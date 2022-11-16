Australia wages jump 1.0% in Q3, biggest gain in a decade

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian wages boasted the largest rise in a decade last quarter as a super-tight labour market finally made itself felt, though pay still lags far behind inflation in a squeeze on real incomes.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed its wage price index rose 1.0% in the September quarter from the previous quarter, topping forecasts of a 0.9% increase and the largest gain since early 2012.

Annual pay picked up to 3.1%, from 2.6%, the fastest pace since 2013 but well below consumer price growth of 7.3% and not yet an inflationary threat of its own.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)