsible for appointing Jones as head coach in 2001 during Australia’s last golden age and he told Telegraph Sport a reunion would suit both parties. “I think Eddie is at an age and stage in life where he would bring more to the table with all his experience,” O’Neill said. “I saw a bit of him when he was coaching in Japan after he had his stroke and that was a very confronting moment for him. I think he is one of more astute, insightful rugby brains in the world and particularly as a director of rugby or head of high performance I think he could make a real contribution.”

Ironically, Jones has steadfastly opposed the RFU appointing a director of rugby and had frequent clashed with the Wallabies head of performance. “He did not like the head of high performance interfering in his back garden,” O’Neill said. “If you put him in charge of the elite pathways and said Eddie, we want you everything from Australian schoolboys and Under-16s, Under-18s, Under-20s, the sevens programme, we want you to produce best of breed I think he would be up for the challenge. You would just have to make sure the demarkation between him and the coach of the Wallabies was well enunciated.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Edmonton Oilers add goaltender Jack Campbell, bring back forward Evander Kane

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made a big step in addressing their goaltending, signing free agent Jack Campbell. A person with knowledge of the signing told The Associated Press that Campbell has agreed to a contract. Multiple media reports said the contract was for US$25 million over five years. Campbell spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, taking over starting duties last season after the departure of Frederik Andersen for Carolina. Campbell posted a 31-9-6 record w

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.

  • Veteran Argos running back Harris chasing two career milestones

    HALIFAX — Getting the win remains the primary goal, but running back Andrew Harris will be chasing two career milestones Saturday afternoon. Harris will lead the Toronto Argonauts into their TD Atlantic showdown with the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Wolfville, N.S. The 35-year-old Winnipeg native needs just 46 yards to surpass Milt Stegall and move into fourth in all-time yards from scrimmage. Stegall currently holds down the No. 4 spot with 15,209 yards. And with 114 yards rushing, Harris will b

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.