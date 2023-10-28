Australia vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ODI World Cup

Australia's Glenn Maxwell reacts after playing a shot (AFP via Getty Images)

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Australia vs New Zealand LIVE: ODI World Cup updates

WICKET! Trent Boult rallies late to hold big Australia total - 388/9

Australia vs New Zealand

09:39

49.2

OUT! Caught. Matt Henry to Mitchell Starc. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Neesham.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:38

49.1

Matt Henry to Mitchell Starc. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:36

48.6

OUT! Bowled. Trent Boult to Adam Zampa. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:35

48.5

Trent Boult to Adam Zampa. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:34

48.3

OUT! L.B.W. Trent Boult to Pat Cummins. Half volley, middle stump moves in front flick, hit pad.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:32

48.2

Trent Boult to Mitchell Starc. Reverse Swing-In yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:30

48.1

OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Josh Inglis. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:28

47.6

SIX! James Neesham to Pat Cummins. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:28

47.5

James Neesham to Pat Cummins. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 2 runs, dropped catch by Phillips, fielded by Conway.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:27

47.4

SIX! James Neesham to Pat Cummins. Length ball, middle stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:26

47.3

SIX! James Neesham to Pat Cummins. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:25

47.1

SIX! James Neesham to Josh Inglis. Leg cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:24

46.6

Trent Boult to Josh Inglis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:23

46.5

Trent Boult to Pat Cummins. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:22

46.4

SIX! Trent Boult to Pat Cummins. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:21

46.2

FOUR! Trent Boult to Josh Inglis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:20

46.2

Wide Trent Boult to Josh Inglis. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:19

46.1

Trent Boult to Pat Cummins. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:18

45.6

Matt Henry to Pat Cummins. Off cutter short, outside off stump backing away working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:17

45.5

Wide Matt Henry to Pat Cummins. Seaming away short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:16

45.4

FOUR! Matt Henry to Pat Cummins. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:15

45.3

Matt Henry to Josh Inglis. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:14

45.2

FOUR! Matt Henry to Josh Inglis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:14

45.1

FOUR! Matt Henry to Josh Inglis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:13

44.6

FOUR! James Neesham to Pat Cummins. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:12

44.5

James Neesham to Pat Cummins. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:11

44.4

James Neesham to Pat Cummins. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Young.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:10

44.3

OUT! Caught. James Neesham to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Boult.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:09

44.2

James Neesham to Josh Inglis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:08

44.1

James Neesham to Josh Inglis. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, mis-fielded by Latham.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:07

43.6

Matt Henry to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:06

43.5

Matt Henry to Josh Inglis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:05

43.4

Matt Henry to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:04

43.3

Matt Henry to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved to short fine leg for no runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:04

43.2

Matt Henry to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge for no runs, fielded by Latham.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:03

43.1

Matt Henry to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:01

42.6

Mitchell Santner to Josh Inglis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Conway.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:00

42.5

Mitchell Santner to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

Australia vs New Zealand

09:00

42.3

SIX! Mitchell Santner to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:59

42.2

Mitchell Santner to Josh Inglis. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:59

42.1

Mitchell Santner to Josh Inglis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Boult.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:57

41.6

Rachin Ravindra to Josh Inglis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Young.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:57

41.4

Rachin Ravindra to Glenn Maxwell. Quicker length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Latham.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:56

41.3

FOUR! Rachin Ravindra to Glenn Maxwell. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:55

41.2

FOUR! Rachin Ravindra to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:55

41.1

Rachin Ravindra to Josh Inglis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:53

40.6

Mitchell Santner to Josh Inglis. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:53

40.5

Mitchell Santner to Josh Inglis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:52

40.4

Mitchell Santner to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:52

40.3

Mitchell Santner to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:51

40.2

Mitchell Santner to Josh Inglis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:51

40.1

Mitchell Santner to Josh Inglis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:50

39.6

Trent Boult to Josh Inglis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:49

39.5

FOUR! Trent Boult to Josh Inglis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:48

39.3

FOUR! Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:47

39.1

Trent Boult to Josh Inglis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:46

38.6

FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Glenn Maxwell. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:45

38.5

Mitchell Santner to Josh Inglis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:45

38.4

Mitchell Santner to Josh Inglis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Boult.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:43

38.2

Mitchell Santner to Josh Inglis. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:41

38.1

OUT! Caught. Mitchell Santner to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Ravindra.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:40

37.6

Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:39

37.5

APPEAL! Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Phillips, fielded by Santner, appeal made for L.B.W.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:38

37.3

Wide Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:38

37.3

Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ravindra.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:37

37.2

Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra, shy attempt by Latham, fielded by Neesham.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:36

37.1

Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:34

36.6

Mitchell Santner to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:34

36.5

Mitchell Santner to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:32

36.3

OUT! Bowled. Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, missed.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:31

36.2

FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:30

36.1

Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:29

35.6

FOUR! Rachin Ravindra to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:28

35.4

Rachin Ravindra to Mitchell Marsh. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:28

35.2

Rachin Ravindra to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:27

35.1

Rachin Ravindra to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Young.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:23

34.6

Matt Henry to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:23

34.5

FOUR! Matt Henry to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:22

34.4

Matt Henry to Marnus Labuschagne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:21

34.3

Matt Henry to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:21

34.2

Matt Henry to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to silly mid off for no runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:20

34.1

Matt Henry to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:19

33.6

Rachin Ravindra to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:19

33.5

Rachin Ravindra to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Young.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:18

33.4

Rachin Ravindra to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Young.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:18

33.2

Rachin Ravindra to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:17

33.1

Rachin Ravindra to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:16

32.6

Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:15

32.5

Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Latham.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:14

32.3

Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:13

32.2

Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Phillips.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:12

31.6

Glenn Phillips to Marnus Labuschagne. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Young.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:11

31.5

Glenn Phillips to Marnus Labuschagne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:10

31.4

APPEAL! Glenn Phillips to Marnus Labuschagne. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:09

31.3

Glenn Phillips to Mitchell Marsh. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:08

31.1

Glenn Phillips to Mitchell Marsh. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, run save by Ravindra, fielded by Young.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:07

30.6

Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:06

30.5

Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:05

30.3

Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

Australia vs New Zealand

08:04

30.2

Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

